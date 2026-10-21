SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2026 EPS Of $1.01 Per Share And FFO Of $1.59 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increases 2026 Earnings Guidance Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.01 per share for the third quarter of 2026 as compared to net income of $0.34 per share for the same period in 2025 .

F unds from operations ("FFO") of $1.59 per share for the third quarter of 2026 as compared to FFO of $1.58 per share for the same period in 2025.

The Company is increasing its previously announced 2026 FFO guidance range for the year ending December 31, 2026 from $5.60 - $5.90 per share to $6.50 - $6.70 per share, which reflects $1.10 per share of incremental income from the sale of a 20% joint venture interest in an entity related to the Company's food and beverage hospitality operations, offset by $0.25 per share attributable to the higher interest rate environment. The Company is also increasing its previously announced 2026 net income guidance range from $0.20 - $0.50 per share to $0.40 - $0.60 per share.

Signed 38 Manhattan office leases totaling 591,108 square feet in the third quarter of 2026 and 142 Manhattan office leases totaling 1,965,533 square feet for the first nine months of 2026. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 13.6% higher for the third quarter and 15.7% higher for the first nine months than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces.

Manhattan same-store cash NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 5.0% for the third quarter of 2026 and 4.2% for the first nine months of 2026, excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same periods in 2025. Manhattan same-store office occupancy increased to 95.0% as of September 30, 2026, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced. Investing Highlights

Entered into a contract to sell 110 Greene Street for total consideration of $226.0 million . The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, and generate approximately $216.0 million of net cash proceeds.

Closed on the previously announced sale of 10 East 53rd Street for total consideration of $312.2 million . The Company received net cash proceeds of $99.0 million .

Deployed $100.7 million of the $1.3 billion SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund (the "Fund") during the third quarter and $359.0 million to date in 2026 , bringing total Fund deployment to $643.1 million , of which $528.8 million has been funded, and $18.9 million of which has since been repaid.

In October, closed on the sale of a 20% joint venture interest in an entity related to the Company's food and beverage hospitality operations at a gross valuation of $200.0 million. The transaction generated proceeds to the Company of $40.0 million . In October, closed on the sale of the 26,000 square foot office condominium at 185 Broadway for $9.0 million . The Company received net cash proceeds of $8.7 million . Financing Highlights In October, together with our joint venture partner, closed on a $2.0 billion refinancing of 245 Park Avenue. The five-year, fixed-rate financing was priced at a spread of 147 basis points above the U.S. Treasury index, resulting in an interest rate of 6.52%. SL Green hedged its share of the financing to an effective interest rate of 6.37%. NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $72.2 million, or $1.01 per share, as compared to net income of $24.9 million, or $0.34 per share, for the same period in 2025. The Company reported net loss attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 of $38.7 million, or $0.56 per share, as compared to net loss of $7.3 million, or $0.12 per share, for the same period in 2025. The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $122.1 million, or $1.59 per share, as compared to FFO of $120.4 million, or $1.58 per share, for the same period in 2025. The Company reported FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 of $296.3 million or $3.85 per share as compared to FFO of $351.4 million, or $4.60 per share, for the same period in 2025, which included $71.6 million, or $0.94 per share, of income, excluding interest income, related to the repayment of the commercial mortgage investment at 522 Fifth Avenue. All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis. Operating and Leasing Activity Manhattan same-store cash NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 5.0% for the third quarter of 2026 and 4.2% for the first nine months of 2026, excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same periods in 2025. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company signed 38 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 591,108 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in the third quarter of 2026 was $105.75 per rentable square foot, with an average lease term of 10.7 years and average tenant concessions of 8.2 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $85.20 per rentable square foot. Twenty-eight leases comprising 449,076 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $110.88 per rentable square foot, representing a 13.6% increase over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company signed 142 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 1,965,533 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in 2026 was $102.61 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 9.1 years and average tenant concessions of 8.6 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $89.88 per rentable square foot. Ninety-four leases comprising 1,424,546 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $109.99 per rentable square foot, representing a 15.7% increase over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio increased to 95.0% as of September 30, 2026, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 92.9% at the end of 2025. Significant leasing activity in the third quarter includes:

New lease with Legora, Inc. for 98,420 square feet at 11 Madison Avenue;

Early renewal with IMG Worldwide LLC for 90,202 square feet at 304 Park Avenue South;

New lease with Landesbank Baden-Württemberg for 58,332 square feet at 1185 Avenue of the Americas;

New lease with Nearwater Management, LLC for 37,563 square feet at 245 Park Avenue;

