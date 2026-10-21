Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces 2026 Annual Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ: SHEN) declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share.

The dividend will be payable December 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2026. This dividend is an increase of $0.01 per share or 9.1% over the December 2025 dividend and will be Shentel's sixty-seventh consecutive year of annual dividends.

“Increasing our annual dividend demonstrates the confidence we have in Shentel's business and our long-term growth outlook,” said Shentel President and CEO, Ed McKay.“We continue to see strong momentum across our fiber businesses and remain focused on creating durable value for our shareholders.”

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dedicated internet access, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 19,800 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

This release contains forward-looking statements and projections about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“should,”“could,” or“anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel's control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, changes in overall economic conditions including ongoing geopolitical conflicts, rising inflation, interest rate fluctuations, changes in tariffs, new or changing regulatory requirements, disruption and uncertainty caused by a U.S. government shutdown, changes in technologies, changes in competition, changing demand for our products and services, our ability to execute our business strategies, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and other adverse public health developments, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168