Mexico Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Oncology And Prenatal Screening Drive Market To USD 712.5 Million At 8.98% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|121
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$321 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$712.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Mexico
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Genetic Testing Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Breakup by Type
6.1 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.2 Carrier Testing
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.3 Prenatal and Newborn Testing
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.4 Diagnostic Testing
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.4.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.5 Pharmacogenomic Testing
6.5.1 Overview
6.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.5.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.6.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Breakup by Technology
7.1 Cytogenetic Testing and Chromosome Analysis
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.2 Biochemical Testing
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.3 Molecular Testing
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.3.3 Market Segmentation
7.3.3.1 DNA Sequencing
7.3.3.2 Others
7.3.4 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Breakup by Application
8.1 Cancer Diagnosis
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.2 Genetic Disease Diagnosis
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.2.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.3 Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Breakup by Region
9.1 Northern Mexico
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.1.3 Market Breakup by Type
9.1.4 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1.5 Market Breakup by Application
9.1.6 Key Players
9.1.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.2 Central Mexico
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.2.3 Market Breakup by Type
9.2.4 Market Breakup by Technology
9.2.5 Market Breakup by Application
9.2.6 Key Players
9.2.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.3 Southern Mexico
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.3.3 Market Breakup by Type
9.3.4 Market Breakup by Technology
9.3.5 Market Breakup by Application
9.3.6 Key Players
9.3.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.4.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Structure
10.3 Market Player Positioning
10.4 Top Winning Strategies
10.5 Competitive Dashboard
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11 Mexico Genetic Testing Market - Industry Analysis
11.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Drivers
11.1.3 Restraints
11.1.4 Opportunities
11.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.4 Degree of Competition
11.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
11.3 Value Chain Analysis
12 Appendix
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