Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund Recognized At 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments is proud to announce that the Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund has been recognized at the 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, earning honours across multiple categories among 321 Canadian hedge funds.

The awards recognize the Fund's consistent performance and reflect the investment team's disciplined, research-driven approach to credit investing.

CROP received the following awards in the Credit Focused category:



1st place - 3 Year Average Annual Return

1st place - 10 Year Average Annual Return

1st place - 10 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio 2nd place - 1 Year Average Annual Return

As traditional fixed income faces structural challenges, investors are increasingly seeking strategies that generate income and deliver positive real returns. For over a decade, the Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund has pursued an index-agnostic approach to credit investing, emphasizing high-conviction investment themes and individual issuers rather than relying on broad credit market trends.

The team's investment process is grounded in fundamental credit research and disciplined security selection, evaluating issuers individually and seeking attractive opportunities across the capital structure. Purpose's credit investment team manages more than $1 billion in the Credit Opportunities Fund mandate, which provides investors with monthly distributions and daily liquidity without employing fund-level leverage.

“These awards reflect the efforts of our entire team, including senior investment professionals Jeremy Lin and Ragheb Othmani. For more than a decade, we've remained committed to a disciplined investment process: conducting rigorous credit research, industry by industry and issuer by issuer, and investing where we have the strongest conviction. In a fixed income market that can no longer rely on declining interest rates to drive returns, careful security selection matters more than ever. We are proud that our approach continues to deliver results for our investors,” said Sandy Liang, Head of Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager at Purpose Investment.

Presented annually by Alternative IQ, the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards recognize excellence in Canada's hedge fund industry, evaluating funds across multiple investment strategies and performance periods. Winners are determined exclusively through quantitative performance measures, including absolute returns and risk-adjusted returns, based on data as of June 30, 2026, collected and analyzed by Fundata Canada.

To learn more about the credit team's investment approach, please visit: .

For further insights into the team's outlook on the current fixed income market, please read Rethinking Fixed Income for Today's Post-QE Market.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is a business name used by the asset management division of Purpose Unlimited Inc. and includes the following entities which are affiliated: Purpose Investments Inc. and Purpose Investment Partners Inc. With more than $34 billion in assets under management, Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent, technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Disclaimer

The awards are judged strictly on based on performance over the specified time period. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund, Series I2 is only available to "accredited investors" as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario) and National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the fund's offering documents before investing. Investment fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.