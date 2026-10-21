Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
| Guidance for 2026
|Range
|Loss per share allocated to common shareholders
|$(0.64
| )
| to
|$(0.62
| )
|Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization
|1.18
|1.18
|Less: real estate gains and losses, net
|(0.32
|)
|(0.32
|)
|Plus: real estate impairments
|0.23
|0.23
|FFO per diluted share
|$0.45
| to
|$0.47
|Plus: loss on the early extinguishment of debt
|0.09
|0.09
|Core FFO per diluted share
|$0. 5 4
| to
|$0.5 6
Our 2026 FFO and 2026 Core FFO key assumptions include:
- Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 89-90%; Year-end Core Leased Range: 90-91%; Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (accrual): 5-6%; Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (cash): (2)-0%; Same Store (accrual) NOI Range: (1)-1%; Same Store (cash) NOI Range: 0-2%; Speculative Revenue Target: $19.5 million, 100% achieved; Tenant Retention Rate Range: 53-54%; Property Acquisition Activity: None; Property Sales Activity: $545 million, 100% achieved; Development Starts: Redevelopment of one existing Uptown ATX building in Austin, Texas; Financing Activity: Repaid our $178 million 3025 JFK Construction Loan maturing in July 2026, financed Avira with a $90 million secured loan and extended the maturity date of our unsecured credit facility to December 31, 2026. Repaid our $57.3 million mortgage secured by 3151 Market Street; Share Buyback and Bond Repurchase Activity: $120 – 140 million to be executed primarily during third and fourth quarters of 2026 based on current sales activity. $140 million of bond purchases and $14.9 million of common share repurchases achieved; Annual earnings and FFO and Core FFO per diluted share based on 178.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.
Except as outlined in our 2026 Business Plan, which can be located on the Investor Relations page of our website, our estimates do not include (1) possible future gains or losses or the impact on operating results from other possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, (2) the impacts of any other capital markets activity, (3) future write-offs or reinstatements of accounts receivable and accrued rent balances, or (4) future impairment charges. EPS estimates may fluctuate based on several factors, including changes in the recognition of depreciation and amortization expense, impairment losses on depreciable real estate, and any gains or losses associated with disposition activity. Management is not able to assess at this time the potential impact of these factors on projected EPS. By definition, FFO and Core FFO do not include real estate-related depreciation and amortization, impairment losses on depreciable real estate, or gains or losses associated with disposition activities or depreciable real estate. For a complete definition of Core FFO and FFO and statements of the reasons why management believes Core FFO and FFO provide useful information to investors, see page 37 in our third quarter Supplemental Information Package. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above. Our 2026 Business Plan is included in our Supplemental Information Package which can be located on the Investor Relations page of our website.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 107 properties and 18.0 million square feet as of September 30, 2026. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit .
Conference Call and Audio Webcast
After releasing our third quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, we will hold our third quarter conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call by phone, please visit this link here, and you will be provided with dial-in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at .
Supplemental Information
We produce a Supplemental Information Package that includes details regarding the performance of the portfolio, financial information, non-GAAP financial measures, same-store information and other useful information for investors. The Supplemental Information Package is available via our website, , through the“Investor Relations” section.
