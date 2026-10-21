National Properties Completes AED 1 Billion 399 Hills Park In Dubai Hills Estate And Commences Handover To Buyers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October, 2026: National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of the Shari'a-compliant savings and investment company National Bonds, today announced the completion of 399 Hills Park, its flagship residential and retail development within Dubai Hills Estate, and the commencement of the handover process to buyers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Comprising 399 residential units across two towers, 399 Hills Park recorded strong market demand, with the tower designated for sale fully sold. Homeowners in this tower are now receiving their new residences. In line with its long-term investment strategy, National Properties is retaining the second tower as an income-generating asset.

Commenting on the milestone, Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said:“The completion and handover of 399 Hills Park represents an important achievement for National Properties and reinforces our commitment to developing high-quality real estate assets that deliver sustainable value. At National Bonds, we believe disciplined saving is what turns life goals into reality, and owning a home remains one of the most important of those goals for people in the UAE. Seeing families receive the keys to their new homes is a powerful reflection of that purpose. By retaining the second tower, we are also building recurring income for the Mudaraba portfolio that underpins returns for our savers.”

The completion comes as Dubai's real estate sector continues its strong growth, with 104 projects valued at more than AED 111 billion completed in the first half of 2026, according to Dubai Land Department data. It also follows National Properties' recent launch of an AED 500 million Grade A income generating commercial tower in Dubai's Barsha Heights, further expanding its portfolio into the commercial segment.

Residents will enjoy a curated selection of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including temperature-controlled swimming pools, fully equipped gyms, saunas and steam rooms, a padel court, basketball facilities and club lounges. Families will benefit from a children's splash area, indoor and outdoor play zones and multipurpose rooms, while landscaped outdoor spaces and roof BBQ terraces offer residents areas to unwind and enjoy panoramic views.

The commencement of handover marks the transformation of 399 Hills Park from a development project into a thriving residential community within Dubai Hills Estate, and further strengthens National Properties' growing portfolio of real estate developments and investments.

About National Properties:

National Properties Corporation, is a subsidiary of National Bonds Corporation, the leading Sharia-compliant savings, and Investment Company. National Properties engages principally in the development of Residential real estate projects across the city of Dubai. The company is well known for its unique high-end living upscale projects. It owns some of the most prominent real estate developments in Dubai such as Casa Familia, Casa Flores & Eden Apartments in Motor City, Skycourts Towers, Andalusia villas, and many other income-generating assets. The company's long-term objective is to create innovative real estate developments that provide the highest standard of living with well-located properties.