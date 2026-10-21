Arizona Bike Week® Rings In The Holidays With Rock Out To AZ Bike Week Battle Of The Bands And Toy Drive, December 5

Free Harley-Davidson Scottsdale ride-in featuring live music, bike show & toy drive. Ten bands compete for seven spots at Arizona Bike Week's 30th Anniversary.

- Kristina Shaffer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rock Out to AZ Bike Week® is back, with a holiday twist. Arizona Bike Week will host its annual Battle of the Bands on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale. The free community event features live music, cold beer, food trucks, a bike show and a toy drive benefiting local children.

Riders are encouraged to ride in, and everyone is invited to come dressed in their most festive holiday attire, from Santa hats to ugly sweaters to reindeer antlers on their helmets.

Ten finalist bands will compete for seven performance spots at the 30th Anniversary of Arizona Bike Week, March 31–April 4, 2027. New this year, winners can choose from four spots at Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld of Scottsdale and three spots at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale's Rev Up Rally, held at the dealership during Arizona Bike Week.

“Rock Out to AZ Bike Week is one of our favorite traditions because the fans decide who takes the stage,” said Kristina Shaffer, co-producer of Arizona Bike Week.“For our 30th anniversary, we're giving more bands than ever a chance to perform. And by turning the toy drive into a way for fans to support their band, the whole community wins this holiday season.”

Bring a Toy. Boost Your Band.

Every new, unwrapped toy donated at the event earns one bonus point for the band of the donor's choice. The more toys fans bring, the more points their favorite band earns, and the more gifts Arizona Bike Week Charities can wrap and deliver to local children in need this holiday season.

How It Works

. Round 1 – Band Nominations (through October 24): Fans nominate their favorite band at azbikeweek/band-entertainment-sign-up.

. Round 2 – Online Voting (November 1–7): Fans vote online, and the top 10 bands advance to the live finals.

. Round 3 – Live Battle (December 5): All 10 finalists perform 15-minute sets starting at 11 a.m., followed by final voting, the toy drive tally and the bike show. Attendees must be onsite to vote.

Winners choose their stage and performance slot in order of placement. First place gets first pick of all available spots, followed by second place, and so on until all seven spots are filled. Winners will be announced the week following the event.

Event Details

. What: Rock Out to AZ Bike Week® Battle of the Bands and Toy Drive

. When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

. Where: Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, 15656 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260

. Cost: Free and open to the public

. Bring: A new, unwrapped toy and your most festive holiday attire

For more information, email ....

30th Anniversary Early Bird Pricing: Early bird pricing on rally passes and camping reservations for Arizona Bike Week's 30th Anniversary ends November 30. Passes and campsites are available at azbikeweek.

About Arizona Bike Week®

Established in 1997, Arizona Bike Week® is the Southwest's largest motorcycle rally and music festival, bringing the motorcycle and music community together each spring at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Arizona Bike Week celebrates its 30th Anniversary March 31–April 4, 2027. Learn more at azbikeweek.

Kristina Shaffer

Arizona Bike Week

+1 480-644-8191

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Arizona Bike Week® Rings in the Holidays with Rock Out to AZ Bike Week Battle of the Bands and Toy Drive, December 5 News Provided By Arizona Bike Week October 21, 2026, 20:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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