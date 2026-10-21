Presbyterian Villages Of Michigan's Tyler Luce Selected For National Leadingage Leadership Academy

Tyler Luce

Luce joins a select national cohort of aging services leaders in the 2027 Larry Minnix Leadership Academy

- Tyler Luce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial OfficerSOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Presbyterian Villages of Michigan (PVM) is proud to announce that Tyler Luce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been selected as a Fellow in the 2027 Larry Minnix LeadingAge Leadership Academy, a nationally recognized leadership development program for professionals in aging services.The Leadership Academy, offered by LeadingAge, the national association of nonprofit providers of aging services, is designed to develop the leadership capacities and core competencies of aging services professionals. Fellows are chosen through a competitive review that looks for a commitment to lifelong learning, a strong sense of purpose in aging services, the capacity to drive meaningful change, and self-reflection.From February through November 2027, Luce will take part in a year of leadership study, coaching, and peer learning alongside fellow leaders from LeadingAge member organizations nationwide. The program includes gatherings held in conjunction with LeadingAge conferences, site visits to member communities, conversations with industry leaders, and ongoing mentoring from experienced coaches.“Rather than simply managing the numbers, Tyler rebuilt the systems beneath them, restored the confidence of our lenders and partners, and gave the PVM board and leadership team a clear, forward-looking view of where PVM is headed. He understands that our work is about people rather than spreadsheets, and he brings that sense of mission to every decision he makes. The Leadership Academy is precisely the experience that will sharpen his already considerable gifts and connect him with the peers who will lead aging services for the next generation,” said Roger L. Myers, President and CEO of Presbyterian Villages of Michigan and a former coach of the Larry Minnix Leadership Academy.“I am honored to be selected for the LeadingAge Leadership Academy and grateful to Presbyterian Villages of Michigan for supporting my growth. I look forward to learning alongside leaders from across the country and bringing new ideas and perspectives back to PVM to benefit our residents, our team members and the communities we serve,” said Luce.Luce was named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in early 2026. He oversees the financial operations of one of Michigan's largest nonprofit providers of senior housing and aging services, a portfolio of nearly sixty affiliated entities, and provides executive oversight of Facilities Advancement and Technology. He has played a key role in strengthening PVM's financial position, advancing new community development and securing project financing. Before joining PVM, he served as the organization's external auditor at Plante Moran.

Stacey Olson

Presbyterian Villages of Michigan

+1 248-281-2025

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Presbyterian Villages of Michigan's Tyler Luce Selected for National LeadingAge Leadership Academy News Provided By Grigg Graphic Services October 21, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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