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Commercial Bank Of Dubai CBD Reports A Record AED 2,948 Million Net Profit Before Tax For First Nine Months Of 2026, With Momentum Building In Q3

Commercial Bank Of Dubai CBD Reports A Record AED 2,948 Million Net Profit Before Tax For First Nine Months Of 2026, With Momentum Building In Q3


Date: 2026-10-21 04:45:41

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Net profit before tax of AED 2,948 million for nine months up to 30 September 2026, up 4.1% compared to prior comparative period Q3 2026 net profit after tax of AED 969 million, up 9.4% compared to prior quarter Net loans of AED 109.6 billion, up 8.5% compared to 31 December 2025 Strong ROE of 21.38% after tax, generating internal capital for growth and exceptional value for shareholders Excellent asset quality, with non-performing loan ratio of 2.98%, improving by 52 bps and coverage ratio at 106.99%, up 806 bps compared to prior comparative period Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.71%, well in excess of regulatory requirements
Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2026, delivering a record net profit before tax of AED 2,948 million, up 4.1% compared to the prior comparative period, reflecting the strength of the Bank's diversified business model, disciplined execution and continued customer growth. The Bank delivered a strong return on equity (ROE) of 21.38% after tax. CBD's performance strengthened during the third quarter, with robust quarter on quarter momentum. Net profit before tax for Q3 2026 was AED 1,063 million, up 9.2% compared to Q2 2026, and net profit after tax increased by 9.4% to AED 969 million, supported by strong balance sheet growth, improved operating income and lower expected credit losses. Net interest income rose 9.7% quarter on quarter. For the nine months, operating income was AED 4,440 million, up 0.9% compared to the prior comparative period, attributable to an increase in non-funded income of 2.6%, supported by fee income, and an increase in net interest income of 0.2%, driven by growth in loans and CASA. Commenting on the Bank's performance, Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer, CBD, said,“We are delighted to report that CBD has delivered a record performance in the first nine months of 2026, with increased momentum during the third quarter. Our results demonstrate the strength of our franchise and the depth of our customer relationships, supported by solid business growth, diversified income generation and improved asset quality. We continued to grow our lending portfolio and support customers across the UAE, while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management. We remain focused on executing our strategic priorities while investing in AI, innovation and digitisation to deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders, customers and wider stakeholders. We commend our leaders and the government of the UAE for the continued commitment to economic resilience, financial stability and sustainable growth, providing a strong foundation for the continued development of the economy.” Operating expenses were AED 1,178 million, up 1.4% compared to the prior comparative period, with the increase driven by investments in digitisation, technology, business growth, governance and regulatory compliance. The cost-to-income ratio remains strong at 26.53%; net impairment loss was AED 314 million, down 22.6%; and corporate tax expense was AED 264 million, up 4.2%, all compared to prior comparative periods. CBD's total assets were AED 167.9 billion as of 30 September 2026, an increase of 4.7% compared to AED 160.3 billion as of 31 December 2025. Net loans and advances were AED 109.6 billion, an increase of 8.5% compared to AED 101.0 billion as of 31 December 2025. Gross loans and advances were AED 113.5 billion, an increase of 7.7% compared to 31 December 2025. Customers' deposits were AED 112.2 billion as of 30 September 2026, representing an increase of 0.7% compared to AED 111.4 billion as of 31 December 2025. Low-cost CASA deposits remained a solid 50% of the customer deposit base, while the loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 97.75%. Robust Capital and Excellent Asset Quality: CBD's capital ratios were strong, with the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 15.53%, Tier 1 ratio at 14.39% and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 12.71%. All capital ratios were well above the minimum regulatory thresholds mandated by the Central Bank of the UAE. In July 2026, the Bank successfully issued a USD 600 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) perpetual non-call 6-year bond. This issuance supports CBD's long-term capital planning and reinforces the confidence placed in the Bank by regional and international investors. The NPL ratio decreased to 2.98%, improving by 52 basis points compared to 30 September 2025. The coverage ratio improved to 106.99%, up 806 basis points on the same time last year, and 153.14% inclusive of collateral for Stage 3 loans. Continued Focus on Digital Innovation: CBD continued to strengthen its customer proposition through the launch of innovative digital solutions designed to meet evolving customer needs. In July 2026, the Bank introduced UP by CBD, a mobile banking proposition designed to simplify banking and support the growth of micro and small businesses across the UAE. The Bank also introduced CBD Invest, a digital wealth platform integrated within the CBD Mobile App that provides customers with seamless access to investing, financial planning and portfolio analytics. In September 2026, CBD became the first bank from outside Europe to join the Commercial Bank Money Token (CMBT) sandbox. CBD's participation supports the exploration of tokenised commercial bank deposits for future cross-border payment and settlement use cases. CBD has also been recognised through multiple industry awards this year, including Best Digital Bank and Best Private Bank Digital Innovation. The Bank was recognised amongst Forbes Middle East's Top 100 Most Valuable Companies for 2026, with the CEO also being recognised amongst Forbes Middle East's Top 100 CEOs for 2026, providing further affirmation of industry achievements. CBD is rated A- with a 'Stable' outlook by Fitch Ratings in January 2026 and Baa1 with a 'Stable' outlook by Moody's in July 2026. About Commercial Bank of Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai (DFM: CBD) is a Public Shareholding Company established in 1969 by an Emiri Decree issued by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. CBD provides a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking products and services through an extensive network of branches and ATMs in the UAE. As of 30 September 2026, the Bank reported total assets of AED 167.9 billion and a net profit of AED 2,948 million before tax, reflecting its strong market standing and ongoing growth. The Bank delivers a full suite of personal, elite, private, business, corporate and institutional banking services through both conventional and Shari'ah-compliant formats. These are further supported by advanced digital platforms, including a next-generation mobile app and the award-winning iBusiness platform. CBD also offers CBD Invest within its mobile app, providing customers with access to investment opportunities and portfolio management solutions. UP by CBD, a mobile banking platform, further extends the Bank's digital offering by supporting micro and small businesses across the UAE with integrated banking, payments, credit and financial management solutions. Recognised for its innovation and digital leadership, CBD actively supports national development goals while backing its customers and enabling their growth through financial technology, Emiratization, and strategic partnerships. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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