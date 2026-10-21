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Mexico Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Oncology And Prenatal Screening Drive Market To USD 712.5 Million At 8.98% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-21 04:33:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personalized medicine, preventive care, direct-to-consumer access, oncology profiling, and prenatal and newborn screening are driving genetic testing adoption in Mexico.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Technology, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Genetic Testing Market Expected to Reach USD 712.5 Million by 2034

The Mexico genetic testing market reached USD 321.0 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 712.5 Million by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.98% during 2026-2034.

Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for personalized medicine, greater awareness of preventive healthcare, and wider access to direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing. Advances in prenatal and newborn screening, private-sector investment, improving healthcare infrastructure, and government health initiatives are also encouraging adoption. However, high testing costs, limited insurance coverage, and the need for greater regulatory clarity continue to restrict broader market penetration.

Oncology Genetic Testing Supports Precision Cancer Treatment

Oncology genetic testing is becoming an important growth area as healthcare providers across Mexico adopt precision medicine strategies. Next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsies, and genomic profiling are increasingly used to identify genetic mutations and biomarkers associated with cancer. These technologies support targeted treatment selection and may contribute to improved clinical outcomes.

Cancer is the fourth leading cause of mortality in Mexico and accounts for approximately 46,200 premature deaths annually. Per capita cancer healthcare spending is projected to increase by 106% by 2050. Enhanced cancer screening and treatment could prevent an estimated 50% of premature deaths, create around 13,000 full-time jobs, and increase average life expectancy by five months. HPV vaccination could also prevent 84% of cervical cancer deaths while generating annual healthcare savings of MXN 1.32 billion, equivalent to approximately USD 73 Million.

Private hospitals and diagnostic chains are collaborating with global biotechnology companies to introduce advanced genomic testing services. Government programs focused on cancer screening, together with partnerships involving research institutions, are expected to improve access. As costs decline and clinical awareness increases, oncology genetic testing is likely to play a more prominent role in cancer diagnosis and treatment in Mexico.

Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Gains Momentum

The adoption of prenatal and newborn genetic testing is increasing as more families and healthcare professionals recognize the value of early screening. Advances in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) are supporting the detection of conditions such as Down syndrome and cystic fibrosis. Rising maternal age, higher disposable incomes, and expanding access to private healthcare services are contributing to demand.

Evidence also highlights the need to strengthen hereditary cancer screening and cascade testing. A study involving 182 Mexican-Mestizo patients with Lynch syndrome found MLH1 mutations in 67.5% of participants, while the MLH1 c.676C>T variant appeared in 17.5% of probands. Although families received the relevant test results, only 28.2% of 451 at-risk relatives completed cascade testing. This indicates opportunities to improve patient communication, counseling, and access to genetic services.

Government initiatives, private laboratories, hospitals, and international testing companies are supporting the availability of advanced prenatal and neonatal diagnostic solutions. Continued investment in laboratory capacity and clinical expertise is expected to improve health outcomes and strengthen the Mexico genetic testing market.

Mexico Genetic Testing Market Segmentation

The report analyzes market performance and forecasts for 2026-2034 by type, technology, application, and region.

  • By type: Predictive and presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others.
  • By technology: Cytogenetic testing and chromosome analysis, biochemical testing, and molecular testing, including DNA sequencing and other methods.
  • By application: Cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, and others.
  • By region: Northern Mexico, Central Mexico, Southern Mexico, and other areas.

Competitive Landscape and Market Outlook

The report evaluates the competitive landscape through market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies, competitive benchmarking, and company assessments. It also profiles major participants operating in the Mexico genetic testing market.

Long-term growth will depend on greater affordability, clearer regulation, expanded insurance coverage, and increased public understanding of genetic testing. Continued collaboration among government agencies, healthcare providers, research institutions, diagnostic laboratories, and biotechnology companies will be essential to expanding access. With sustained investment and improving clinical adoption, the Mexico genetic testing market is positioned for significant growth through 2034.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 121
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $321 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $712.5 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3%
Regions Covered Mexico


Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Genetic Testing Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Breakup by Type
6.1 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.2 Carrier Testing
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.3 Prenatal and Newborn Testing
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.4 Diagnostic Testing
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.5 Pharmacogenomic Testing
6.5.1 Overview
6.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.5.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.6.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Breakup by Technology
7.1 Cytogenetic Testing and Chromosome Analysis
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.2 Biochemical Testing
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.3 Molecular Testing
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.3.3 Market Segmentation
7.3.3.1 DNA Sequencing
7.3.3.2 Others
7.3.4 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Breakup by Application
8.1 Cancer Diagnosis
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.2 Genetic Disease Diagnosis
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.3 Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Breakup by Region
9.1 Northern Mexico
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.1.3 Market Breakup by Type
9.1.4 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1.5 Market Breakup by Application
9.1.6 Key Players
9.1.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.2 Central Mexico
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.2.3 Market Breakup by Type
9.2.4 Market Breakup by Technology
9.2.5 Market Breakup by Application
9.2.6 Key Players
9.2.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.3 Southern Mexico
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.3.3 Market Breakup by Type
9.3.4 Market Breakup by Technology
9.3.5 Market Breakup by Application
9.3.6 Key Players
9.3.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Structure
10.3 Market Player Positioning
10.4 Top Winning Strategies
10.5 Competitive Dashboard
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Industry Analysis
11.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Drivers
11.1.3 Restraints
11.1.4 Opportunities
11.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.4 Degree of Competition
11.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
11.3 Value Chain Analysis
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit

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