Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results For 2026

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately $1,238,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.41 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), compared to approximately $1,202,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.44 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the same period in 2025, representing an increase of approximately $36,000, or 3.0%. The increase was primarily attributable to lower interest expense and higher origination fee income, partially offset by lower interest income and higher general and administrative expenses.

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were approximately $6,166,000, compared to approximately $6,665,000 for the same period in 2025, representing a decrease of approximately $499,000, or 7.5%. The decrease occurred despite increases in both the number of loans originated and the amount of capital deployed and was primarily attributable to lower interest rates and origination fees charged to borrowers as a result of increased competition in the marketplace. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, approximately $5,099,000 and $5,504,000, respectively, of the Company's revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans offered to real estate investors, and approximately $1,067,000 and $1,161,000, respectively, were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by real estate collateral and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately $3,665,000, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.42 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), compared to approximately $3,988,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.44 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the same period in 2025, representing a decrease of approximately $323,000, or 8.1%. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower revenues and higher general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower interest expense.

As of September 30, 2026, total shareholders' equity was approximately $42,789,000.

On November 20, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock in the next twelve months. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 61,185 shares under the program at a total cost of approximately $248,000. Of these amounts, 54,985 shares were repurchased during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 at an aggregate cost of approximately $219,000.

On October 8, 2026, the Company's board of directors approved an amendment to the existing share repurchase program, increasing the aggregate number of shares authorized for repurchase from 100,000 to 250,000 shares and extending the program for an additional 12 months, through October 8, 2027.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated,“The increasing interest rate environment is raising pressure on the real estate markets, rent-to-mortgage-payment ratios are getting tighter, and sales are lingering as fewer buyers qualify for loans. Yet, unexpectedly, hard money rates haven't increased much at this point due to intense competition. The facts that we're exceptionally low leveraged and conservative are beneficial during these times.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ''hard money'' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The Company operates the website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made by the Company's representatives in connection with this press release contain, or may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as“plan,”“project,”“potential,”“seek,”“may,”“will,”“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“could,”“estimate,” and“continue,” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the future lending activity, competitive conditions, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates and fees; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or the amounts recoverable through foreclosure, or incorrectly value the collateral securing our loans, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to“lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower's liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case shareholders may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends they receive; and (ix) an increase in interest rates may affect our profitability. The risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, identify additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.