New expansion lease with Greenberg Traurig LLP for 33,477 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue;

New lease with OceanSound Partners, LP for 32,032 square feet at 450 Park Avenue; Early renewal with Haworth, Inc. for 30,365 square feet at 125 Park Avenue. Earnings Guidance The Company is increasing its previously announced 2026 FFO guidance range for the year ending December 31, 2026 from $5.60-$5.90 per share to $6.50-$6.70 per share, which reflects $1.10 per share of incremental income from the sale of a 20% joint venture interest in an entity related to the Company's food and beverage hospitality operations, offset by $0.25 per share attributable to the higher interest rate environment. The Company is also increasing its previously announced 2026 net income guidance range from $0.20-$0.50 per share to $0.40-$0.60 per share. Investment Activity In September, the Company entered into a contract to sell 110 Greene Street for total consideration of $226.0 million. The transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, will generate net cash proceeds to the Company of approximately $216.0 million that will be used for corporate debt repayment. In August, the Company closed on the previously announced sale of 10 East 53rd Street for total consideration of $312.2 million. The Company received net cash proceeds of $99.0 million. During the third quarter, the Company deployed $100.7 million of the $1.3 billion Fund and $359.0 million to date in 2026, bringing total Fund deployment to $643.1 million, of which $528.8 million has been funded, and $18.9 million of which has since been repaid. In October, the Company closed on the sale of a 20% joint venture interest in an entity related to the Company's food and beverage hospitality operations, at a gross valuation of $200.0 million. The transaction generated proceeds to the Company of $40.0 million. In October, the Company closed on the sale of the 26,000 square foot office condominium at 185 Broadway for $9.0 million. The Company received net cash proceeds of $8.7 million. Financing Activity In October, the Company and its joint venture partner closed on a $2.0 billion refinancing of 245 Park Avenue. The five-year, fixed-rate financing was priced at a spread of 147 basis points above the U.S Treasury index, resulting in an interest rate of 6.52%. SL Green hedged its share of the financing to an effective interest rate of 6.37%. The single-asset, single-borrower (SASB) CMBS execution was agented by world-class institutions led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., with participation from Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Bank of Montreal, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale and Citibank. The new financing replaces the property's previous $1.768 billion of mortgage and mezzanine financing. Institutional Investor Conference The Company will host its Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Monday, December 7, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event will be held in-person, by invitation only. The presentation will be available online via audio webcast, in listen-only mode, and the accompanying presentation materials can be accessed in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at on the day of the conference. An audio replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website following the conference. For more information about the event, please email .... Dividends In the third quarter of 2026, the Company declared:

A quarterly ordinary dividend on its outstanding common stock of $0.6175 per share, which was paid in cash on October 15, 2026, and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $2.47 per share; A quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period July 15, 2026 through and including October 14, 2026, which was paid in cash on October 15, 2026, and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share. Conference Call and Audio Webcast The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results. Supplemental data will be available prior to the quarterly conference call in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at under“Financial Reports.” The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at under“Presentations & Webcasts.” Research analysts who wish to participate in the conference call must first register at . Company Profile SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2026, SL Green held interests in 53 buildings totaling 30.3 million square feet, which included ownership interests in 28.9 million square feet and 1.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments, and managed 5 buildings totaling 1.3 million square feet owned by third parties. To obtain the latest news releases and other Company information, please visit our website at or contact Investor Relations at .... Disclaimers Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this release and in the Company's Supplemental Package. Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our earnings guidance, future capital expenditures, dividends, acquisitions and dispositions (including the amount and nature thereof and the expected timing, closing and use of proceeds of pending dispositions), financing and refinancing transactions and hedging activities, development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue,"“target,”“plan,”“guidance,”“outlook,” or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

PRESS CONTACT

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SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Revenues:

