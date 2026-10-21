HUAWEI XMAGE Nationwide Initiative Captures UAE Through Photography Across The Seven Emirates

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Developed in collaboration with HIPA and tourism partners across the seven emirates,“The UAE. A Closer Look.” brought photographers together to document the country's heritage, landscapes, culture and contemporary identity through the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

UAE, October 2026 – Huawei, in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) and tourism partners across the seven emirates, has concluded“The UAE. A Closer Look.”, a nationwide HUAWEI XMAGE photography initiative that brought together photography, technology and local expertise to present a diverse visual perspective of the UAE.

The initiative brought together a selected group of photographers for a photographic journey across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. Designed as both a creative and on-ground learning experience, it gave participants the opportunity to engage with the UAE's heritage, natural environment, cultural landscape and contemporary identity through their own photographic perspectives.

HIPA played a central role in identifying the participating photographers and supporting them throughout the journey, providing guidance on composition, perspective and visual storytelling. This enabled participants to approach each location with greater creative intent while retaining their individual photographic styles and interpretations.

Tourism partners across the seven emirates provided local expertise and on-ground support, facilitating access to destinations and experiences that reflect the distinctive character of each emirate. The journey encompassed archaeological sites and historic neighbourhoods, mountains and mangroves, cultural institutions and contemporary landmarks, offering photographers a broad perspective on the UAE's heritage and evolving identity.

Photographers were encouraged to look closer, capturing the details, environments and perspectives that contribute to the character of each destination and the landmarks within them. Across the seven emirates, they explored multiple themes, including heritage, nature, culture, architecture and contemporary life, interpreting each through their own visual language.

The photographers documented their journey using the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series, including its 200 MP Ultra Large Sensor Telephoto Camera, Ultra Lighting HDR Camera and True-to-Colour Camera 2.0. Its uncompressed RAW capability provided additional flexibility in refining and interpreting the images captured throughout the project.

An evolving visual narrative:

The resulting body of work reflects the breadth of the UAE's heritage, natural environment, cultural assets and contemporary built environment, bringing together perspectives from across all seven emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, photographers explored landmarks including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, capturing elements of the emirate's cultural and architectural identity. In Dubai, the journey moved between the historic character of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and contemporary landmarks including the Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame. Elsewhere, the photographers explored the archaeological heritage of Mleiha Archaeological Centre, the historic significance of Fujairah Fort, the mountain landscapes of Masfout and the mangroves of Al Zorah. Across these locations, the project brought together different expressions of the UAE's history, landscape and contemporary development.

Marty Bian, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa said:“The UAE has extraordinary visual diversity with heritage, nature, culture and modernity existing side by side within the same frame. With this campaign, we wanted to give photographers the tools and creative space to explore the nation's richness from their own perspectives and reveal details that can sometimes go unnoticed in familiar places.

“At Huawei, we believe that imaging technology is most powerful when it enables people to see, interpret and share the world in new ways. Through HUAWEI XMAGE and the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series, combined with HIPA's photographic expertise and the invaluable local knowledge of our tourism partners across all seven emirates, this initiative creates a compelling visual record of the UAE. It also helps us build a growing community of photographers here who can continue capturing and sharing the beauty of the country through the advanced imaging technology Huawei puts in their hands. We are proud to see technology serve as an enabler of creativity, bringing together individual perspectives to tell a vibrant story of the country's diversity,” he added.

His Excellency Ali Khalifa Bin Thalith, Secretary General, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), commented:“'The UAE. A Closer Look.' initiative has demonstrated that photography is far more than a means of documenting a place; it is a universal language capable of rediscovering it and presenting it to the world with authenticity, depth, and beauty. Through the eyes of photographers, and with the support of Huawei's advanced imaging technologies, we have come closer to the details of the UAE-seeing familiar places through new perspectives and uncovering both the visible and hidden gems of the country that deserve to be seen, shared, and celebrated with the world. This national initiative once again highlights the importance of visual culture in deepening our understanding of place and strengthening its identity and presence. An authentic image can bridge distances between people and transform a local scene into a universal human story.”

“We are proud of this partnership, which has brought together human creativity and advanced technology. We believe that the work created by photographers throughout this initiative represents a valuable addition to the UAE's visual memory-and an open invitation to the world to come closer and discover its diversity, beauty, and richness through the eyes of those who have experienced and embraced the place,” he added.

