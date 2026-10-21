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Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 3Rd Quarter Results


Date: 2026-10-21 04:33:29

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net income was $6,450,000, or $0.77 per diluted share (EPS), as compared to $5,114,000, or $0.61 EPS, for the prior quarter and $6,693,000, or $0.81 EPS, for the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $16,873,000, or $2.02 EPS, compared to $17,578,000, or $2.12 EPS, for the same period of 2025.

The increase in third quarter net income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, a decrease in non-interest expense, and an increase in non-interest income. Year-to-date net income decreased compared to 2025 primarily due to an increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by increases in net interest income and non-interest income.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $19,802,000, compared to $18,944,000 in the prior quarter and $19,197,000 in the same period a year ago. The increase in net interest income over the prior periods was driven by growth in average earning assets and an increase in the yield on average earning assets. Net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 4.24%, compared to 4.15% for the prior quarter and 4.16% for the same period last year.

Non-interest income was $1,851,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1,665,000 for the prior quarter and $1,973,000 for the same period last year. The increase compared to the prior period was primarily due to an increase in debit card transaction fee income, and dividends received from the Federal Home Loan Bank. The decrease compared to the same period of 2025 was mainly due to a one-time gain from the redemption of a life insurance policy recorded in 2025.

Non-interest expense totaled $13,420,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $14,157,000 in the prior quarter and $12,700,000 in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease compared to the prior quarter is due to a one-time benefit expense recorded during the prior quarter for accelerated vesting of certain restricted stock awards. The increase over the same period a year ago reflects staffing expenses and general operating costs related to supporting the Company's growth and expanded branch network.

“We are pleased with our third-quarter operating results, highlighted by stronger net interest income and expanded net interest margin,” stated Rick McCarty, President and Chief Executive Officer.“These results reflect the strength of our core banking franchise and our team's disciplined approach to balance sheet management.”

Total assets were $1.98 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $25,404,000 from June 30, 2026 and $19,242,000 from September 30, 2025. Gross loans were $1.15 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $11,660,000 from June 30, 2026 and an increase of $41,226,000 over September 30, 2025. The Company's total deposits were $1.76 billion as of September 30, 2026, essentially unchanged from June 30, 2026 and a decrease of $12,299,000 from September 30, 2025. Our liquidity position remains strong, as evidenced by $179,669,000 in cash and cash equivalent balances at September 30, 2026.

Non-performing assets ("NPA") totaled $2,581,000 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $2,631,000 at June 30, 2026 and no NPA at September 30, 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $42,000 during the third quarter related to off-balance-sheet-items as determined by macro-economic conditions and other credit-related factors within our current expected credit loss (“CECL”) risk model. Non-performing assets were 0.13% of total assets at September 30, 2026, consistent with June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans was 0.97% at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.96% at June 30, 2026 and 1.03% at September 30, 2025. The ACL decrease compared to the prior year is a result of the $1,735,000 loan charge-off during the second quarter of 2026.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to businesses and individuals. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit .

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the corporation for which the corporation claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the corporation's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, including increased energy costs in California, credit quality of borrowers, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact: Rick McCarty/Jeff Gall
Phone: (209) 848-2265


