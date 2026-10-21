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Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 9% Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend Rate


Date: 2026-10-21 05:01:48

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) today announced that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend is payable on November 11, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 4, 2026. The dividend represents a 9% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share and is Brown & Brown's 33rd consecutive annual dividend increase.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


MENAFN21102026004107003653ID1111846691


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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