The initiative was supported by tourism partners across all seven emirates, whose destination knowledge and on-ground collaboration enabled the photographers to engage with locations and experiences that reflect the diversity of the UAE.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: Dubai's diverse tourism offering provides visitors with a wide range of experiences, from its rich cultural heritage and historic neighbourhoods to its modern architecture, attractions and dynamic urban landscape. Initiatives such as 'The UAE. A Closer Look.' play an important role in showcasing this diversity across the UAE and within Dubai, and bringing different aspects of the destination to audiences around the world. We're proud to have collaborated with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award and Huawei, as well as our tourism partners and neighbours; through this initiative, we have been able to further highlight the breadth and variety of experiences Dubai has to offer, while also strengthening the city's global visibility, as we continue to diversify and enhance our destination offering.”

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said:“Sharjah's participation in this initiative reflects our continued efforts to share the Emirate's exceptional identity with the world. Through impactful photography and visual storytelling, we seek to showcase Sharjah's rich culture, authentic heritage, distinctive natural beauty and diverse tourism experiences. Our partnership with Huawei and the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) also provides an inspiring platform to highlight the Emirate's varied destinations and strengthen its position on the global tourism map. Through this collaboration, we showcase the richness and diversity of the UAE's tourism assets to local and international audiences, encouraging visitors to discover its stories, landmarks and distinctive experiences, while reinforcing appreciation of Sharjah's position and role in presenting a vibrant and evolving image to the world.”

Emma Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer – Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said:“We were delighted to host the Huawei XMAGE x HIPA Initiative, welcoming photographers to explore Ras Al Khaimah beyond its best-known sights. From our mountains and coastline to our heritage sites and communities, the emirate offers a wealth of stories that lend themselves to visual storytelling. Hosting the initiative allowed us to share that character with new audiences, and working alongside Huawei and HIPA placed Ras Al Khaimah within the wider UAE offering, reaching residents and international visitors who are rewarded by a closer look.”

Saeed Al Samahi, Director, Fujairah Department of Tourism and Antiquities, commented:“We were pleased to participate in Huawei's 'The UAE. A Closer Look.' initiative, which provided a meaningful platform to present Fujairah's distinctive identity, rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes and diverse tourism attractions through photography and visual storytelling. The initiative reflects our commitment to promoting Fujairah as a distinctive tourism destination and introducing its diverse assets to local and international audiences. We value our collaboration with Huawei and HIPA in supporting creative initiatives that contribute to showcasing the UAE's diverse tourism offering and encouraging new perspectives on its destinations.”

Ahmed Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office said,“Our participation in the Huawei XMAGE × HIPA initiative underscores the importance of photography in documenting and showcasing Ajman's cultural heritage and aesthetic identity, while highlighting the emirate's diverse tourism offerings through visual storytelling. Our collaboration with Huawei and HIPA helps showcase the cultural and tourism diversity that distinguishes the UAE, and Ajman in particular, to local and international audiences through visual content that reflects the unique character, richness and beauty of each destination. As part of this collaboration, we organised a tour for the photographers, covering a number of key locations and landmarks across the emirate, including Ajman Museum, Souk Saleh, Al Zorah Flamingo & Mangrove and Al Zorah Golf Club, as well as the Masfout area, its gate and museum, the Masfout Oases, Al Boma Tower and Masfout Pigeon Tower.”

His Excellency Haytham Sultan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Archaeology in Umm Al Quwain, commented:“The Department of Tourism and Archaeology in Umm Al Quwain was pleased to participate in this initiative with Huawei, in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA). The initiative reflects our commitment to highlighting the emirate's tourism and cultural identity, including its distinctive heritage, natural environment and diverse visitor experiences. Through photography and visual storytelling, the project provided an opportunity to present Umm Al Quwain from a contemporary and creative perspective, while highlighting the qualities that distinguish the emirate. Photography has an important role in documenting the character of destinations and connecting audiences with their stories and experiences. Our collaboration with Huawei and HIPA supports this objective while contributing to a broader representation of the UAE's tourism and cultural diversity for audiences locally and internationally.”

A closer look at the UAE:

Through“The UAE. A Closer Look.”, Huawei, HIPA and tourism partners across the seven emirates brought together technology, photographic expertise and destination knowledge to create a collective visual portrait of the country.

Captured on the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series, the resulting images move across heritage and modernity, mountains and coastlines, cultural landmarks and everyday details. Together, they offer a multifaceted perspective on the UAE, reflecting the distinctive character of each emirate while illustrating the depth and diversity of the country as a whole.