2026 2025 2026 2025 Rental revenue, net $ 165,552 $ 149,672 $ 503,393 $ 441,725 Escalation and reimbursement revenues 20,381 18,864 61,298 55,067 SUMMIT Operator revenue 34,655 32,883 90,306 86,424 Investment income 2,615 4,356 7,618 26,809 Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles 14,687 10,838 44,079 47,868 Fee income 30,596 23,296 70,037 47,787 Other income 4,539 4,908 13,375 20,899 Total revenues 273,025 244,817 790,106 726,579 Expenses: Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $0 and $6 in 2026 and $6 and $9 in 2025 58,700 57,673 180,407 164,840 Real estate taxes 42,190 37,627 126,537 112,594 Operating lease rent 6,898 6,106 20,740 18,317 SUMMIT Operator expenses 42,936 35,959 93,398 82,570 Interest expense, net of interest income 50,026 47,235 154,946 138,234 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,480 1,724 7,438 5,153 SUMMIT Operator tax expense 616 1,279 2,424 2,781 Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles 14,687 10,838 44,079 45,827 Depreciation and amortization 63,629 63,216 200,659 187,874 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries - - - (71,326 ) Transaction related costs 228 13,129 529 13,601 Marketing, general and administrative 23,253 23,701 68,820 67,004 Total expenses 305,643 298,487 899,977 767,469 Equity in net income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 26,692 (9,287 ) 20,860 (30,892 ) Income from debt fund investments, net 2,166 1,176 10,634 1,776 Equity in net (loss) gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate - 86,872 (814 ) 84,926 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments 4,261 11,138 14,106 (8,090 ) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net 91,445 (1,068 ) 103,902 (1,717 ) Depreciable real estate reserves (2,275 ) - (37,435 ) (8,546 ) Gain on sale of marketable securities - - - 10,232 Net income 89,671 35,161 1,382 6,799 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (5,797 ) (1,737 ) 3,036 503 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships (5,688 ) (2,658 ) (25,194 ) 3,079 Preferred units distributions (2,256 ) (2,154 ) (6,713 ) (6,461 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SL Green 75,930 28,612 (27,489 ) 3,920 Perpetual preferred stock dividends (3,738 ) (3,738 ) (11,213 ) (11,213 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ 72,192 $ 24,874 $ (38,702 ) $ (7,293 ) Earnings Per Share (EPS) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.01 $ 0.35 $ (0.56 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.01 $ 0.34 $ (0.56 ) $ (0.12 ) Funds From Operations (FFO) Basic FFO per share $ 1.63 $ 1.62 $ 3.93 $ 4.72 Diluted FFO per share $ 1.59 $ 1.58 $ 3.85 $ 4.60 Basic ownership interest Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share 70,441 70,443 70,598 70,435 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 4,610 3,875 4,814 3,998 Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding 75,051 74,318 75,412 74,433 Diluted ownership interest Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents 71,967 72,553 72,189 72,442 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 4,610 3,875 4,814 3,998 Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 76,577 76,428 77,003 76,440





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land and land interests $ 1,534,127 $ 1,699,215 Building and improvements 4,068,129 4,012,305 Building leasehold and improvements 1,496,428 1,448,112 7,098,684 7,159,632 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,333,095 ) (2,306,377 ) 4,765,589 4,853,255 Assets held for sale 224,249 - Cash and cash equivalents 186,439 155,747 Restricted cash 199,507 180,748 Investment in marketable securities 21,166 23,666 Tenant and other receivables 64,072 45,524 Related party receivables 17,195 16,293 Deferred rents receivable 255,497 266,678 Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $2 and $14 in 2026 and 2025, respectively, and allowances of $300 and $454 in 2026 and 2025, respectively 113,087 168,358 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 2,886,984 2,819,778 Debt fund investments, at fair value 434,219 152,958 Deferred costs, net 121,668 129,019 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 940,495 864,430 Real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles, at fair value 1,003,918 1,023,877 Other assets 551,576 577,299 Total assets $ 11,785,661 $ 11,277,630 Liabilities Mortgages and other loans payable $ 2,216,799 $ 2,154,499 Revolving credit facility 930,000 640,000 Unsecured term loan 1,150,000 1,150,000 Deferred financing costs, net (29,965 ) (13,063 ) Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 4,266,834 3,931,436 Accrued interest payable 17,016 15,221 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 142,846 134,621 Deferred revenue 158,252 147,419 Lease liability - financing leases 109,182 108,183 Lease liability - operating leases 886,515 805,192 Dividend and distributions payable 48,910 2,536 Security deposits 66,859 68,276 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 866 - Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities 100,000 100,000 Senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles, at fair value 1,003,918 1,023,877 Other liabilities (includes $166,736 and $244,941 at fair value as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 513,358 587,779 Total liabilities 7,314,556 6,924,540 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership 273,718 241,371 Preferred units and redeemable equity 203,508 199,271 Equity SL Green stockholders' equity: Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 and 9,200 issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 221,932 221,932 Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 70,945 and 71,159 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 708 711 Additional paid-in capital 4,213,109 4,212,590 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 28,201 (22,198 ) Retained deficit (964,016 ) (741,880 ) Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders' equity 3,499,934 3,671,155 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 493,945 241,293 Total equity 3,993,879 3,912,448 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,785,661 $ 11,277,630





