SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2027 DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.27 PER COMMON SHARE CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, AT 9:30 AM CENTRAL TIME

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 of $19.1 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 22.0%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was driven by higher net interest income, lower provision for credit losses (PCL), and higher noninterest income. This was partially offset by higher noninterest expense and higher provision for income taxes. Preliminary net income was $1.73 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, an increase of $0.35, or 25.4%, as compared to $1.38 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Highlights for the first quarter of fiscal 2027:

Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.73, up $0.35, or 25.4%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and down $0.10, or 5.5%, from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter. During the year-ago quarter, the Company incurred $572,000 of non-recurring consulting expenses related to renegotiation of a significant bank contract, reducing after-tax net income by $444,000, or $0.04 per fully diluted common share, with no similar charges in the current quarter.



Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.44%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 12.7%, as compared to 1.24% and 11.3%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.57% and 14.0%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.



Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.70%, up from 3.57% reported for the year-ago period, and up from 3.67% reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 8.3%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.5 million, or 3.5%, as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.



PCL was $3.0 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, a decrease of $1.5 million from the year-ago period and a decrease of $240,000 from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.



Provision for income taxes was $4.5 million, an increase of $678,000 from the prior-year quarter and an increase of $1.7 million from the linked quarter, primarily reflecting a $1.7 million tax benefit from tax credit investments recognized in the linked quarter that did not recur.



Gross loan balances increased by $63.9 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, or 1.5%, and increased by $263.9 million, or 6.3%, over the last twelve months.



Deposit balances increased by $66.1 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, or 1.5%, and increased by $193.5 million, or 4.5%, over the last twelve months.



Tangible book value per share was $48.52 as of September 30, 2026, and increased by $5.17, or 11.9%, during the last twelve months.

The Company repurchased 19,000 shares of its common stock in the first quarter of 2027 at an average price of $72.63 per share, for a total of $1.4 million. The average purchase price was 150% of our tangible book value as of September 30, 2026.

Dividend Declared: The Board of Directors, on October 20, 2026, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.27, payable November 30, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2026, marking the 130th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects. Conference Call: The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., Central Time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-461-5787 in the United States and from all other locations by calling 1-585-542-9983. Participants should use participant access code 953340433. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through October 27, 2026. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-833-309-1852 in the United States and Canada, and using the conference passcode 953340433. Balance Sheet Summary: The Company experienced balance sheet growth during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with total assets of $5.3 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $74.4 million, or 1.4%, compared to June 30, 2026. Growth was driven primarily by increases in net loans receivable, other assets, cash equivalents and time deposits, and available-for-sale (AFS) securities. The increase in other assets was primarily driven by an increase in accrued interest receivable. Cash equivalents and time deposits were $97.1 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $6.2 million, or 6.8%, compared to June 30, 2026. AFS securities were $454.1 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $3.3 million, or 0.7%, compared to June 30, 2026. Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.4 billion at September 30, 2026, increasing by $60.5 million, or 1.4%, compared to June 30, 2026. Gross loans increased by $63.9 million, or 1.5%, to $4.5 billion, while the ACL increased by $3.4 million, compared to June 30, 2026. The Company noted growth primarily in loans collateralized by 1-4 family residential real estate, agriculture production, commercial and industrial, agriculture real estate, and construction and land development. This was partially offset by decreases in loans collateralized by multi-family real estate, non-owner occupied commercial real estate, and owner occupied commercial real estate. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:



Summary Loan Data as of: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 1-4 Family residential real estate $ 1,118,471 $ 1,085,512 $ 1,063,006 $ 1,043,090 $ 1,021,300 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 920,809 924,144 945,274 912,611 918,275 Owner occupied commercial real estate 469,331 471,990 476,994 460,064 454,265 Multi-family real estate 454,439 469,968 467,936 452,733 445,953 Construction and land development 314,496 310,006 279,943 298,412 283,912 Agriculture real estate 305,819 295,803 278,541 261,118 255,610 Total loans secured by real estate 3,583,365 3,557,423 3,511,694 3,428,028 3,379,315 Commercial and industrial 563,919 552,557 546,002 537,276 521,945 Agriculture production 242,444 219,155 204,447 202,892 229,338 Consumer 53,755 53,144 51,869 52,182 56,051 All other loans 12,190 9,529 8,348 6,178 5,094 Gross loans 4,455,673 4,391,808 4,322,360 4,226,556 4,191,743 Allowance for credit losses (58,274) (54,912) (55,937) (54,465) (52,081) Net loans $ 4,397,399 $ 4,336,896 $ 4,266,423 $ 4,172,091 $ 4,139,662





Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $184.8 million at September 30, 2026, as compared to $181.7 million at June 30, 2026, and $194.5 million at September 30, 2025.

