MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global debut of the iCAUR V25 represents an evolving product line-up and future direction for electrified mobility Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Summit's theme 'Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours' highlights the brand's focus on distinctive design, flexible mobility and user-led personalisation

Wuhu, China, November, 2026: iCAUR has unveiled the all-new V25 at its 2026 International User Summit, introducing the latest addition to its V-series line-up and showcasing the brand's vision for a new generation of versatile, customisable SUVs.

The global debut demonstrates how iCAUR is expanding beyond distinctive SUV design to embrace personalised mobility, outdoor exploration and vehicles that reflect their owners' lifestyles.

Taking place in Wuhu, China, from October 19–23, the summit brings together global users and international media, including representatives from the UAE, under the theme Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours, highlighting the brand's focus on distinctive design, flexible mobility and user-led personalisation.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tim Zhang, General Manager of Chery Middle East, said:“The iCAUR International User Summit marks an important milestone in demonstrating how our brand is evolving to meet the expectations of a new generation of drivers. The global debut of the V25 showcases our commitment to combining distinctive Future-Classic design with versatile mobility and greater personalisation. In the UAE, where customers value vehicles that can adapt to both everyday journeys and outdoor adventures, this vision offers an exciting perspective on the future of the iCAUR brand. We remained focused on building not just vehicles, but a connected ownership experience shaped by our customers' lifestyles, passions and aspirations.”

iCAUR V25 Global Debut:

Set to launch in the UAE in Q4 2026, the V25 made its global debut at the summit, showcased alongside the existing V23 and V27 models, building on iCAUR's signature boxy design language and Future-Classic philosophy. The iCAUR V27 has already spearheaded a highly successful debut for the brand in the UAE, with sales surpassing 1000 units in just six months.

Combining a near 1:1 body ratio, classic round headlamps and a wider, more substantial tyre profile, the new iCAUR V25 delivers a confident, upright stance that balances retro-inspired styling with contemporary design.

The V25 offers multiple powertrain options, including a Golden range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) configuration and a battery electric vehicle (BEV) variant. Its Intelligent Electric All-Wheel-Drive (i-AWD) system supported versatile driving capabilities across urban roads and outdoor environments, while open ecosystem interfaces and adaptable personalisation options extend its potential beyond everyday transport.

Designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles, the V25 combines a spacious, flexible cabin with opportunities for functional upgrades and modifications. Its versatility reflects iCAUR's broader philosophy that a vehicle's identity continues to evolve after delivery, shaped by the needs, interests and creativity of its owner.

A Focus on Personalisation:

A major highlight of the summit is the inaugural iCAUR MOD FEST, which brings together customised vehicles and creative interpretations of the brand's V-series models. The festival demonstrates how owners across different markets have adapted their vehicles to reflect local cultures, outdoor pursuits and individual styles.

As iCAUR continued its expansion across more than 40 markets worldwide, the iCAUR International Users Summit reinforces the brand's central message: vehicles could serve as more than mobility solutions, becoming adaptable companions that reflected their owners' lifestyles and aspirations.

By combining the V25's global debut with user creativity, ecosystem development and hands-on experiences, the Summit showcases the next chapter of iCAUR's development and its commitment to making every vehicle uniquely its owner's own.