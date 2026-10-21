Storagevault Grows YTD Revenue 9.0%, Increases NOI 8.7% And AFFO Is Up 7.8% In Q3 2026 And Increases Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“ StorageVault” or the“ Corporation”) ( SVI-TSX ) reports the Corporation's Q3 2026 results. Iqbal Khan, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “StorageVault delivered positive third quarter results, with year to date revenue up 9.0%, NOI up 8.7%, and AFFO per share up 7.8%. Customer demand remained strong, and our disciplined revenue management drove growth despite a more challenging economic and competitive environment. Supported by strong lead volumes and a healthy acquisition pipeline, we remain focused on driving performance through the balance of the year.” 2026 Third Quarter Results

For the third quarter of 2026, revenue increased to $94.2 million from $88.5 million in Q3 2025 and NOI, a non-IFRS measure, grew to $64.5 million from $60.2 million. Our cash flow from operations increased year over year and when combined with our financing and investing activities resulted in a cash balance of $19.0 million at the end of the quarter. The Q3 2026 net loss of $6.4 million (net income of $20.5 million for Q3 2025) is impacted by the following non-cash and non-recurring items – $30.9 million of depreciation and amortization, $2.0 million of interest accretion and amortization of financing costs, $1.8 million of realized and unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments, and deferred tax recovery of $1.2 million. Revenue and NOI from Existing Self Storage stores increased by 2.1% and 3.1%, compared to the same period last year. Funds from operations (“FFO”), a non-IFRS measure, were $27.2 million for Q3 2026 compared to $25.3 million in Q3 2025, a 7.7% increase year over year. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), a non-IFRS measure, were $28.9 million for Q3 2026 compared to $27.2 million in Q3 2025, a 6.3% increase. On a per basic common share basis, FFO increased by 7.4% and AFFO increased by 6.1%. For a reconciliation of the above NOI, FFO, and AFFO amounts to IFRS, please see“Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the reconciliation tables below, and the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at . 2026 Nine Months Year to Date Results

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased to $270.5 million from $248.3 million, for the comparative period, a 9.0% increase, and NOI, a non-IFRS measure, grew to $177.3 million from $163.1 million, for the comparative period, an 8.7% increase. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, cash flow from operations was $83.8 million and when combined with our financing and investing activities resulted in a cash balance of $19.0 million. The net loss of $26.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is impacted by the following non-cash and non-recurring items – $88.8 million in depreciation and amortization, $5.7 million of interest accretion and amortization of financing costs, $3.2 million of realized and unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments and deferred tax recovery of $3.7 million. Our Revenue and NOI from Existing Self Storage, a non-IFRS measure, increased by 4.1% and 4.4%, compared to the same period last year. FFO, a non-IFRS measure, were $67.9 million compared to $62.2 million for the same period in 2025, a 9.1% increase year over year. AFFO, a non-IFRS measure, were $73.7 million compared to $68.4 million for the same period in 2025, a 7.8% increase year over year. On a per basic common share basis, FFO and AFFO increased by 9.0% and 7.8%. For a reconciliation of the above NOI, FFO, and AFFO amounts to IFRS, please see“Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the reconciliation tables below, and the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at . Increased Dividend

StorageVault is increasing its Q4 2026 dividend by 0.5% to $0.003051 per common share. Our Strategy

StorageVault is focused on owning and operating storage in the top markets in Canada. Our goal is to have multiple stores in each market, with complementary portable storage units, integrated storage and logistics, and records management storage services. This multi-platform approach enables us to leverage scale, brand recognition and operational efficiencies to maximize the value potential of our spaces. Growth is driven by acquisitions, organic performance improvements, targeted expansions to meet pent up demand and continued development of portable storage, records management and FlexSpace Logistics. Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of StorageVault's performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and its financial position as at such date, please see StorageVault's Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at . Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses both IFRS and non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Corporation's operations. These non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS Measures referenced in this news release include the following: Net Operating Income (“ NOI”) – NOI is defined as storage and related services revenue less operating costs. NOI does not include interest expense or income, depreciation and amortization, selling, general and administrative costs, acquisition and integration costs, stock based compensation costs, realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments or taxes. NOI assists management in assessing profitability and valuation from principal business activities.

Funds from Operations (“ FFO”) – FFO is defined as net income or loss plus depreciation and amortization, realized gains or losses on real estate, realized and unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, interest accretion and amortization of financing costs, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, stock based compensation expenses, and deferred income taxes; and after adjustments for equity accounted entities and non-controlling interests. FFO should not be viewed as an alternative to cash from operating activities, net income, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. The Corporation believes that FFO can be a beneficial measure, when combined with primary IFRS measures, to assist in the evaluation of the Corporation's ability to generate cash and evaluate its return on investments as it excludes the effects of real estate amortization and gains and losses from the sale of real estate, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“ AFFO”) – AFFO is defined as FFO plus acquisition and integration costs. Acquisition and integration costs are one time in nature to the specific assets purchased in the current period or pending and are expensed under IFRS.