Looking Ahead – Fourth Quarter 2026 Conference Call
We expect to release our fourth quarter 2026 earnings on Wednesday, February 3, 2027 after the market close and expect to host our fourth quarter 2026 conference call on Thursday, February 4, 2027 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. We expect to issue a press release in advance of these events to reconfirm the dates and times and provide all related information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as“will,”“strategy,”“expects,”“seeks,”“believes,”“potential,” or other similar words. Because such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including our 2026 Guidance and our 2026 Business Plan and expectations for timing and terms of developments, sales, capital activities, bond repurchases and common share buybacks, are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and not within our control. Such risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, among others: reduced demand for office space and pricing pressures, including from competitors, changes to tenant work patterns that could limit our ability to lease space or set rents at expected levels or that could lead to declines in rent; uncertainty and volatility in capital and credit markets, including changes that reduce availability, and increase costs, of capital or that delay receipt of future debt financings and refinancings; the effect of inflation and interest rate fluctuations, including on the costs of our planned debt financings and refinancings; the potential loss or bankruptcy of tenants or the inability of tenants to meet their rent and other lease obligations; risks of acquisitions and dispositions, including unexpected liabilities and integration costs; delays in completing, and cost overruns incurred in connection with, our developments and redevelopments; disagreements with joint venture partners; unanticipated operating and capital costs; uninsured casualty losses and our ability to obtain adequate insurance, including coverage for terrorist acts; additional asset impairments; our dependence upon certain geographic markets; changes in governmental regulations, tax laws and rates and similar matters; impacts from changes to U.S. trade and foreign relations policies, including the imposition of tariffs; impacts of a U.S. government shutdown; unexpected costs of REIT qualification compliance; costs and disruptions as the result of a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruption; reliance on key personnel; and failure to maintain an effective system of internal control, including internal control over financial reporting. The declaration and payment of future dividends (both timing and amount) is subject to the determination of our Board of Trustees, in its sole discretion, after considering various factors, including our financial condition, historical and forecast operating results, and available cash flow, as well as any applicable laws and contractual covenants and any other relevant factors. Our Board's practice regarding declaration of dividends may be modified at any time and from time to time. Additional information on factors which could impact us and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Given the uncertainties, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Measures
We compute our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Although FFO, Core FFO and NOI are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe that Core FFO, FFO and NOI calculations are helpful to shareholders and potential investors and are widely recognized measures of real estate investment trust performance. At the end of this press release, we have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Funds From Operations (FFO) and Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”)
We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than us. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) before non-controlling interests of common unitholders and excluding gains (losses) on sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses on depreciable consolidated real estate, impairment losses on investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures and extraordinary items (computed in accordance with GAAP); plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), and after similar adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures.
Core FFO is a computation made by analysts and investors to measure a real estate company's operating performance by removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations, including items such as (gains) losses from sales of non-depreciable land and debt extinguishment costs from the determination of FFO. Our calculation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology used for calculating Core FFO by other REITs and, accordingly, our Core FFO may not be comparable to Core FFO reported by other REITs.
To facilitate a clear understanding of our historical operating results, FFO and Core FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as presented in the financial statements included elsewhere in this release. Neither FFO nor Core FFO represent cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our financial performance or to be an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions to shareholders. We generally consider FFO, Core FFO, FFO per share and Core FFO per share to be useful measures for understanding and comparing our operating results because they facilitate an understanding of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-recurring items that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indictive of current operating performance and our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO, Core FFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we believe that FFO and Core FFO may provide us and our investors with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.
Net Operating Income (NOI)
NOI (accrual basis) is a Non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income available to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, plus corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership and losses from early extinguishment of debt, less interest income, development and management income, gains from property dispositions, gains on sale from discontinued operations, gains on early extinguishment of debt, income from discontinued operations, income from unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interest in property partnerships. In some cases we also present NOI on a cash basis, which is NOI after eliminating the effects of straight-lining of rent and deferred market intangible amortization. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define NOI differently. NOI should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of the Company's liquidity or its ability to make distributions. We believe NOI is a useful measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties, as it excludes certain components from net income available to common shareholders in order to provide results that are more closely related to a property's results of operations. We use NOI internally to evaluate the performance of our operating segments and to make decisions about resource allocations. We concluded that NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations, as it reflects only the income and expense items incurred at the property level, as well as the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and development activity on an unlevered basis.
