O-I Strengthens Its Position as a Sustainability Partner for Brands Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The packaging leader is advancing lower-carbon glass manufacturing through energy-efficiency projects, renewable electricity matching, and circular solutions, 2026 sustainability report shows.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In 2025, managed hundreds of energy-savings projects that reduced CO2 emissions by an estimated 133,000 metric tons

Increased the share of electricity matched with renewable energy certificates (RECs), including matching 100% of electricity use in Continental Europe operations with RECs Expanded circularity efforts through approximately 40 closed-loop recycling programs worldwide and 47 community glass collection sites in the United States



O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or“O-I”) today announced new progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals in its 2026 Sustainability Report, which details advancements in energy-savings projects, renewable electricity matching, and improving circularity in 2025.

The global glass packaging leader reported a 28% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions for 2025 compared to its 2019 baseline, driven in part by certain strategic changes to its operations and a sharpened focus on energy management.

“At O-I, energy management is not aspirational-it's operational,” said Chief Administrative and Sustainability Officer Randy Burns.“We have made meaningful progress in enhancing our systems and processes, reducing energy use, and advancing toward our sustainability targets. We know that when we do, our business is more efficient, and we create value for brands that are also navigating evolving sustainability expectations.”

The company's sustainability strategy included assembling a global energy strike team dubbed“Spark” in 2025 to implement best practices, monitor performance, and identify energy-reduction opportunities. Hundreds of O-I energy-savings projects resulted in an estimated 133,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2025.

O-I also made progress in renewable electricity, with 65% of its global electricity consumption matched with renewable energy certificates (RECs) in 2025, approaching O-I's 2030 goal of 80% renewable electricity. Across its operations in Continental Europe, 100% of the company's electricity consumption was matched with RECs.

O-I continues investing across the glass value chain to recover more glass and keep it in circulation. The company increased its global average of recycled content to 42%, with a focus on strengthening glass recycling infrastructure. The glassmaker supports approximately 40 closed-loop recycling programs globally and 47 community collection sites in the United States where it's headquartered.

“Glass doesn't return to manufacturing by accident. It requires people, infrastructure, and collaboration to make it happen,” said Burns.“That's why we continue to invest in collection programs, recycling partnerships, and processing capabilities that keep more glass moving through the circular economy and back into new O-I bottles and jars."

The O-I 2026 Sustainability Report is available for download on O-I.com at

o-i.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/.

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ABOUT O-I G LASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure and recyclable. When collected and processed through established glass recycling systems, glass containers can be endlessly remade into new glass packaging, supporting a more circular packaging economy. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the trusted partner for a wide range of food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 19,000 people across 61 plants in 18 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2025. Learn more about us:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking” statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or the“Company”) within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”) and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“may,”“plan,”“estimate,”“intend,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“target,”“goal,”“commit,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the Company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the Company's ability to achieve expected benefits from cost management, efficiency improvements, and profitability initiatives, such as its Fit to Win initiative, including expected impacts from production curtailments, reduction in force and furnace closures, (2) the general credit, financial, political, economic, legal and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the Company has operations, including uncertainties related to economic and social conditions, trade policies and disputes, financial market conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, changes in tax rates, changes in laws or policies, legal proceedings involving the Company, war, civil disturbance or acts of terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues and weather, (3) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation (including impacts related to the current conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine and disruptions in supply of raw materials caused by transportation delays), (4) competitive pressures from other glass container producers and alternative forms of packaging or consolidation among competitors and customers, (5) changes in consumer preferences or customer inventory management practices, (6) the continuing consolidation of the Company's customer base, (7) risks related to the development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence technologies, (8) the Company's inability to improve glass melting technology in a cost-effective manner and introduce productivity, process and network optimization actions, (9) unanticipated supply chain and operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, (10) seasonality of customer demand, (11) the failure of the Company's joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (12) labor shortages, labor cost increases or strikes, (13) the Company's ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (14) the Company's ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the Company's goodwill is not impaired, (15) any increases in the underfunded status of the Company's pension plans, (16) any failure or disruption of the Company's information technology, or those of third parties on which the Company relies, or any cybersecurity or data privacy incidents affecting the Company or its third-party service providers, (17) risks related to the Company's indebtedness or changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the Company to generate cash to service indebtedness and refinance debt on favorable terms, (18) risks associated with operating in foreign countries, (19) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (20) changes in tax laws or global trade policies, (21) the Company's ability to comply with various environmental legal requirements, (22) risks related to recycling and recycled content laws and regulations, (23) risks related to climate-change and air emissions, including related laws or regulations and increased ESG scrutiny and changing expectations from stakeholders, and the other risk factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, certain forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding sustainability and ESG matters, including the Company's 2030 sustainability goals, are informed by various ESG standards and frameworks (which may include standards for the measurement of underlying data) and the interests of various stakeholders. ESG information is also often reliant on third-party information or methodologies that are subject to evolving expectations and best practices. The Company's disclosures may change due to revisions in framework requirements, availability of information, changes in its business or applicable governmental policies, or other factors, some of which may be beyond its control. Given the inherent uncertainty of the estimates, assumptions and timelines involved, the Company may not be able to anticipate in advance whether or to what degree it will be able to meet its sustainability plans, targets or goals. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except where expressly required to do so by law.

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O-I Strengthens Its Position as a Sustainability Partner for Brands Globally

CONTACT: Kelly Curran Director of Corporate Affairs...