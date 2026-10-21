New Study Of 4,852 HAR Agents Finds Steven Kinne Ranks First In Houston Client Reviews And 5-Star Ratings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Kinne Group's 2026 analysis of HAR Client Experience Rating data compared total reviews, perfect 5-star reviews, and ratings across Greater Houston.

- Steven Kinne, Founder and Team Lead of The Kinne GroupHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new study of HAR client reviews identifies Steven Kinne as the best-rated Realtor in Houston, measured by total reviews, perfect 5-star reviews, and overall rating. The study, released today by The Kinne Group at SERHANT. Texas, reviewed all 4,852 agents enrolled in HAR's Client Experience Rating program, using data collected on October 20, 2026.According to the findings, Kinne has 1,893 client reviews on his HAR agent profile, the most of any agent in the program. The next-highest Houston-area agent has 1,607. Kinne also has 1,847 perfect 5-star reviews, 401 more than any other Houston-area agent, and a 4.99 rating, the highest of the three Houston-area agents with 1,000 or more reviews. Of his reviews, 97.6% carry a perfect score.HAR is the consumer website of the Houston Association of REALTORS, which has more than 50,000 members. Its Client Experience Rating surveys go only to clients an agent represented in a completed transaction, with one survey accepted per client for each side of a sale. Agents cannot edit or delete a rating once it is submitted.“HAR's surveys can only come from clients we actually represented, which is why we used them for this study,” said Steven Kinne, founder of The Kinne Group.“Each of those reviews is from a family who trusted us with a home purchase, sale, or lease, and we're grateful to every client who took the time to share their experience.”The study was conducted and funded by The Kinne Group using publicly available HAR data, and all figures can be verified on public HAR profiles. HAR did not sponsor, review, or endorse the study. The full study, including its methodology and rankings, is available at thekinnegroup.About The Kinne GroupThe Kinne Group is a Houston-based residential real estate team led by founder and lead agent Steven Kinne, who has sold Houston real estate for more than 20 years. With over 3,000 transactions and more than $450 million in closed sales, the team serves buyers and sellers across Houston's Inner Loop and surrounding suburbs, including the Heights, Montrose, West University, Katy, Fulshear, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands. TKG is a founding team of SERHANT. Texas. Learn more at thekinnegroup.

Chris Ray

The Kinne Group

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New Study of 4,852 HAR Agents Finds Steven Kinne Ranks First in Houston Client Reviews and 5-Star Ratings News Provided By The Kinne Group October 21, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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