M7 And Boxcar AI Launch Governed AI Program For Private Equity Portfolio Companies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Already in production, the program removed 125,000+ monthly manual records at one PE-backed brand and recovered $500K+ in software costs at another.

ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- M7 and Boxcar AI today launched a program that takes one real workflow at a private equity portfolio company and puts governed AI into production in five weeks, with the value measured in the company's own numbers.Private equity firms are increasingly asked what their portfolio's AI spending actually bought, and most cannot answer. Pilots impress in a demo, then stall in security review or never move a real number. As Tony Miller, who leads both M7 and Boxcar AI, puts it: "Everyone is buying AI. Almost nobody is becoming an AI company."The program is deliberately narrow and repeatable. It takes one workflow, runs for five weeks, and is measured in the company's own numbers. AI agents work under rules they cannot break: every action is executed, held for a person, or blocked, with the reason recorded. The company keeps the working system and the record of every decision, whether or not it continues. Run it at one portfolio company, and it becomes the template for the rest of the portfolio.Early results come from clients across very different operations. At a PE-backed consumer brand, a custom integration control center built on Boxcar AI now runs 12 live data flows between the brand's ERP and its warehouse, removing more than 125,000 manually keyed records a month. Every change is logged, explained and reversible: nothing changes in a system unless the flow is both switched on and armed, and every write records how to undo it. At a multi-region operator, the program found and cut more than $500,000 in redundant software licensing in week one. At a global industrial manufacturer, NPS is up 150%, double-entry errors have been eliminated, and employees no longer spend an hour or more each day entering fax orders by hand.What sets the approach apart is how it treats a request. Most AI tools assume the request is correct and execute it faster. Boxcar treats the request as a hypothesis and finds out what is true first. Governance is what makes that speed possible. "Brakes are why cars go fast," Miller said."Operating partners do not need another pilot, they need a number that moved," Miller added. "Governed AI is what gets past security review and into production. We call it innovation with a receipt: every action an agent takes is accounted for, and you can see exactly why."PE firms and portfolio companies begin with a Governed Proof of Value on a single workflow.About M7M7 is a digital creative transformation agency founded in 2010 in Ithaca, New York, and is Boxcar AI's founding delivery partner, supporting portfolio companies with AI readiness.About Boxcar AIBoxcar AI is a governed software lifecycle platform with an open-source core and an enterprise plane.Media ContactAnthony Miller, Co-Founder, Boxcar AI...585-455-2639

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M7 and Boxcar AI Launch Governed AI Program for Private Equity Portfolio Companies News Provided By Unlimited Content October 21, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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