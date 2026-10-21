Signalhire Records 73.05% Decrease In Information Technology Searches In H1 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SignalHire compared search activity across 66 categories and found declines in several technical fields.

- Ruslan Farakheiev, SignalHireSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SignalHire has compared first-half search activity for 2025 and 2026 across 66 categories. Information Technology searches fell 73.05%, moving from second to seventh place in the table.Search changes by categoryInformation Technology searches fell 73.05%. Software Engineering searches fell 61.17%. Data & Analytics searches fell 57.81%. Engineering searches fell 69.10%.What the data showsSoftware Engineering searches fell 61.17%, Data & Analytics searches fell 57.81%, and Engineering searches fell 69.10%. Total recorded search activity fell 36.62%. IT accounted for 21.3% of the overall decrease.About the comparisonThe figures count recorded SignalHire searches for January through June in each year. Categories include industries and job functions. Searches can have different purposes, and the table does not identify each user's intent. The analysis does not measure job postings, completed hires, or national employment.Advice for candidates and employersJob seekers can use the findings to review how they describe their work. Name the languages and systems used, then explain a task completed with them. A developer who built warehouse software can describe that work when approaching logistics employers. The dataset does not prove that such a move will produce more interviews.Employers with approved technical openings should check their own applicant numbers and response rates before changing sourcing plans. Lower category search activity does not prove candidates are easier to hire. Separate the required skills from optional preferences, and search for evidence of those skills in previous work.SignalHire provides professional profile search and available verified contact details, supported by a database of more than 900 million contacts. Read the analysis for the full category comparison, candidate advice, and related reports.

RUSLAN FARAKHEIEV

SignalHire Sp. z o. o.

+1 2094373846

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SignalHire records 73.05% decrease in Information Technology searches in H1 2026 News Provided By SignalHire Sp. z o. o. October 21, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry



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