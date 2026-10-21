UAEV And Dubai World Trade Centre Sign Agreement To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: UAEV has signed an agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to develop and deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across designated parking areas at the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre. Signed on the sidelines of WETEX, the agreement will expand access to charging at key business, exhibition and event destinations in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The planned infrastructure will serve visitors attending exhibitions, conferences and events, alongside businesses and commercial fleets operating in and around these locations. By integrating charging facilities into existing parking areas, the initiative aims to make charging more convenient and support the growing demand for electric mobility.

Phase 1 of the deployment at DWTC will cover four locations, establishing the project's initial footprint within one of Dubai's busiest business and exhibition districts.

Ali Al Darwish, Acting CEO of UAEV, said:“Access to charging is an important consideration for people and businesses choosing electric vehicles. Our agreement with DWTC will bring charging services closer to drivers at destinations they already use for work, business and events, making it easier to fit charging into their day.

“As we expand our network, we are working with partners to integrate charging into locations that serve a wide range of users. This collaboration will help us meet the needs of individual drivers and commercial operators, while supporting the UAE's transition to more sustainable mobility.”

Abdulrahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, EVP of Protocol and Security at DWTC, said:“Dubai World Trade Centre continues to enhance its infrastructure in line with Dubai's ambitions for a more sustainable and future-ready urban environment. Our collaboration with UAEV will enable us to progressively expand EV charging facilities across our destinations, enhancing the overall visitor experience by providing greater convenience and accessibility for our visitors, tenants, and stakeholders, while supporting the wider adoption of sustainable mobility in Dubai.”

The agreement brings together UAEV's charging expertise and DWTC's exhibition and commercial destinations to support the continued expansion of Dubai's public EV charging network. It reflects a shared commitment to developing infrastructure that responds to changing mobility needs and supports the UAE's wider sustainability objectives.

About UAEV:

Launched in May 2024 as a joint venture between Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAEV is dedicated to accelerating the UAE's transition to sustainable mobility by building a fast and accessible electric vehicle charging network across all seven emirates.

UAEV supports the UAE's broader vision for a cleaner future and plays a key role in implementing the National Electric Vehicles Policy and the Demand Side Management Program, targeting a 40% improvement in transport energy efficiency. By expanding the national EV charging infrastructure, the company encourages wider EV adoption among individuals and businesses, contributing to the UAE's net-zero ambitions.

UAEV is committed to long-term growth with a goal to install more than 2,000 high-speed DC charging points by 2030, powering the UAE's energy transition and sustainability goals.

About Dubai World Trade Centre DWTC:

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted close to 6,800 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 295 billion, attracting over 43 million business visitors to Dubai. Building on this legacy, DWTC's second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), is playing an increasingly important role in Dubai's future growth as a global events destination. Strategically located at Expo City Dubai, DEC is currently undergoing a landmark AED 10 billion expansion that will see it become the region's largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue, upon completion in 2031.