Same Store Properties
In our analysis of NOI, particularly to make comparisons of NOI between periods meaningful, it is important to provide information for properties that were in-service and owned by us throughout each period presented. We refer to properties acquired or placed in-service prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented and owned by us through the end of the latest period presented as Same Store Properties. Same Store Properties therefore exclude properties placed in-service, acquired, repositioned, held for sale or in development or redevelopment after the beginning of the earliest period presented or disposed of prior to the end of the latest period presented. Accordingly, it takes at least one year and one quarter after a property is acquired for that property to be included in Same Store Properties.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDA in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDA reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDA in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense (if any), plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDA of unconsolidated real estate ventures. EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flow for the period, is not presented as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of operating performance, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of operating income or cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP. EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity because the Company believes it provides useful information regarding the Company's ability to service or incur debt.
Core Portfolio
Our core portfolio is comprised of our wholly owned properties, excluding any properties currently in development, re-development or recently completed, not yet stabilized or held for sale.
Speculative Revenue
Speculative Revenue represents the amount of rental revenue the Company projects to be recorded during the current calendar year from new and renewal leasing activity in its core portfolio that has yet to be executed as of the beginning of the year. This revenue is primarily attributable to the absorption of core portfolio square footage that was either vacant at the beginning of the year or the renewal of existing tenants due to expire during the current year.
| BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Real estate investments:
|Operating properties
|$
|3,300,851
|$
|3,753,780
|Accumulated depreciation
|(1,263,796
|)
|(1,259,090
|)
|Prepaid ground leases, net
|6,944
|51,399
|Right of use asset - operating leases, net
|12,145
|17,806
|Operating real estate investments, net
|2,056,144
|2,563,895
|Construction-in-progress
|82,518
|118,543
|Land held for development
|80,403
|70,405
|Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net
|27,762
|27,762
|Total real estate investments, net
|2,246,827
|2,780,605
|Cash and cash equivalents
|312,743
|32,284
|Restricted cash and escrow
|954
|30,018
|Accounts receivable
|17,146
|22,154
|Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $369 and $424 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|169,047
|182,651
|Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures
|306,663
|314,326
|Deferred costs, net
|68,566
|79,549
|Intangible assets, net
|11,579
|22,426
|Other assets
|143,186
|122,227
|Total assets
|$
|3,276,711
|$
|3,586,240
|LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY
|Secured debt, net
|$
|88,009
|$
|234,079
|Unsecured credit facility
|137,000
|-
|Unsecured term loan, net
|249,695
|249,389
|Unsecured senior notes, net
|1,934,858
|2,073,394
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|143,612
|143,826
|Distributions payable
|13,819
|14,108
|Deferred income, gains and rent
|22,346
|22,569
|Intangible liabilities, net
|5,889
|12,713
|Lease liability - operating leases
|17,052
|23,720
|Other liabilities
|13,294
|14,588
|Total liabilities
|$
|2,625,574
|$
|2,788,386
|Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity:
|Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 170,026,338 and 173,699,039 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|1,694
|1,733
|Additional paid-in-capital
|3,191,409
|3,199,838
|Deferred compensation payable in common shares
|25,467
|23,069
|Common shares in grantor trust, 2,288,739 and 1,583,000 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(25,467
|)
|(23,069
|)
|Cumulative earnings
|503,217
|605,252
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|5,262
|(1,437
|)
|Cumulative distributions
|(3,055,059
|)
|(3,012,654
|)
|Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity
