Brandi Young, Partner at Keith and Lorfing

Keith and Lorfing

Former federal prosecutor examines murder, manslaughter and evidentiary challenges following new allegations about the Titan submersible disaster.

- Brandi Young, Partner and Former Federal Prosecutor, Keith & LorfingMIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- **Keith & Lorfing Partner Brandi Young Discusses OceanGate Criminal Liability on Fox News**MIDLAND, TEXAS - October 21, 2026 - Brandi Young, partner at Keith & Lorfing and a former federal prosecutor with extensive experience in federal criminal investigations and jury trials, appeared in a Fox News video interview and was quoted in a national Fox News Digital report examining potential criminal liability arising from the 2023 OceanGate Titan submersible disaster.The October 20 video interview, titled "Former federal prosecutor weighs whether OceanGate CEO could have faced murder charges," accompanied an October 21 article examining allegations concerning OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and the circumstances surrounding the fatal implosion.The Fox News report discusses claims made by submersible expert Karl Stanley, a longtime acquaintance of Rush, in Matthew Gavin Frank's book, *Submersed: Wonder, Obsession and Murder in the World of Amateur Submarines*. Stanley alleged that Rush intended the Titan's fatal implosion as part of a desire to become associated with Titanic history. These allegations are claims reported by Fox News, not established judicial findings.**Examining the Potential Criminal Charges**In her interview, Young analyzed how prosecutors might evaluate allegations of intentional or reckless conduct in connection with a fatal incident. Her commentary addressed potential distinctions among first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter, including the evidence necessary to establish criminal intent.Young explained that proving first-degree murder would have presented significant evidentiary challenges, particularly because Rush himself was aboard the vessel. She identified manslaughter as a more likely potential charge under the circumstances described, while also discussing whether evidence of extreme recklessness could support consideration of second-degree murder.Her analysis highlighted the importance of distinguishing allegations from proof, evaluating the evidence available to prosecutors, and determining whether the legal elements of a particular offense could be established.**Federal Prosecutorial Experience and National Legal Commentary**Before entering private practice, Young served as a career prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice. Her experience includes supervising federal investigations, serving as a Supervisory Assistant United States Attorney in the Western District of Texas, and acting as lead counsel in more than 30 federal jury trials.As a partner at Keith & Lorfing, Young focuses on criminal defense and complex legal matters, drawing on her experience evaluating government investigations, prosecutorial decisions and trial evidence.Her appearance on Fox News brings that prosecutorial perspective to a nationally reported story involving questions of intent, recklessness, criminal responsibility and evidentiary standards.The interview and related Fox News Digital report were published on October 20 and October 21, 2026, respectively.**About Keith & Lorfing**Keith & Lorfing is a Texas-based law firm providing representation in federal and state criminal defense, government investigations and complex litigation. Its legal team includes former federal prosecutors and other experienced federal legal professionals. The firm represents individuals and organizations facing complex legal proceedings and investigations.Brandi Young is a partner and former federal prosecutor at Keith & Lorfing, bringing more than two decades of legal experience to criminal defense and complex litigation.For more information about Keith & Lorfing and its legal team, visit .**Media Coverage**Fox News Video: "Former federal prosecutor weighs whether OceanGate CEO could have faced murder charges."Fox News Digital: "OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush wanted to join 'Titanic mythology' when Titan sub imploded, friend claims."This announcement concerns Young's independent media commentary. Keith & Lorfing does not claim to represent any party in the OceanGate matter.

Tyler Dorsey

Keith & Lorfing

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Keith & Lorfing Partner Brandi Young Discusses OceanGate Criminal Liability on Fox News News Provided By Keith and Lorfing October 21, 2026, 20:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Law, Technology, U.S. Politics



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