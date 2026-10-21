Axe Compute Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) (the“Company”) today announced that the Compensation Committee, which is comprised solely of independent directors, of the Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of options to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock to three newly hired non-executive employees as inducements material to each employee's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options were granted on October 15, 2026 and have an exercise price of $8.60 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on the last trading day prior to the grant date. The options each have a ten-year term and vest as follows: one-third of the shares subject to each option vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining shares subject to each option vest in equal monthly installments over the following twenty-four months, in each case subject to each employee's continued service, respectively, through the applicable vesting date.

About Axe Compute

Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) is a neocloud AI infrastructure platform built on a fundamental premise: AI innovation should not be constrained by hardware choice or availability. The company provides enterprises and AI innovators with flexibility across hardware, geography, and deployment models. Axe Compute designs, deploys, owns, and operates large-scale, dedicated AI infrastructure worldwide, supported by enterprise-grade SLAs and operational expertise. For more information, visit axecompute.com.

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