The Bank's concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, as defined by banking regulatory guidance and including multi-family and construction and land development loans, is estimated at 277.7% of Tier 1 capital and ACL at September 30, 2026, as compared to 287.7% as of June 30, 2026, the linked quarter end, with these loans representing 37.9% of total loans at September 30, 2026. The largest component of this concentration is non-owner occupied commercial real estate, which is primarily comprised of loans secured by hospitality (hotels and restaurants), care facilities, strip centers, retail stand-alone properties, and storage units. Within this portfolio, the hospitality and retail stand-alone segments consist primarily of franchised businesses; care facilities consist mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers are generally non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. The Bank's multi-family real estate loan portfolio includes loans secured by properties currently participating in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The largest component of the construction and land development portfolio is commercial construction, consisting primarily of loans collateralized by multi-family real estate and industrial warehouse developments. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and each of its individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $26.7 million, or 0.60% of gross loans, at September 30, 2026, compared to $27.7 million, or 0.63% of gross loans, at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $996,000, or 3.6%. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $32.4 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $33.5 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 3.3%, primarily due to lower NPLs. Performing loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty totaled $51.1 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $31.0 million at June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily attributable to the modification of payment terms on a commercial and industrial loan.

The ACL totaled $58.3 million at September 30, 2026, representing 1.31% of gross loans and 218.6% of nonperforming loans, compared to $54.9 million, or 1.25% of gross loans and 198.6% of nonperforming loans, at June 30, 2026. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of September 30, 2026, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. Economic uncertainty remains, including the potential effects of elevated and uncertain interest rates, as inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's long-term target, and evolving labor market and broader economic conditions. The increase in the ACL was primarily attributable to management's assessment of reserve adequacy amid the economic uncertainty and to support loan growth. This was partially offset by net charge-offs of $494,000 in the three-month period ended September 30, 2026. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.04% (annualized) during the current quarter, as compared to 0.36% for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, and 0.40% during the linked quarter.

Total liabilities were $4.7 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $63.9 million, or 1.4%, compared to June 30, 2026. Increases in total deposits and securities sold under agreements to repurchase were partially offset by a reduction in FHLB advances.

Deposits were $4.5 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $66.1 million, or 1.5%, compared to June 30, 2026. Certificate of deposit growth was primarily driven by non-brokered certificates of deposit and was partially offset by a decrease in brokered certificates of deposit. Nonmaturity deposit growth was primarily attributable to increases in non-brokered and brokered money market deposit accounts. This was partially offset by declines in non-interest bearing deposits, NOW accounts, and savings accounts. Public unit balances totaled $475.4 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $42.4 million compared to June 30, 2026, primarily due to competitive pricing dynamics on certain time deposits and normal fluctuations in operating account balances. Brokered deposits totaled $271.4 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $19.3 million as compared to June 30, 2026, attributable to a decrease in brokered certificates of deposit, which was partially offset by an increase in brokered money market deposit accounts. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was 98.8%, as compared to 99.7% for the linked quarter, and 96.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

Summary Deposit Data as of: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 540,595 $ 560,704 $ 528,601 $ 526,569 $ 501,885 NOW accounts 1,058,162 1,074,489 1,153,078 1,167,626 1,098,921 MMDAs - non-brokered 343,462 314,350 305,903 309,806 326,387 Brokered MMDAs 26,804 10,654 21,073 10,817 28,129 Savings accounts 705,151 707,482 718,199 701,553 715,406 Total nonmaturity deposits 2,674,174 2,667,679 2,726,854 2,716,371 2,670,728 Certificates of deposit - non-brokered 1,555,232 1,460,172 1,408,723 1,412,394 1,409,332 Brokered certificates of deposit 244,558 279,995 205,338 179,569 200,430 Total certificates of deposit 1,799,790 1,740,167 1,614,061 1,591,963 1,609,762 Total deposits $ 4,473,964 $ 4,407,846 $ 4,340,915 $ 4,308,334 $ 4,280,490 Public unit nonmaturity accounts $ 382,994 $ 420,047 $ 471,659 $ 490,060 $ 424,391 Public unit certificates of deposit 92,406 97,787 93,061 94,039 112,963 Total public unit deposits $ 475,400 $ 517,834 $ 564,720 $ 584,099 $ 537,354





