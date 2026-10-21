Mexico Electrical Steel Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 EV Manufacturing, Grid Modernization, And Renewables Drive 5.68% CAGR Toward USD 898.3 Million

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Electrical Steel Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Application, End Use Industry, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Electrical Steel Market to Reach USD 898.3 Million by 2034

The Mexico electrical steel market reached USD 532.9 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 898.3 Million by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.68% during 2026-2034. Growth is being supported by investments in power infrastructure, expanding electric vehicle (EV) production, grid modernization programs, renewable energy integration, industrial development, smart grid adoption, domestic steel manufacturing advances, energy efficiency regulations, and rising demand from the electronics sector.

Mexico Electrical Steel Market Trends

Power Infrastructure Investment Strengthens Demand

Mexico is investing in the modernization and expansion of its electricity transmission and distribution networks to accommodate higher demand from residential, industrial, and commercial users. These projects are increasing requirements for electrical steel across transformers, reactors, substations, motors, generators, and related power equipment.

Smart grid deployment is also influencing material requirements as utilities seek efficient components capable of maintaining reliable performance under changing operating conditions. Continued public and private investment in power infrastructure is expected to reinforce the role of electrical steel in Mexico's long-term energy development and support market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Accelerates Market Growth

Mexico's position as a major automotive manufacturing hub is creating substantial opportunities for electrical steel suppliers. Global automakers are expanding electric vehicle production in the country, supported by skilled labor, competitive operating costs, established supply networks, and favorable trade conditions under the USMCA agreement.

In 2024, Volkswagen allocated USD 942 million to its Puebla facility to establish a strategic electromobility center focused on electric and hybrid vehicle assembly. BMW also announced an investment of approximately USD 900 million in San Luis Potosi for electric vehicle manufacturing, with operations expected to begin in 2027.

Higher EV output is increasing demand for specialized electrical steel used in motor cores and power electronics. In particular, non-grain-oriented electrical steel is gaining importance due to performance requirements involving low core loss and high magnetic permeability. The expansion of charging infrastructure, battery management systems, and localized automotive supply chains is expected to generate additional demand for high-quality electrical materials.

Grid Modernization Supports Long-Term Opportunities

The Mexican government is advancing national grid modernization as part of broader energy reform and energy security objectives. Initiatives led through organizations such as the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) include replacing aging transformers, developing substations, improving network efficiency, reducing system losses, and enabling greater renewable energy integration.

Energy efficiency regulations are encouraging utilities and equipment manufacturers to adopt higher-grade electrical steel that meets increasingly rigorous performance standards. Investments in digital grid infrastructure are further supporting demand for precise and reliable electrical components. Together, these measures are creating favorable conditions for sustained market growth.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the Mexico electrical steel market by type, application, end use industry, and region, with forecasts covering 2026-2034.

By Type:



Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

By Application:



Transformers

Motors

Generators Others

By End Use Industry:



Energy and Power

Automobiles

Household Appliances

Building and Construction Others

By Region:



Northern Mexico

Central Mexico

Southern Mexico Others

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates the competitive landscape of the Mexico electrical steel market, including market structure, key player positioning, successful business strategies, competitive benchmarking, and company evaluation. It also profiles major participants to assess their product portfolios, strategic priorities, and position within the industry.

Key Market Insights

The report examines historical and projected market performance, segment growth across types and applications, regional demand patterns, and opportunities within major end use industries. It also assesses the industry value chain, principal growth drivers, market challenges, competitive intensity, and the strategic position of leading companies. These insights provide stakeholders with a detailed perspective on the factors shaping Mexico electrical steel market growth through 2034.

Key Attributes:

