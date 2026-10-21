SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2027 DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.27 PER COMMON SHARE CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, AT 9:30 AM CENTRAL TIME
|Summary Loan Data as of:
|Sep. 30,
|June 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|1-4 Family residential real estate
|$
|1,118,471
|$
|1,085,512
|$
|1,063,006
|$
|1,043,090
|$
|1,021,300
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|920,809
|924,144
|945,274
|912,611
|918,275
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|469,331
|471,990
|476,994
|460,064
|454,265
|Multi-family real estate
|454,439
|469,968
|467,936
|452,733
|445,953
|Construction and land development
|314,496
|310,006
|279,943
|298,412
|283,912
|Agriculture real estate
|305,819
|295,803
|278,541
|261,118
|255,610
|Total loans secured by real estate
|3,583,365
|3,557,423
|3,511,694
|3,428,028
|3,379,315
|Commercial and industrial
|563,919
|552,557
|546,002
|537,276
|521,945
|Agriculture production
|242,444
|219,155
|204,447
|202,892
|229,338
|Consumer
|53,755
|53,144
|51,869
|52,182
|56,051
|All other loans
|12,190
|9,529
|8,348
|6,178
|5,094
|Gross loans
|4,455,673
|4,391,808
|4,322,360
|4,226,556
|4,191,743
|Allowance for credit losses
|(58,274)
|(54,912)
|(55,937)
|(54,465)
|(52,081)
|Net loans
|$
|4,397,399
|$
|4,336,896
|$
|4,266,423
|$
|4,172,091
|$
|4,139,662
Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $184.8 million at September 30, 2026, as compared to $181.7 million at June 30, 2026, and $194.5 million at September 30, 2025.
The Bank's concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, as defined by banking regulatory guidance and including multi-family and construction and land development loans, is estimated at 277.7% of Tier 1 capital and ACL at September 30, 2026, as compared to 287.7% as of June 30, 2026, the linked quarter end, with these loans representing 37.9% of total loans at September 30, 2026. The largest component of this concentration is non-owner occupied commercial real estate, which is primarily comprised of loans secured by hospitality (hotels and restaurants), care facilities, strip centers, retail stand-alone properties, and storage units. Within this portfolio, the hospitality and retail stand-alone segments consist primarily of franchised businesses; care facilities consist mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers are generally non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. The Bank's multi-family real estate loan portfolio includes loans secured by properties currently participating in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The largest component of the construction and land development portfolio is commercial construction, consisting primarily of loans collateralized by multi-family real estate and industrial warehouse developments. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and each of its individual segments closely.
Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $26.7 million, or 0.60% of gross loans, at September 30, 2026, compared to $27.7 million, or 0.63% of gross loans, at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $996,000, or 3.6%. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $32.4 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $33.5 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 3.3%, primarily due to lower NPLs. Performing loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty totaled $51.1 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $31.0 million at June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily attributable to the modification of payment terms on a commercial and industrial loan.
The ACL totaled $58.3 million at September 30, 2026, representing 1.31% of gross loans and 218.6% of nonperforming loans, compared to $54.9 million, or 1.25% of gross loans and 198.6% of nonperforming loans, at June 30, 2026. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of September 30, 2026, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. Economic uncertainty remains, including the potential effects of elevated and uncertain interest rates, as inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's long-term target, and evolving labor market and broader economic conditions. The increase in the ACL was primarily attributable to management's assessment of reserve adequacy amid the economic uncertainty and to support loan growth. This was partially offset by net charge-offs of $494,000 in the three-month period ended September 30, 2026. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.04% (annualized) during the current quarter, as compared to 0.36% for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, and 0.40% during the linked quarter.
Total liabilities were $4.7 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $63.9 million, or 1.4%, compared to June 30, 2026. Increases in total deposits and securities sold under agreements to repurchase were partially offset by a reduction in FHLB advances.
Deposits were $4.5 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $66.1 million, or 1.5%, compared to June 30, 2026. Certificate of deposit growth was primarily driven by non-brokered certificates of deposit and was partially offset by a decrease in brokered certificates of deposit. Nonmaturity deposit growth was primarily attributable to increases in non-brokered and brokered money market deposit accounts. This was partially offset by declines in non-interest bearing deposits, NOW accounts, and savings accounts. Public unit balances totaled $475.4 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $42.4 million compared to June 30, 2026, primarily due to competitive pricing dynamics on certain time deposits and normal fluctuations in operating account balances. Brokered deposits totaled $271.4 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $19.3 million as compared to June 30, 2026, attributable to a decrease in brokered certificates of deposit, which was partially offset by an increase in brokered money market deposit accounts. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was 98.8%, as compared to 99.7% for the linked quarter, and 96.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:
|Summary Deposit Data as of:
|Sep. 30,
|June 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|540,595
|$
|560,704
|$
|528,601
|$
|526,569
|$
|501,885
|NOW accounts
|1,058,162
|1,074,489
|1,153,078
|1,167,626
|1,098,921
|MMDAs - non-brokered
|343,462
|314,350
|305,903
|309,806
|326,387
|Brokered MMDAs
|26,804
|10,654
|21,073
|10,817
|28,129
|Savings accounts
|705,151
|707,482
|718,199
|701,553
|715,406
|Total nonmaturity deposits
|2,674,174
|2,667,679
|2,726,854
|2,716,371
|2,670,728
|Certificates of deposit - non-brokered
|1,555,232
|1,460,172
|1,408,723
|1,412,394
|1,409,332
|Brokered certificates of deposit
|244,558
|279,995
|205,338
|179,569
|200,430
|Total certificates of deposit
|1,799,790
|1,740,167
|1,614,061
|1,591,963
|1,609,762
|Total deposits
|$
|4,473,964
|$
|4,407,846
|$
|4,340,915
|$
|4,308,334
|$
|4,280,490
|Public unit nonmaturity accounts
|$
|382,994
|$
|420,047
|$
|471,659
|$
|490,060
|$
|424,391
|Public unit certificates of deposit
|92,406
|97,787
|93,061
|94,039
|112,963
|Total public unit deposits
|$
|475,400
|$
|517,834
|$
|564,720
|$
|584,099
|$
|537,354
FHLB advances were $122.7 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 5.9%, from June 30, 2026. Outstanding FHLB daily reset borrowings were $27.7 million as of September 30, 2026, as compared to $28.4 million outstanding as of June 30, 2026.
The Company's stockholders' equity was $601.1 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $10.5 million, or 1.8%, compared to June 30, 2026. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid. This increase was partially offset by a $4.7 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), as the market value of the Company's investments declined due to higher market interest rates, and $1.4 million used to repurchase 19,000 shares of the Company's common stock during the first quarter of fiscal 2027 at an average price of $72.63 per share. AOCL totaled $14.4 million at September 30, 2026, as compared to $9.8 million at June 30, 2026. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.
Quarterly Income Statement Summary:
The Company's net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was $45.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase reflected a 4.5% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 13-basis point increase in net interest margin, from 3.57% to 3.70%. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 19 basis points, partially offset by a decrease of four basis points in the yield on interest-earning assets.
Loan discount accretion and liability premium amortization related to the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $682,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $876,000 in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed approximately five basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to approximately seven basis points for the same period of the prior fiscal year and approximately three basis points in the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026, when net interest margin was 3.67%.
The Company recorded a PCL of $3.0 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to a PCL of $4.5 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $3.9 million provision attributable to the ACL for outstanding loan balances and a $902,000 negative provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures, primarily reflecting a lower required reserve rate on unfunded commitments. The allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures, included in other liabilities, totaled $3.5 million at September 30, 2026. The factors considered when estimating the required ACL and PCL for loan balances outstanding are detailed above in the“Balance Sheet Summary.”
