MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will celebrate its milestone fifth edition from 30 January to 6 February 2027, at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the campaign theme '5 Years Strong – Strong on court. Strong in community. Stronger than ever', the WTA 500 tournament welcomed more than 60,000 people in 2026, reflecting its growing appeal among tennis fans and families.

The tournament's growing popularity has helped establish the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open as a major fixture on the international tennis calendar, combining elite women's tennis with entertainment, community programmes, and opportunities for UAE and Middle East fans to witness the world's best players.

The 2027 tournament in Abu Dhabi will once again feature 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing across eight days, with a US$1.2 million prize fund and valuable WTA ranking points on offer.

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said:“The fifth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is another important milestone for Abu Dhabi's sporting journey. The tournament has grown significantly in just a few years, while its impact reaches beyond the court through its engagement with young players, schools and the wider community. Through these initiatives, we aim to support the development of tennis, strengthen sporting culture and encourage people to make sport a way of life.

“We look forward to welcoming another world-class field to Abu Dhabi and continuing to use major sporting events to inspire participation, connect communities and reinforce the emirate's position as a leading global sporting destination.”

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company, said:“The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open reflects our long-standing commitment to tennis and to creating a positive impact in our community. Beyond bringing the world's best players to Abu Dhabi, the tournament serves as a platform to inspire young people, encourage greater participation in sport, and bring families and communities together. These shared experiences strengthen social bonds and help build a more connected community.

“Reaching a fifth edition, we are proud to build on this momentum alongside our partners, creating opportunities for the next generation and delivering a lasting legacy that extends well beyond the court.”

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at MARI, the tournament's organiser said:“The fifth edition is a significant milestone for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, but what is most exciting is how much the tournament has grown in such a short space of time. Seeing over 60,000 in attendance in 2026 was remarkable and a real testament to the appetite for world-class tennis in Abu Dhabi and the kind of fan experience we have tried to build. The tournament village has become a destination in itself, where a growing community of fans, young players and families come together to enjoy everything surrounding the tennis. We have built something that goes far beyond the court and are determined to make the fifth edition our strongest yet.”

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has evolved into a destination event that extends well beyond the competition on court.

For the 2027 edition, the tournament will introduce a new Village Pass, giving fans of all ages and families access to the 15,000-square-metre Mubadala Village. A programme of live entertainment, tennis clinics, player Q&As, food and beverage, sponsor activations, children's activities and merchandise will be on offer for both Village Pass and Stadium ticket holders. During the opening weekend on 30 and 31 January, the Village Pass will also include access to all qualifying matches taking place across both days. Adult Village Passes will be available for AED10 per day, while children under the age of 12 can attend free of charge throughout the opening weekend.

Additionally, more than 3,000 young players have been reached through the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open programme, with more than 90 schools engaged.

The event has also made its mark on the wider sporting landscape, becoming the first WTA-only event to stage a wheelchair tennis tournament and reinforcing its commitment to inclusion and growing opportunities to engage with the sport.

The 2027 edition will be a ticketed event which requires attendees to have a valid ticket for entry and/or participation in the Mubadala Village activities.