FHLB advances were $122.7 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 5.9%, from June 30, 2026. Outstanding FHLB daily reset borrowings were $27.7 million as of September 30, 2026, as compared to $28.4 million outstanding as of June 30, 2026.

The Company's stockholders' equity was $601.1 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $10.5 million, or 1.8%, compared to June 30, 2026. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid. This increase was partially offset by a $4.7 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), as the market value of the Company's investments declined due to higher market interest rates, and $1.4 million used to repurchase 19,000 shares of the Company's common stock during the first quarter of fiscal 2027 at an average price of $72.63 per share. AOCL totaled $14.4 million at September 30, 2026, as compared to $9.8 million at June 30, 2026. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company's net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was $45.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase reflected a 4.5% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 13-basis point increase in net interest margin, from 3.57% to 3.70%. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 19 basis points, partially offset by a decrease of four basis points in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Loan discount accretion and liability premium amortization related to the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $682,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $876,000 in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed approximately five basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to approximately seven basis points for the same period of the prior fiscal year and approximately three basis points in the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026, when net interest margin was 3.67%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $3.0 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to a PCL of $4.5 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $3.9 million provision attributable to the ACL for outstanding loan balances and a $902,000 negative provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures, primarily reflecting a lower required reserve rate on unfunded commitments. The allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures, included in other liabilities, totaled $3.5 million at September 30, 2026. The factors considered when estimating the required ACL and PCL for loan balances outstanding are detailed above in the“Balance Sheet Summary.”

The Company's noninterest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was $7.1 million, an increase of $573,000, or 8.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily driven by higher other noninterest income, reflecting increased merchant program income and the gain on sale of membership interest in a tax credit investment, and higher deposit account charges and related fees, driven by a higher volume of nonsufficient funds charges. Noninterest income also benefited from increased earnings on bank-owned life insurance, including a $150,000 mortality benefit recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, and higher bank card interchange income. These increases were partially offset by lower other loan fees, as swap fees were recognized in the prior-year period but not in the current period.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was $26.6 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 6.1%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in compensation and benefits expense, reflecting annual merit increases, higher team member headcount, and lower compensation costs deferred related to loan originations. In addition, other noninterest expense increased primarily due to higher costs associated with deposit operations and card fraud, as well as loan collection and other lending-related activities. Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to equipment purchases, maintenance and repairs, and insurance costs, while data processing expense increased as a result of higher software, digital banking, and information security-related costs. These increases were partially offset by lower legal and professional fees, as the prior-year period included $572,000 of consulting costs associated with the negotiation of a new contract with a key vendor, with no similar activity in the current quarter, and lower intangible amortization expense following the full amortization of a core deposit intangible in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was 50.0%, as compared to 51.1% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was driven by the increase in net interest income and noninterest income, which more than offset the increase in noninterest expense.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was $4.5 million, an increase of $678,000, or 17.9%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in net income before income taxes. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 19.0%, compared to 19.5% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities, might not be realized within the anticipated time frames, to the extent anticipated, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; potential adverse impacts to economic conditions both nationally and in our local market areas and other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and inflation, including the effects of a potential recession whether caused by Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the“Federal Reserve Board”) actions or otherwise or slowed economic growth caused by changes in oil prices or supply chain disruptions; the impact of monetary and fiscal policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Government or other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the ACL on loans; our ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; fluctuations in the demand for loans and deposits, including our ability to attract and retain deposits; the impact of a federal government shutdown; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, other natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the impact on FDIC insurance premiums and the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses on loans or a write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes and an inability to keep pace with the rate of technological advances; the inability of key third party providers to perform their obligations to us; cyber threats, such as phishing, ransomware, and insider attacks, which can lead to financial loss, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties if sensitive customer data and critical infrastructure are not adequately protected; our ability to retain key members of our management team; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share are financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not intended to be a substitute for analyses based on GAAP measures. As other companies may utilize different methodologies for calculating these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other institutions.

Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from common stockholders' equity. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. For comparison, book value per common share is calculated by dividing common stockholders' equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. This approach is consistent with the treatment applied by bank regulatory agencies, which generally exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides information considered important to investors and is useful in understanding the Company's capital position. Calculations of tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share to the corresponding GAAP measures of common stockholders' equity and book value per common share are presented below.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Summary Balance Sheet Data as of: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Cash equivalents and time deposits $ 97,134 $ 90,966 $ 93,286 $ 134,309 $ 124,358 Available-for-sale (AFS) securities 454,058 450,775 439,115 444,965 453,855 FHLB/FRB membership stock 19,857 20,111 18,863 18,552 18,489 Loans held for sale 421 1,787 1,033 1,271 277 Loans receivable, gross 4,455,673 4,391,808 4,322,360 4,226,556 4,191,743 Allowance for credit losses 58,274 54,912 55,937 54,465 52,081 Loans receivable, net 4,397,399 4,336,896 4,266,423 4,172,091 4,139,662 Bank-owned life insurance 77,472 77,117 77,155 76,793 76,240 Intangible assets 69,930 70,620 71,329 72,049 72,866 Premises and equipment 92,794 93,191 93,366 94,560 95,211 Other assets 100,193 93,438 80,894 79,797 55,374 Total assets $ 5,309,258 $ 5,234,901 $ 5,141,464 $ 5,094,387 $ 5,036,332 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,933,369 $ 3,847,142 $ 3,812,314 $ 3,781,765 $ 3,778,605 Noninterest-bearing deposits 540,595 560,704 528,601 526,569 501,885 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 25,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 FHLB advances 122,714 130,424 105,033 102,041 102,029 Other liabilities 70,639 70,187 78,758 73,417 50,371 Subordinated debt 15,793 15,766 23,248 23,235 23,221 Total liabilities 4,708,110 4,644,223 4,567,954 4,527,027 4,476,111 Total stockholders' equity 601,148 590,678 573,510 567,360 560,221 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,309,258 $ 5,234,901 $ 5,141,464 $ 5,094,387 $ 5,036,332 Equity to assets ratio 11.32 % 11.28 % 11.15 % 11.14 % 11.12 % Common shares outstanding 10,994,612 11,011,109 11,015,112 11,142,733 11,290,667 Less: Restricted common shares not vested 46,740 46,740 50,525 49,075 48,675 Common shares for book value determination 10,947,872 10,964,369 10,964,587 11,093,658 11,241,992 Book value per common share $ 54.91 $ 53.87 $ 52.31 $ 51.14 $ 49.83 Less: Intangible assets per common share 6.39 6.44 6.51 6.49 6.48 Tangible book value per common share (1) 48.52 47.43 45.80 44.65 43.35 Closing market price 70.90 76.21 63.94 59.12 52.56

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

Nonperforming asset data as of: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Nonaccrual loans $ 26,659 $ 27,655 $ 30,135 $ 29,655 $ 26,031 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 26,659 27,655 30,135 29,655 26,031 Other real estate owned (OREO) 5,710 5,631 1,795 1,536 1,006 Personal property repossessed 23 209 23 5 45 Total nonperforming assets $ 32,392 $ 33,495 $ 31,953 $ 31,196 $ 27,082 Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.54 % Total nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.60 % 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.62 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 218.59 % 198.56 % 185.62 % 183.66 % 200.07 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.31 % 1.25 % 1.29 % 1.29 % 1.24 % Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $ 51,096 $ 30,989 $ 31,672 $ 32,048 $ 27,072