The Company's noninterest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was $7.1 million, an increase of $573,000, or 8.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily driven by higher other noninterest income, reflecting increased merchant program income and the gain on sale of membership interest in a tax credit investment, and higher deposit account charges and related fees, driven by a higher volume of nonsufficient funds charges. Noninterest income also benefited from increased earnings on bank-owned life insurance, including a $150,000 mortality benefit recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, and higher bank card interchange income. These increases were partially offset by lower other loan fees, as swap fees were recognized in the prior-year period but not in the current period.
Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was $26.6 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 6.1%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in compensation and benefits expense, reflecting annual merit increases, higher team member headcount, and lower compensation costs deferred related to loan originations. In addition, other noninterest expense increased primarily due to higher costs associated with deposit operations and card fraud, as well as loan collection and other lending-related activities. Occupancy and equipment expense increased due to equipment purchases, maintenance and repairs, and insurance costs, while data processing expense increased as a result of higher software, digital banking, and information security-related costs. These increases were partially offset by lower legal and professional fees, as the prior-year period included $572,000 of consulting costs associated with the negotiation of a new contract with a key vendor, with no similar activity in the current quarter, and lower intangible amortization expense following the full amortization of a core deposit intangible in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.
The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was 50.0%, as compared to 51.1% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was driven by the increase in net interest income and noninterest income, which more than offset the increase in noninterest expense.
The income tax provision for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, was $4.5 million, an increase of $678,000, or 17.9%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in net income before income taxes. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 19.0%, compared to 19.5% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.
Forward-Looking Information:
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities, might not be realized within the anticipated time frames, to the extent anticipated, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; potential adverse impacts to economic conditions both nationally and in our local market areas and other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and inflation, including the effects of a potential recession whether caused by Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the“Federal Reserve Board”) actions or otherwise or slowed economic growth caused by changes in oil prices or supply chain disruptions; the impact of monetary and fiscal policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Government or other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the ACL on loans; our ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; fluctuations in the demand for loans and deposits, including our ability to attract and retain deposits; the impact of a federal government shutdown; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, other natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the impact on FDIC insurance premiums and the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses on loans or a write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes and an inability to keep pace with the rate of technological advances; the inability of key third party providers to perform their obligations to us; cyber threats, such as phishing, ransomware, and insider attacks, which can lead to financial loss, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties if sensitive customer data and critical infrastructure are not adequately protected; our ability to retain key members of our management team; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share are financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not intended to be a substitute for analyses based on GAAP measures. As other companies may utilize different methodologies for calculating these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other institutions.
Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from common stockholders' equity. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. For comparison, book value per common share is calculated by dividing common stockholders' equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. This approach is consistent with the treatment applied by bank regulatory agencies, which generally exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.
Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides information considered important to investors and is useful in understanding the Company's capital position. Calculations of tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share to the corresponding GAAP measures of common stockholders' equity and book value per common share are presented below.