Existing Self Storage – means stabilized, both physically and economically, stores that StorageVault has owned or leased at least since the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Existing Self Storage is also referred to as“same store”, and commencing in fiscal 2026, Existing Self Storage represents 11,545,239 square feet or 210 stores.

NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from StorageVault's comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO and AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and are not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. Existing Self Storage should not be considered a measure of StorageVault's comprehensive operations. NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage are simply additional measures of operating performance which highlight trends in StorageVault's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. StorageVault's management also uses these non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare operating budgets. In addition, the Corporation's definitions of NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage may differ from that of other issuers. Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss) and Net Operating Income:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 Change Change 2026 2025 $ % 2026 2025 $ % Storage revenue and related services

$ 93,664,818 $ 88,007,701 $ 5,657,117 6.4 % $ 268,831,000 $ 246,807,867 $ 22,023,133 8.9 % Management fees 570,670 512,685 57,985 11.3 % 1,715,513 1,504,770 210,743 14.0 % 94,235,488 88,520,386 5,715,102 6.5 % 270,546,513 248,312,637 22,233,876 9.0 % Operating costs 29,768,816 28,343,102 1,425,714 5.0 % 93,251,132 85,257,833 7,993,299 9.4 % Net operating income 1 64,466,672 60,177,284 4,289,388 7.1 % 177,295,381 163,054,804 14,240,577 8.7 % Less: Acquisition and integration costs 1,687,362 1,907,051 (219,689 ) -11.5 % 5,821,474 6,121,351 (299,877 ) -4.9 % Selling, general and administrative 7,586,705 6,655,722 930,983 14.0 % 21,891,600 19,091,699 2,799,901 14.7 % Interest 27,948,535 26,306,668 1,641,867 6.2 % 81,708,846 75,601,624 6,107,222 8.1 % Stock based compensation 174,711 83,959 90,752 108.1 % 532,422 251,877 280,545 111.4 % Realized (gain) loss on real estate (12,042 ) (15,705,784 ) 15,693,742 -99.9 % (79,983 ) (15,696,568 ) 15,616,585 -99.5 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 1,770,639 (8,902,167 ) 10,672,806 -119.9 % 3,158,405 (7,924,664 ) 11,083,069 -139.9 % Interest accretion and amortization of financing costs 1,978,592 1,808,077 170,515 9.4 % 5,723,965 5,315,003 408,962 7.7 % Depreciation and amortization 30,877,997 29,517,048 1,360,949 4.6 % 88,820,403 83,452,242 5,368,161 6.4 % 72,012,499 41,670,574 30,341,925 72.8 % 207,577,132 166,212,564 41,364,568 24.9 % Net income (loss) before tax (7,545,827 ) 18,506,710 (26,052,537 ) -140.8 % (30,281,751 ) (3,157,760 ) (27,123,991 ) 859.0 % Deferred tax (expense) recovery 1,163,892 1,985,682 (821,790 ) -41.4 % 3,737,688 6,115,519 (2,377,831 ) -38.9 % Net income (loss) after tax $ (6,381,935 ) $ 20,492,392 $ (26,874,327 ) -131.1 % $ (26,544,063 ) $ 2,957,759 $ (29,501,822 ) -997.4 % 1 Non-IFRS Measure.

The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss), and Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change $ % $ % Net income (loss) $ (6,381,935 ) $ 20,492,392 $ (26,874,327 ) -131.1 % $ (26,544,063 ) $ 2,957,759 $ (29,501,822 ) -997.4 % Adjustments: Stock based compensation 174,711 83,959 90,752 108.1 % 532,422 251,877 280,545 111.4 % Interest accretion and amortization of financing costs 1 1,978,592 1,808,077 170,515 9.4 % 5,723,965 5,315,003 408,962 7.7 % Realized (gain) loss on real estate (12,042 ) (15,705,784 ) 15,693,742 -99.9 % (79,983 ) (15,696,568 ) 15,616,585 -99.5 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 1,770,639 (8,902,167 ) 10,672,806 -119.9 % 3,158,405 (7,924,664 ) 11,083,069 -139.9 % Deferred tax expense (recovery) (1,163,892 ) (1,985,682 ) 821,790 -41.4 % (3,737,688 ) (6,115,519 ) 2,377,831 -38.9 % Depreciation and amortization 30,877,997 29,517,048 1,360,949 4.6 % 88,820,403 83,452,242 5,368,161 6.4 % 33,626,005 4,815,451 28,810,554 598.3 % 94,417,524 59,282,371 35,135,153 59.3 % FFO 2 $ 27,244,070 $ 25,307,843 $ 1,936,227 7.7 % $ 67,873,461 $ 62,240,130 $ 5,633,331 9.1 % Adjustments: Acquisition and integration costs 1,687,362 1,907,051 (219,689 ) -11.5 % 5,821,474 6,121,351 (299,877 ) -4.9 % AFFO 2 $ 28,931,432 $ 27,214,894 $ 1,716,538 6.3 % $ 73,694,935 $ 68,361,481 $ 5,333,454 7.8 % 1 Commencing in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, FFO and AFFO have been revised to add back the amortization of financing costs, with comparative figures restated accordingly. 2 Non-IFRS Measure. FFO and AFFO Per Basic Common Share Outstanding FFO $ 0.074 $ 0.069 $ 0.005 7.4 % $ 0.186 $ 0.170 $ 0.015 9.0 % AFFO $ 0.079 $ 0.075 $ 0.005 6.1 % $ 0.202 $ 0.187 $ 0.015 7.8 %