For the three-month period ended Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Interest income: Cash equivalents $ 409 $ 430 $ 659 $ 1,059 $ 1,114 AFS securities and membership stock 5,248 4,960 4,902 5,198 5,456 Loans receivable 70,170 67,375 65,398 65,975 66,460 Total interest income 75,827 72,765 70,959 72,232 73,030 Interest expense: Deposits 28,178 26,398 26,172 27,699 28,940 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 233 202 200 204 200 FHLB advances 1,178 1,433 1,070 1,080 1,081 Subordinated debt 297 325 362 379 391 Total interest expense 29,886 28,358 27,804 29,362 30,612 Net interest income 45,941 44,407 43,155 42,870 42,418 Provision for credit losses 2,954 3,194 2,080 1,680 4,500 Noninterest income: Deposit account charges and related fees 2,544 2,356 2,331 2,429 2,365 Bank card interchange income 1,651 1,744 1,592 1,614 1,530 Loan servicing fees 249 247 245 250 263 Other loan fees 87 79 27 164 194 Net realized gains on sale of loans 127 336 226 167 175 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 726 794 677 552 548 Insurance brokerage commissions 325 414 353 345 319 Wealth management fees 831 1,041 944 936 851 Other noninterest income 606 347 695 319 328 Total noninterest income 7,146 7,358 7,090 6,776 6,573 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 14,590 14,130 14,054 13,651 13,065 Occupancy and equipment, net 4,010 3,787 4,040 3,834 3,788 Data processing expense 2,650 2,650 2,770 2,666 2,513 Telecommunications expense 253 288 308 309 347 Deposit insurance premiums 570 480 495 600 620 Legal and professional fees 549 633 521 478 1,075 Advertising 635 580 553 538 614 Postage and office supplies 282 363 373 333 300 Intangible amortization 687 702 709 808 857 Foreclosed property expenses, net 108 43 108 31 58 Other noninterest expense 2,234 1,889 2,292 2,022 1,814 Total noninterest expense 26,568 25,545 26,223 25,270 25,051 Net income before income taxes 23,565 23,026 21,942 22,696 19,440 Income taxes 4,468 2,747 4,181 4,546 3,790 Net income 19,097 20,279 17,761 18,150 15,650 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 81 86 81 79 67 Net income available to common shareholders $ 19,016 $ 20,193 $ 17,680 $ 18,071 $ 15,583 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.73 $ 1.84 $ 1.60 $ 1.62 $ 1.39 Diluted earnings per common share 1.73 1.83 1.60 1.62 1.38 Dividends per common share 0.27 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,964,000 10,966,000 11,041,000 11,153,000 11,247,000 Diluted 11,012,000 11,009,000 11,075,000 11,179,000 11,272,000





For the three-month period ended Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Interest-bearing cash equivalents $ 39,298 $ 39,923 $ 68,374 $ 103,156 $ 97,948 AFS securities and membership stock 489,208 473,931 469,515 478,219 493,125 Loans receivable, gross 4,394,671 4,343,778 4,235,274 4,181,158 4,118,859 Total interest-earning assets 4,923,177 4,857,632 4,773,163 4,762,533 4,709,932 Other assets 343,666 336,502 342,334 321,042 302,630 Total assets $ 5,266,843 $ 5,194,134 $ 5,115,497 $ 5,083,575 $ 5,012,562 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,883,370 $ 3,804,517 $ 3,793,242 $ 3,782,764 $ 3,741,361 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,044 20,000 20,000 20,000 18,043 FHLB advances 112,901 140,095 103,556 102,046 102,410 Subordinated debt 15,780 19,506 23,241 23,228 23,215 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,035,095 3,984,118 3,940,039 3,928,038 3,885,029 Noninterest-bearing deposits 564,472 553,513 528,820 541,110 533,809 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 70,438 74,548 74,431 51,411 41,937 Total liabilities 4,670,005 4,612,179 4,543,290 4,520,559 4,460,775 Total stockholders' equity 596,838 581,955 572,207 563,016 551,787 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,266,843 $ 5,194,134 $ 5,115,497 $ 5,083,575 $ 5,012,562 Return on average assets 1.44 % 1.57 % 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.24 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 12.7 % 14.0 % 12.6 % 12.8 % 11.3 % Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.67 % 3.57 % 3.57 % Net interest spread 3.17 % 3.16 % 3.17 % 3.05 % 3.02 % Efficiency ratio 50.0 % 49.3 % 52.2 % 50.9 % 51.1 %





CONTACT: Stefan Chkautovich, CFO, 573-778-1800