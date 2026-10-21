Supply Chain & Logistics Searches Rise 68.10% In Signalhire First-Half Comparison

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Logistics rose 68.10% and moved ahead of IT in the first-half comparison.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SignalHire 's comparison shows Supply Chain & Logistics searches rising 68.10% in January through June 2026 compared with the same months in 2025. Logistics moved from thirteenth to third among 66 categories.Search changes by categorySupply Chain & Logistics: searches up 68.10%.Operations: searches up 7.02%.Information Technology: searches down 73.05%.What the data showsSupply Chain & Logistics searches increased 68.10% and moved ahead of Information Technology in the rankings. Operations grew 7.02%. Overall search activity declined 36.62% in H1 2026 compared with H1 2025.About the comparisonThe figures count recorded SignalHire searches for January through June in each year. Categories include industries and job functions. Searches can have different purposes, and the table does not identify each user's intent. The analysis does not measure job postings, completed hires, or national employment.Advice for candidates and employersJob seekers considering logistics should connect their skills to the work of a specific role. A planner can describe inventory decisions; a warehouse supervisor can explain staffing and stock checks. Applicants from software or data roles can show a supply-chain project they completed. Changing a profile title alone does not establish that background.For employers, the increase in search activity is a reason to review sourcing results for logistics openings. Compare candidate replies, time to interview, and accepted offers with the previous year. Write the operating requirements into the job brief, including systems used and location. The platform figures cannot determine whether your candidate pool has become tighter.SignalHire provides professional profile search and available verified contact details for recruiting and sales teams. Read the analysis for the full category comparison, candidate advice, and related reports.About SignalHireSignalHire helps recruiting and sales teams find professional profiles and available verified contact details.

RUSLAN FARAKHEIEV

SignalHire Sp. z o. o.

+1 2094373846

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Supply Chain & Logistics searches rise 68.10% in SignalHire first-half comparison News Provided By SignalHire Sp. z o. o. October 21, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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