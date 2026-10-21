MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Majesty 145 has departed from the UAE, marking a significant moment for the brand as the 45-metre superyacht heads to Europe. In 2027, she will make her European debut at leading boat shows across the continent, offering an international audience the opportunity to discover the latest addition to the Majesty Superyacht Collection. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Created by Cristiano Gatto Design in collaboration with Majesty's in-house design team, the Majesty 145 is the first model in a new generation of Majesty superyachts, created around a design concept of well-being and longevity. It does not only bring a distinctive expression of the brand's new design philosophy, but also celebrates a proven engineering platform, intelligent space planning and generous onboard guest areas featuring excellent privacy and sophisticated elegance.

About Majesty:

Majesty is the award-winning yacht and superyacht brand offering an impressive fleet from the Majesty 60 up to the flagship Majesty 180 – the largest composite superyacht today.Every Majesty is designed, engineered and handcrafted in the United Arab Emirates. A multinational in-house design team supported by renowned external naval architects and designers from the Netherlands, Italy, UK, South-Africa and Australia works alongside Majesty's artisans and engineers to blend advanced technologies with meticulous finishing quality. The result is a portfolio of graceful yachts that offers owners semi-custom flexibility, unwavering build quality and class-approved safety.The Majesty Yacht Collection, starting at 60ft, introduces yacht owners to the brand's hallmark characteristics of smart layouts and space utilisation, seamless indoor-outdoor living and excellent sea-keeping, while the Superyacht Collection (100–180ft) elevates those principles to ocean-going grandeur. Across the range, an eye for elegant detail and sublime comfort immerse guests in a 'Life of Excellence'.