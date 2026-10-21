Commercial Bank Of Dubai CBD Reports A Record AED 2,948 Million Net Profit Before Tax For First Nine Months Of 2026, With Momentum Building In Q3
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Net profit before tax of AED 2,948 million for nine months up to 30 September 2026, up 4.1% compared to prior comparative period
Q3 2026 net profit after tax of AED 969 million, up 9.4% compared to prior quarter
Net loans of AED 109.6 billion, up 8.5% compared to 31 December 2025
Strong ROE of 21.38% after tax, generating internal capital for growth and exceptional value for shareholders
Excellent asset quality, with non-performing loan ratio of 2.98%, improving by 52 bps and coverage ratio at 106.99%, up 806 bps compared to prior comparative period
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.71%, well in excess of regulatory requirements
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