The following table reconciles Existing Self Storage Revenue, Operating Costs and Net Operating Income:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change $ % $ % Revenue Existing Self Storage 1 $ 76,809,937 $ 75,217,241 $ 1,592,696 2.1 % $ 222,867,303 $ 214,003,849 $ 8,863,454 4.1 % New Self Storage 1 13,837,780 9,886,705 3,951,075 40.0 % 38,513,342 25,363,947 13,149,395 51.8 % Total Self Storage 90,647,717 85,103,946 5,543,771 6.5 % 261,380,645 239,367,796 22,012,849 9.2 % Portable Storage 3,017,101 2,903,755 113,346 3.9 % 7,450,355 7,440,071 10,284 0.1 % Management Fees 570,670 512,685 57,985 11.3 % 1,715,513 1,504,770 210,743 14.0 % Combined 94,235,488 88,520,386 5,715,102 6.5 % 270,546,513 248,312,637 22,233,876 9.0 % Operating Costs Existing Self Storage 21,271,900 21,326,437 (54,537 ) -0.3 % 69,185,464 66,851,086 2,334,378 3.5 % New Self Storage 6,577,601 5,200,595 1,377,006 26.5 % 19,131,632 13,616,565 5,515,067 40.5 % Total Self Storage 27,849,501 26,527,032 1,322,469 5.0 % 88,317,096 80,467,651 7,849,445 9.8 % Portable Storage 1,919,315 1,816,070 103,245 5.7 % 4,934,036 4,790,182 143,854 3.0 % Combined 29,768,816 28,343,102 1,425,714 5.0 % 93,251,132 85,257,833 7,993,299 9.4 % Net Operating Income 1 Existing Self Storage 55,538,037 53,890,804 1,647,233 3.1 % 153,681,839 147,152,763 6,529,076 4.4 % New Self Storage 7,260,179 4,686,110 2,574,069 54.9 % 19,381,710 11,747,382 7,634,328 65.0 % Total Self Storage 62,798,216 58,576,914 4,221,302 7.2 % 173,063,549 158,900,145 14,163,404 8.9 % Portable Storage 1,097,786 1,087,685 10,101 0.9 % 2,516,319 2,649,889 (133,570 ) -5.0 % Management Fees 570,670 512,685 57,985 11.3 % 1,715,513 1,504,770 210,743 14.0 % Combined $ 64,466,672 $ 60,177,284 $ 4,289,388 7.1 % $ 177,295,381 $ 163,054,804 $ 14,240,577 8.7 % 1 Non -IFRS Measure.



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault currently owns and operates 275 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 243 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.8 million rentable square feet on 802 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services‎‎‎.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

...

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Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: StorageVault remaining focused on driving performance through the balance of the year as supported by strong lead volumes and a healthy acquisition pipeline; StorageVault's acquisition pipeline; the increase in StorageVault's Q4 2026 dividend; StorageVault's strategy including StorageVault's focus on owning and operating storage in the top markets in Canada, StorageVault's goal to have multiple stores in each market, with complementary portable storage units, integrated storage and logistics, and records management storage services, StorageVault's multi-platform approach with the goal to leverage scale, brand recognition and operational efficiencies to maximize the value potential of its spaces; and StorageVault's anticipated growth being driven by acquisitions, organic performance improvements, targeted expansions to meet pent up demand and continued development of portable storage, records management and FlexSpace Logistics. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the storage business and the economy generally; consumer interest in the Corporation's services and products; competition and StorageVault's competitive advantages; trends in the storage industry, including, increased growth and growth in the portable storage business; the availability of attractive and financially competitive asset acquisitions in the future; the closing of previously announced acquisitions; the revenue and costs from acquisitions and operations conducted in fiscal 2025 being extrapolated to the entire period for 2026 and being consistent with, and reproducible as, costs and revenue in future periods; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of StorageVault's future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and the impact that the imposition of trade tariffs, particularly from the United States, may have on the global economy, and the economy in Canada in particular. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at . Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.