Growthware Launches Growth Operating System To Transform How Businesses Operate And Grow

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Growthware introduces a unified platform connecting business operations, customer engagement, payments, and actionable growth intelligence.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Growthware Launches Growth Operating System to Unify Business Operations and Accelerate Growth

Following a $1 million pre-seed round, Growthware introduces a connected business platform designed around how businesses actually run.

Growthware, Inc. today announced the launch of its Growth Operating System, a unified platform that simplifies business operations, strengthens customer relationships, and supports sustainable revenue growth.

The platform launches with six integrated capabilities: CRM and Contacts, Calendar and Bookings, Invoices and Payments, Events, Creation, and Memberships. Together, they give businesses a connected alternative to managing a patchwork of separate applications. The launch follows a $1 million pre-seed funding round and is the first milestone in Growthware's broader vision of connecting everyday operations with actionable growth intelligence.

Businesses have traditionally relied on separate tools for customer relationships, appointments, payments, events, content, and subscriptions. Those disconnected systems fragment information and add operational overhead. Growthware brings these activities into one environment, so teams can manage relationships and opportunities, coordinate schedules and bookings, create invoices and track payments, organize events and registrations, develop marketing content, and administer memberships and service access from a single platform.

“Businesses have spent years adapting themselves to disconnected software. We believe it's time software started adapting to the way businesses actually operate,” said Randall Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Growthware.“We're creating a stronger foundation for managing business today while preparing for what's possible tomorrow.”

Growthware's approach centers on the practical needs of entrepreneurs, business owners, and operational teams.“Running a business isn't a collection of isolated tasks. It's relationships, decisions, responsibilities, and systems that depend on one another,” said Justin Liles, President and Chief Product Officer.“We're building technology for people who are actually doing the work.”

The roadmap extends beyond operational consolidation. Two planned capabilities, Growth Index and Growthbooks, will form the foundation of Growthware's future intelligence architecture. Growth Index is being designed to evaluate business performance across financial, operational, customer engagement, trust, and visibility indicators. Growthbooks will translate those insights into prioritized recommendations and actionable growth opportunities. Neither is part of the initial launch.

Growthware is also pursuing a partner-led distribution strategy that enables agencies, consultants, and business service providers to extend connected operational capabilities to their existing and prospective customers.

Alongside the platform, the company is developing three initiatives for the business community. The Builder's Journal is an editorial series exploring entrepreneurship, leadership, and sustainable growth. The Hidden Gems Initiative is a community program recognizing locally owned businesses with compelling stories and meaningful community impact. The Growthware Founding Council is a planned invitation-only group of experienced entrepreneurs, agency leaders, and operators who will contribute perspectives on business technology.

Growthware's executive team includes Randall Turner, CEO; Justin Liles, President and CPO; Austin Gray, CTO; Kyle Ottoson, CRO; and Jason Font, COO. The Growth Operating System's six foundational capabilities are available now, with additional products, intelligence features, and community initiatives planned for future releases. Businesses, agencies, and partners can learn more at

About Growthware

Growthware is a business growth operating platform built by operators, for operators. By connecting customer relationships, scheduling, payments, events, content creation, and memberships, Growthware helps businesses reduce operational complexity and focus on sustainable growth.

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Growthware Launches Growth Operating System to Transform How Businesses Operate and Grow News Provided By Growthware October 21, 2026, 20:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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