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:
|Sep. 30,
|June 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Cash equivalents and time deposits
|$
|97,134
|$
|90,966
|$
|93,286
|$
|134,309
|$
|124,358
|Available-for-sale (AFS) securities
|454,058
|450,775
|439,115
|444,965
|453,855
|FHLB/FRB membership stock
|19,857
|20,111
|18,863
|18,552
|18,489
|Loans held for sale
|421
|1,787
|1,033
|1,271
|277
|Loans receivable, gross
|4,455,673
|4,391,808
|4,322,360
|4,226,556
|4,191,743
|Allowance for credit losses
|58,274
|54,912
|55,937
|54,465
|52,081
|Loans receivable, net
|4,397,399
|4,336,896
|4,266,423
|4,172,091
|4,139,662
|Bank-owned life insurance
|77,472
|77,117
|77,155
|76,793
|76,240
|Intangible assets
|69,930
|70,620
|71,329
|72,049
|72,866
|Premises and equipment
|92,794
|93,191
|93,366
|94,560
|95,211
|Other assets
|100,193
|93,438
|80,894
|79,797
|55,374
|Total assets
|$
|5,309,258
|$
|5,234,901
|$
|5,141,464
|$
|5,094,387
|$
|5,036,332
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|3,933,369
|$
|3,847,142
|$
|3,812,314
|$
|3,781,765
|$
|3,778,605
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|540,595
|560,704
|528,601
|526,569
|501,885
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|25,000
|20,000
|20,000
|20,000
|20,000
|FHLB advances
|122,714
|130,424
|105,033
|102,041
|102,029
|Other liabilities
|70,639
|70,187
|78,758
|73,417
|50,371
|Subordinated debt
|15,793
|15,766
|23,248
|23,235
|23,221
|Total liabilities
|4,708,110
|4,644,223
|4,567,954
|4,527,027
|4,476,111
|Total stockholders' equity
|601,148
|590,678
|573,510
|567,360
|560,221
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,309,258
|$
|5,234,901
|$
|5,141,464
|$
|5,094,387
|$
|5,036,332
|Equity to assets ratio
|11.32
|%
|11.28
|%
|11.15
|%
|11.14
|%
|11.12
|%
|Common shares outstanding
|10,994,612
|11,011,109
|11,015,112
|11,142,733
|11,290,667
|Less: Restricted common shares not vested
|46,740
|46,740
|50,525
|49,075
|48,675
|Common shares for book value determination
|10,947,872
|10,964,369
|10,964,587
|11,093,658
|11,241,992
|Book value per common share
|$
|54.91
|$
|53.87
|$
|52.31
|$
|51.14
|$
|49.83
|Less: Intangible assets per common share
|6.39
|6.44
|6.51
|6.49
|6.48
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|48.52
|47.43
|45.80
|44.65
|43.35
|Closing market price
|70.90
|76.21
|63.94
|59.12
|52.56
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.
|Nonperforming asset data as of:
|Sep. 30,
|June 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|26,659
|$
|27,655
|$
|30,135
|$
|29,655
|$
|26,031
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming loans
|26,659
|27,655
|30,135
|29,655
|26,031
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|5,710
|5,631
|1,795
|1,536
|1,006
|Personal property repossessed
|23
|209
|23
|5
|45
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|32,392
|$
|33,495
|$
|31,953
|$
|31,196
|$
|27,082
|Total nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.61
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.54
|%
|Total nonperforming loans to gross loans
|0.60
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.62
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|218.59
|%
|198.56
|%
|185.62
|%
|183.66
|%
|200.07
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
|1.31
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.24
|%
|Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty
|$
|51,096
|$
|30,989
|$
|31,672
|$
|32,048
|$
|27,072
|For the three-month period ended
|Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data:
|Sep. 30,
|June 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Interest income:
|Cash equivalents
|$
|409
|$
|430
|$
|659
|$
|1,059
|$
|1,114
|AFS securities and membership stock
|5,248
|4,960
|4,902
|5,198
|5,456
|Loans receivable
|70,170
|67,375
|65,398
|65,975
|66,460
|Total interest income
|75,827
|72,765
|70,959
|72,232
|73,030
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|28,178
|26,398
|26,172
|27,699
|28,940
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|233
|202
|200
|204
|200
|FHLB advances
|1,178
|1,433
|1,070
|1,080
|1,081
|Subordinated debt
|297
|325
|362
|379
|391
|Total interest expense
|29,886
|28,358
|27,804
|29,362
|30,612
|Net interest income
|45,941
|44,407
|43,155
|42,870
|42,418
|Provision for credit losses