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation: 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ 72,192 $ 24,874 $ (38,702 ) $ (7,293 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 63,629 63,216 200,659 187,874 SLG's share of unconsolidated joint ventures depreciation and amortization 72,964 127,170 217,701 247,874 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,485 4,395 22,158 (3,582 ) Less: Equity in net (loss) gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate - 86,872 (814 ) 84,926 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments 477 9,652 7,953 (5,291 ) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net 91,445 (1,068 ) 103,902 (1,717 ) Depreciable real estate reserves (2,275 ) - (37,435 ) (8,546 ) Depreciable real estate reserves in unconsolidated joint venture - - - (1,780 ) Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets 1,478 1,628 4,483 4,312 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures 7,071 2,186 27,451 1,526 FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders $ 122,074 $ 120,385 $ 296,276 $ 351,443





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation: 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 89,671 $ 35,161 $ 1,382 $ 6,799 Depreciable real estate reserves 2,275 - 37,435 8,546 (Gain) Loss on sale of real estate, net (91,445 ) 1,068 (103,902 ) 1,717 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments (4,261 ) (11,138 ) (14,106 ) 8,090 Equity in net (loss) gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate - (86,872 ) 814 (84,926 ) Gain on sale of marketable securities - - - (10,232 ) Depreciation and amortization 63,629 63,216 200,659 187,874 SUMMIT Operator tax expense 616 1,279 2,424 2,781 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,480 1,724 7,438 5,153 Interest expense, net of interest income 50,026 47,235 154,946 138,234 Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles 14,687 10,838 44,079 45,827 Operating income 127,678 62,511 331,169 309,863 Equity in net (income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (26,692 ) 9,287 (20,860 ) 30,892 Income from debt fund investments, net (2,166 ) (1,176 ) (10,634 ) (1,776 ) Marketing, general and administrative expense 23,253 23,701 68,820 67,004 Transaction related costs 228 13,129 529 13,601 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries - - - (71,326 ) SUMMIT Operator expenses 42,936 35,959 93,398 82,570 Investment income (2,615 ) (4,356 ) (7,618 ) (26,809 ) Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles (14,687 ) (10,838 ) (44,079 ) (47,868 ) SUMMIT Operator revenue (34,655 ) (32,883 ) (90,306 ) (86,424 ) Non-building revenue (26,955 ) (20,271 ) (59,524 ) (40,406 ) Net operating income (NOI) 86,325 75,063 260,895 229,321 Equity in net income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 26,692 (9,287 ) 20,860 (30,892 ) SLG's share of unconsolidated JV depreciable real estate reserves - - - 1,780 SLG's share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 68,880 66,616 207,074 194,844 SLG's share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs 4,101 3,558 12,519 9,856 SLG's share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income 74,059 67,628 216,017 194,883 SLG's share of unconsolidated JV gain on early extinguishment of debt - (57,187 ) 4,796 (57,187 ) SLG's share of unconsolidated JV investment income (554 ) (3,963 ) (1,759 ) (13,940 ) SLG's share of unconsolidated JV loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries - - - 14,531 SLG's share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue (2,153 ) (1,645 ) (5,599 ) (5,219 ) NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs 257,350 140,783 714,803 537,977 NOI from other properties/affiliates (73,925 ) 30,394 (185,804 ) (36,758 ) Same-Store NOI 183,425 171,177 528,999 501,219 Straight-line and free rent (3,462 ) 693 (10,052 ) 1,844 Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net 266 146 1,082 389 Operating lease straight-line adjustment 1,532 204 1,893 611 SLG's share of unconsolidated JV straight-line and free rent (14,003 ) (10,396 ) (32,949 ) (33,788 ) SLG's share of unconsolidated JV amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (6,718 ) (6,268 ) (20,394 ) (18,498 ) Same-store cash NOI $ 161,040 $ 155,556 $ 468,579 $ 451,777 Lease termination income (387 ) (270 ) (1,128 ) (4,875 ) SLG's share of unconsolidated JV lease termination income (1,001 ) (3,189 ) (7,333 ) (5,421 ) Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income $ 159,652 $ 152,097 $ 460,118 $ 441,481

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition, or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit in April 2002, and subsequently amended in December 2018, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based compensation for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company's liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company's cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro-rata adjustments for these items from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second generation tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring capital expenditures.

FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)

EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the Nareit definition, or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.

The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.

Coverage Ratios

The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company's financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company's ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).

SLG-EARN

