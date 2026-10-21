Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 3Rd Quarter Results

The increase in third quarter net income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, a decrease in non-interest expense, and an increase in non-interest income. Year-to-date net income decreased compared to 2025 primarily due to an increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by increases in net interest income and non-interest income.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $19,802,000, compared to $18,944,000 in the prior quarter and $19,197,000 in the same period a year ago. The increase in net interest income over the prior periods was driven by growth in average earning assets and an increase in the yield on average earning assets. Net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 4.24%, compared to 4.15% for the prior quarter and 4.16% for the same period last year.

Non-interest income was $1,851,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1,665,000 for the prior quarter and $1,973,000 for the same period last year. The increase compared to the prior period was primarily due to an increase in debit card transaction fee income, and dividends received from the Federal Home Loan Bank. The decrease compared to the same period of 2025 was mainly due to a one-time gain from the redemption of a life insurance policy recorded in 2025.

Non-interest expense totaled $13,420,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $14,157,000 in the prior quarter and $12,700,000 in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease compared to the prior quarter is due to a one-time benefit expense recorded during the prior quarter for accelerated vesting of certain restricted stock awards. The increase over the same period a year ago reflects staffing expenses and general operating costs related to supporting the Company's growth and expanded branch network.

“We are pleased with our third-quarter operating results, highlighted by stronger net interest income and expanded net interest margin,” stated Rick McCarty, President and Chief Executive Officer.“These results reflect the strength of our core banking franchise and our team's disciplined approach to balance sheet management.”

Total assets were $1.98 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $25,404,000 from June 30, 2026 and $19,242,000 from September 30, 2025. Gross loans were $1.15 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $11,660,000 from June 30, 2026 and an increase of $41,226,000 over September 30, 2025. The Company's total deposits were $1.76 billion as of September 30, 2026, essentially unchanged from June 30, 2026 and a decrease of $12,299,000 from September 30, 2025. Our liquidity position remains strong, as evidenced by $179,669,000 in cash and cash equivalent balances at September 30, 2026.

Non-performing assets ("NPA") totaled $2,581,000 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $2,631,000 at June 30, 2026 and no NPA at September 30, 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $42,000 during the third quarter related to off-balance-sheet-items as determined by macro-economic conditions and other credit-related factors within our current expected credit loss (“CECL”) risk model. Non-performing assets were 0.13% of total assets at September 30, 2026, consistent with June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans was 0.97% at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.96% at June 30, 2026 and 1.03% at September 30, 2025. The ACL decrease compared to the prior year is a result of the $1,735,000 loan charge-off during the second quarter of 2026.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to businesses and individuals. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

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This press release includes forward-looking statements about the corporation for which the corporation claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the corporation's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, including increased energy costs in California, credit quality of borrowers, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.