|2,954
|3,194
|2,080
|1,680
|4,500
|Noninterest income:
|Deposit account charges and related fees
|2,544
|2,356
|2,331
|2,429
|2,365
|Bank card interchange income
|1,651
|1,744
|1,592
|1,614
|1,530
|Loan servicing fees
|249
|247
|245
|250
|263
|Other loan fees
|87
|79
|27
|164
|194
|Net realized gains on sale of loans
|127
|336
|226
|167
|175
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|726
|794
|677
|552
|548
|Insurance brokerage commissions
|325
|414
|353
|345
|319
|Wealth management fees
|831
|1,041
|944
|936
|851
|Other noninterest income
|606
|347
|695
|319
|328
|Total noninterest income
|7,146
|7,358
|7,090
|6,776
|6,573
|Noninterest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|14,590
|14,130
|14,054
|13,651
|13,065
|Occupancy and equipment, net
|4,010
|3,787
|4,040
|3,834
|3,788
|Data processing expense
|2,650
|2,650
|2,770
|2,666
|2,513
|Telecommunications expense
|253
|288
|308
|309
|347
|Deposit insurance premiums
|570
|480
|495
|600
|620
|Legal and professional fees
|549
|633
|521
|478
|1,075
|Advertising
|635
|580
|553
|538
|614
|Postage and office supplies
|282
|363
|373
|333
|300
|Intangible amortization
|687
|702
|709
|808
|857
|Foreclosed property expenses, net
|108
|43
|108
|31
|58
|Other noninterest expense
|2,234
|1,889
|2,292
|2,022
|1,814
|Total noninterest expense
|26,568
|25,545
|26,223
|25,270
|25,051
|Net income before income taxes
|23,565
|23,026
|21,942
|22,696
|19,440
|Income taxes
|4,468
|2,747
|4,181
|4,546
|3,790
|Net income
|19,097
|20,279
|17,761
|18,150
|15,650
|Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated
|to participating securities
|81
|86
|81
|79
|67
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,016
|$
|20,193
|$
|17,680
|$
|18,071
|$
|15,583
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.84
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.39
|Diluted earnings per common share
|1.73
|1.83
|1.60
|1.62
|1.38
|Dividends per common share
|0.27
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|10,964,000
|10,966,000
|11,041,000
|11,153,000
|11,247,000
|Diluted
|11,012,000
|11,009,000
|11,075,000
|11,179,000
|11,272,000
|For the three-month period ended
|Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data:
|Sep. 30,
|June 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Interest-bearing cash equivalents
|$
|39,298
|$
|39,923
|$
|68,374
|$
|103,156
|$
|97,948
|AFS securities and membership stock
|489,208
|473,931
|469,515
|478,219
|493,125
|Loans receivable, gross
|4,394,671
|4,343,778
|4,235,274
|4,181,158
|4,118,859
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,923,177
|4,857,632
|4,773,163
|4,762,533
|4,709,932
|Other assets
|343,666
|336,502
|342,334
|321,042
|302,630
|Total assets
|$
|5,266,843
|$
|5,194,134
|$
|5,115,497
|$
|5,083,575
|$
|5,012,562
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|3,883,370
|$
|3,804,517
|$
|3,793,242
|$
|3,782,764
|$
|3,741,361
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|23,044
|20,000
|20,000
|20,000
|18,043
|FHLB advances
|112,901
|140,095
|103,556
|102,046
|102,410
|Subordinated debt
|15,780
|19,506
|23,241
|23,228
|23,215
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,035,095
|3,984,118
|3,940,039
|3,928,038
|3,885,029
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|564,472
|553,513
|528,820
|541,110
|533,809
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|70,438
|74,548
|74,431
|51,411
|41,937
|Total liabilities
|4,670,005
|4,612,179
|4,543,290
|4,520,559
|4,460,775
|Total stockholders' equity
|596,838
|581,955
|572,207
|563,016
|551,787
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,266,843
|$
|5,194,134
|$
|5,115,497
|$
|5,083,575
|$
|5,012,562
|Return on average assets
|1.44
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.24
|%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity
|12.7
|%
|14.0
|%
|12.6
|%
|12.8
|%
|11.3
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.70
|%
|3.67
|%
|3.67
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.57
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.17
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.05
|%
|3.02
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|50.0
|%
|49.3
|%
|52.2
|%
|50.9
|%
|51.1
|%
CONTACT: Stefan Chkautovich, CFO, 573-778-1800
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