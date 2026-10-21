ABA Therapy Jobs For Bcbas And Rbts: Special Needs Care Network Launches Special Needs Jobs

Special needs jobs platform for finding ABA therapy jobs

Graphic of the growth of the ABA workforce

Reasons why RBTs leave and turnover

The new job board lists pay, setting and schedule on every ABA posting as employer demand for behavior analysts reaches a record high.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Special Needs Care Network, an ABA therapy matching platform that connects families with ABA providers that have openings for new clients, today launched Special Needs Jobs, a job board for ABA therapy jobs. The board lists openings for Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analysts (BCaBAs) and behavior technicians across the United States.The board opens with 2,998 live openings from 49 employers in 41 states. Each listing is checked against the employer's own posting, and closed roles come down.Employer demand keeps outpacing new certificationsThe ABA workforce has grown quickly. Data from the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB) shows the number of certified RBTs rose from 89,122 at the end of 2020 to 246,109 at the end of 2025. BCBAs rose from 44,025 to 81,566 over the same period, an increase of 85%.Employers want more. According to BACB data compiled by Lightcast, job postings requiring or preferring a BCBA reached 132,307 in 2025, up 28% from 103,150 in 2024. Demand has grown every year since 2010. North Carolina postings rose 63% in one year, and New York, Maryland, Georgia and New Jersey each grew by more than 50%.Retention is a separate problem. When the BACB surveyed RBTs whose certification expired in 2024, 57% said inadequate pay was a reason they left. Others named poor treatment by their company (44%), lack of supervisor support (41%) and unpredictable schedules (38%).What job seekers seeSpecial Needs Jobs shows pay at the top of a listing whenever the employer publishes a range. Each role is tagged by setting (in-home, center-based, school-based, hybrid or remote) and by full-time or part-time status. Listings also carry short notes on details candidates tend to ask about in interviews, such as whether training is paid or how many days a hybrid role spends on site. Candidates apply directly with the employer, and the board is free for job seekers.Visitors can search by role, keyword, city or state. The site also offers free career tools, including an RBT weekly pay calculator for comparing two offers, a BCBA supervision cost calculator for candidates completing fieldwork, and an editable résumé template for first-time behavior technician applicants.From ABA matching to ABA hiringSpecial Needs Care Network matches families with ABA therapy providers in their area that can take on a new client, based on the child's age, needs, location and insurance. Special Needs Jobs serves the BCBAs and RBTs who make those openings possible."Parents who come to us for an ABA match usually want to know one thing: how soon can my child start therapy," said Kyle Serebryanny of Special Needs Care Network. "Most of the time, the answer comes down to whether the provider has a BCBA and enough RBTs to take on a new case. Waitlists are a staffing problem. Special Needs Jobs gives clinicians the pay and schedule details they need to choose a job, and it gives the providers families rely on a better shot at hiring the people who keep those waitlists short."The board serves large ABA networks and small local practices. Smaller practices such as Bright Minds ABA, which offers in-home and clinic-based ABA therapy in Raleigh, and Orchid Academy, which runs classroom-style ABA programs in Washington, hire from the same pool of BCBAs and RBTs as national chains. A posting with a stated pay range and a clear schedule helps a small practice compete for those candidates.ABA providers listed on Special Needs Care Network can add job openings from their provider account, so their job listings sit next to the profile families already use to find them.AvailabilitySpecial Needs Jobs is live now and free for job seekers. Employers can post ABA therapy jobs directly on the site, and new openings are added daily.About Special Needs Care NetworkSpecial Needs Care Network is an ABA therapy matching platform for families of children with autism. Parents tell the network about their child's needs, location and insurance, and it matches them, free of charge, with ABA therapy providers nearby that have openings for new clients. The network also lists speech therapy practices, special needs schools and state funding resources in every state. Special Needs Jobs is the network's career site for behavior analysts, behavior technicians and other professionals who work with children with autism and developmental disabilities.

Kyle Serebryanny

Special Needs Care Network

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ABA Therapy Jobs for BCBAs and RBTs: Special Needs Care Network Launches Special Needs Jobs News Provided By Special Needs Care Network October 21, 2026, 20:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.