|646,523
|792,732
|Noncontrolling interests
|4,614
|5,122
|Total beneficiaries' equity
|$
|651,137
|$
|797,854
|Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity
|$
|3,276,711
|$
|3,586,240
| BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Rents
|$
|118,661
|$
|114,742
|$
|362,016
|$
|343,366
|Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing
|3,975
|4,540
|12,763
|15,242
|Other
|3,002
|2,135
|6,783
|4,896
|Total revenue
|125,638
|121,417
|381,562
|363,504
|Operating expenses
|Property operating expenses
|39,232
|31,412
|116,326
|96,303
|Real estate taxes
|10,982
|11,647
|33,988
|34,586
|Third party management expenses
|1,884
|2,350
|6,317
|7,467
|Depreciation and amortization
|45,088
|43,005
|142,068
|131,120
|General and administrative expenses
|7,954
|7,841
|29,552
|34,636
|Provision for impairment
|29,057
|-
|40,966
|63,369
|Total operating expenses
|134,197
|96,255
|369,217
|367,481
|Gain on sale of real estate
|Net gain on disposition of real estate
|55,689
|35
|55,752
|3,008
|Total gain on sale of real estate
|55,689
|35
|55,752
|3,008
|Operating income (loss)
|47,130
|25,197
|68,097
|(969
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest and investment income
|702
|1,238
|2,436
|3,274
|Interest expense
|(39,035
|)
|(32,914
|)
|(121,855
|)
|(97,104
|)
|Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs
|(1,322
|)
|(1,336
|)
|(4,054
|)
|(3,763
|)
|Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures
|(14,157
|)
|(18,183
|)
|(31,597
|)
|(43,526
|)
|Net gain on real estate venture transactions
|-
|-
|-
|183
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|(15,417
|)
|-
|(15,441
|)
|-
|Net loss before income taxes
|(22,099
|)
|(25,998
|)
|(102,414
|)
|(141,905
|)
|Income tax provision
|(43
|)
|-
|(67
|)
|(85
|)
|Net loss
|(22,142
|)
|(25,998
|)
|(102,481
|)
|(141,990
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|108
|79
|446
|427
|Net loss attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust
|(22,034
|)
|(25,919
|)
|(102,035
|)
|(141,563
|)
|Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders
|(228
|)
|(313
|)
|(794
|)
|(1,064
|)
|Net loss attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust
|$
|(22,262
|)
|$
|(26,232
|)
|$
|(102,829
|)
|$
|(142,627
|)
|PER SHARE DATA
|Basic loss per Common Share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|172,010,229
|173,699,312
|173,377,458
|173,385,330
|Diluted loss per Common Share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|172,010,229
|173,699,312
|173,377,458
|173,385,330
| BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(22,262
|)
|$
|(26,232
|)
|$
|(102,829
|)
|$
|(142,627
|)
|Add (deduct):
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units
|(73
|)
|(78
|)
|(314
|)
|(426
|)
|Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders
|228
|313
|794
|1,064
|Net (gain) loss on real estate venture transactions
|(5,027
|)
|305
|(4,287
|)
|107
|Net gain on disposition of real estate
|(55,689
|)
|(35
|)
|(55,752
|)
|(3,008
|)
|Provision for impairment
|29,057
|-
|40,966
|63,369
|Company's share of impairment of an unconsolidated real estate venture
|10,559
|-
|10,559
|-
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Real property
|38,767
|37,786
|122,626
|114,878
|Leasing costs including acquired intangibles
|4,964
|4,439
|16,099
|13,842
|Company's share of unconsolidated real estate ventures
|8,830
|11,876
|26,035
|32,657
|Partners' share of consolidated real estate ventures
|(55
|)
|(6
|)
|(207
|)
|(13
|)
|Funds from operations
|9,299
|28,368
|$
|53,690
|$
|79,843
|Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders
|(161
|)
|(337
|)
|(966
|)
|(1,037
|)
|Funds from operations available to common share and unitholders (FFO)
|$
|9,138
|$
|28,031
|$
|52,724
|$
|78,806
|FFO per share - fully diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.44
|Plus: Capital market, transactional items and other
|$
|15,417
|$
|-
|$
|15,441
|$
|-
|Core FFO
|$
|24,555
|$
|28,031
|$
|68,165
|$
|78,806
|Core FFO per share – fully diluted
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.44
|Weighted-average shares/units outstanding - fully diluted
|179,426,959
|178,984,473
|180,485,496
|178,630,855
|Distributions paid per common share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.45
| BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 3rd QUARTER
(unaudited and in thousands)
Of the 59 properties owned by the Company as of September 30, 2026, a total of 55 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 10.4 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. As of September 30, 2026, three properties were recently completed and one property was in development/redevelopment. The Same Store Properties were 88.8% and 89.8% occupied as of September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue
|Rents
|$
|99,762
|$
|97,372
|Other
|332
|243
|Total revenue
|100,094
|97,615
|Operating expenses
|Property operating expenses
|27,904
|25,952
|Real estate taxes
|9,662
|9,679
|Other
|Net operating income
|$
|62,528
|$
|61,984
|Net operating income - percentage change over prior year
|0.9
|%
|Net operating income, excluding other items (1)
|$
|61,304
|$
|61,678
| Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year
|(0.6
|)
|%
|Net operating income
|$
|62,528
|$
|61,984
|Straight line rents & other
|1,917
|340
|Above/below market rent amortization
|(160
|)
|(164
|)
|Amortization of tenant inducements
|232
|190
|Non-cash ground rent expense
|184
|188
|Cash - Net operating income
|$
|64,701
|$
|62,538
|Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year
|3.5
|%
|Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items (1)
|$
|63,086
|$
|62,055
|Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year
|1.7
|%
|Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Net loss:
|$
|(22,142
|)
|$
|(25,998
|)
|Add/(deduct):
|Interest and investment income
|(702
|)
|(1,238
|)
|Interest expense
|39,035
|32,914
|Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,322
|1,336
|Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures
|14,157
|18,183
|Net (gain) loss on disposition of real estate
|(55,689
|)
|(35
|)
|Gain on early extinguishment of debt
|15,417
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|45,088
|43,005
|General & administrative expenses
|7,954
|7,841
|Income tax provision
|43
|-
|Provision for impairment
|29,057
|-
|Consolidated net operating income
|73,540
|76,008
|Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations
|(11,012
|)
|(14,024
|)
|Same store net operating income
|$
|62,528
|$
|61,984
| (1) - Other items represent termination fees and bad debt expense and other income.
| BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
SAME STORE OPERATIONS – NINE MONTHS
(unaudited and in thousands)
Of the 59 properties owned by the Company as of September 30, 2026, a total of 55 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 10.4 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. As of September 30, 2026, three properties were recently completed, and one property was in development/redevelopment. The Same Store Properties were 88.8% and 89.8% occupied as of September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue
|Rents
|$
|297,446
|$
|288,683
|Other
|806
|713
|Total revenue
|298,252
|289,396
|Operating expenses
|Property operating expenses
|84,919
|78,107
|Real estate taxes
|28,800
|27,720
|Net operating income
|$
|184,533
|$
|183,569
|Net operating income - percentage change over prior year
|0.5
|%
|Net operating income, excluding other items (1)
|$
|182,316
|$
|182,178
|Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year
|0.1
|%
|Net operating income
|$
|184,533
|$
|183,569
|Straight line rents & other
|3,027
|(704
|)
|Above/below market rent amortization
|(479
|)
|(492
|)
|Amortization of tenant inducements
|683
|569
|Non-cash ground rent expense
|557
|569
|Cash - Net operating income
|$
|188,321
|$
|183,511
|Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year
|2.6
|%
|Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items (1)
|$
|185,397
|$
|181,536
|Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year
|2.1
|%
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Net loss:
|$
|(102,481
|)
|$
|(141,990
|)
|Add/(deduct):
|Interest income
|(2,436
|)
|(3,274
|)
|Interest expense
|121,855
|97,104
|Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs
|4,054
|3,763
|Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures
|31,597
|43,526
|Net gain on real estate venture transactions
|-
|(183
|)
|Net loss on disposition of real estate
|(55,752
|)
|(3,008
|)
|Gain on early extinguishment of debt
|15,441
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|142,068
|131,120
|General & administrative expenses
|29,552
|34,636
|Income tax provision
|67
|85
|Provision for impairment
|40,966
|63,369
|Consolidated net operating income
|224,931
|225,148
|Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations
|(40,398
|)
|(41,579
|)
|Same store net operating income
|$
|184,533
|$
|183,569
| (1) - Other items represent termination fees and bad debt expense and other income.
| Company / Investor Contact:
Tom Wirth
EVP & CFO
610-832-7434
...
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