Oak Valley Bancorp
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
Selected Quarterly Operating Data: 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter
($ in thousands, except per share) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
Net interest income $ 19,802 $ 18,944 $ 18,824 $ 19,457 $ 19,197
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 42 21 464 865 (60 )
Non-interest income 1,851 1,665 1,952 1,825 1,973
Non-interest expense 13,420 14,157 13,506 12,262 12,700
Net income before income taxes 8,191 6,431 6,806 8,155 8,530
Provision for income taxes 1,741 1,317 1,497 1,820 1,837
Net income $ 6,450 $ 5,114 $ 5,309 $ 6,335 $ 6,693
Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.78 $ 0.62 $ 0.64 $ 0.77 $ 0.81
Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.61 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 0.81
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.375 $ - $ 0.375 $ - $ 0.300
Return on average common equity 12.16% 9.74% 10.23% 12.32% 14.30%
Return on average assets 1.28% 1.04% 1.07% 1.25% 1.35%
Net interest margin (1) 4.24% 4.15% 4.12% 4.14% 4.16%
Efficiency ratio (2) 60.15% 66.46% 62.99% 55.94% 58.27%
Capital - Period End
Book value per common share $ 22.70 $ 25.80 $ 24.50 $ 24.79 $ 23.63
Credit Quality - Period End
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.13% 0.13% 0.23% 0.23% 0.00%
Credit loss reserve / gross loans 0.97% 0.96% 1.13% 1.08% 1.03%
Balance Sheet - Period End (in thousands)
Total assets $ 1,976,174 $ 2,001,578 $ 2,010,299 $ 2,023,116 $ 1,995,416
Gross loans 1,154,055 1,165,715 1,147,451 1,143,930 1,112,829
Nonperforming assets 2,581 2,631 4,574 4,587 -
Allowance for credit losses 11,214 11,172 12,910 12,381 11,420
Deposits 1,762,583 1,763,551 1,780,996 1,792,962 1,774,882
Common equity 191,099 217,034 206,154 207,975 198,280
Balance Sheet - Average (in thousands)
Average assets $ 1,999,329 $ 1,980,142 $ 2,006,175 $ 2,013,766 $ 1,961,374
Average earning assets 1,902,124 1,884,736 1,905,874 1,914,907 1,876,588
Average equity 210,369 210,662 210,562 203,994 185,638
Non-Financial Data
Full-time equivalent staff 247 246 244 238 237
Number of banking offices 19 19 19 19 18
Common Shares outstanding
Period end 8,419,978 8,413,458 8,413,458 8,388,221 8,390,621
Period average - basic 8,290,685 8,272,810 8,257,567 8,249,256 8,246,666
Period average - diluted 8,348,220 8,333,393 8,322,124 8,304,597 8,299,039
Market Ratios
Stock Price $ 33.67 $ 33.75 $ 32.43 $ 30.06 $ 28.17
Price/Earnings 10.91 13.61 12.44 9.87 8.75
Price/Book 1.48 1.31 1.32 1.21 1.19
(1 ) This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. The resulting adjustment to net interest income is $536 thousand, $546 thousand, $539 thousand, $509 thousand, and $501 thousand for the three-months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
(2 ) This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and a federal/state combined tax rate of 29.56%. The resulting adjustment to pre-tax income is $659 thousand, $694 thousand, $666 thousand, $639 thousand, and $626 thousand for the three-months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Profitability NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
($ in thousands, except per share) 2026 2025
Net interest income $ 57,570 $ 55,158
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 527 459
Non-interest income 5,468 5,289
Non-interest expense 41,083 37,493
Net income before income taxes 21,428 22,495
Provision for income taxes 4,555 4,917
Net income $ 16,873 $ 17,578
Earnings per share - basic $ 2.04 $ 2.13
Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.02 $ 2.12
Dividends paid per share $ 0.750 $ 0.600
Return on average equity 10.72% 12.71%
Return on average assets 1.13% 1.22%
Net interest margin (3) 4.17% 4.12%
Efficiency ratio (4) 63.15% 60.17%
Capital - Period End
Book value per share $ 22.70 $ 23.63
Credit Quality - Period End
Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.13% 0.00%
Credit loss reserve/ gross loans 0.97% 1.03%
Balance Sheet - Period End (in thousands)
Total assets $ 1,976,174 $ 1,995,416
Gross loans 1,154,055 1,112,829
Nonperforming assets 2,581 -
Allowance for credit losses 11,214 11,420
Deposits 1,762,583 1,774,882
Stockholders' equity 191,099 198,280
Balance Sheet - Average (in thousands)
Average assets $ 1,995,190 $ 1,923,112
Average earning assets 1,897,564 1,836,679
Average equity 210,530 184,947
Non-Financial Data
Full-time equivalent staff 247 237
Number of banking offices 19 18
Common Shares outstanding
Period end 8,419,978 8,390,621
Period average - basic 8,273,809 8,241,273
Period average - diluted 8,334,675 8,287,622
Market Ratios
Stock Price $ 33.67 $ 28.17
Price/Earnings 12.35 9.88
Price/Book 1.48 1.19
(3 ) This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. The resulting adjustment to net interest income is $1.621 million and $1.496 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(4 ) This is a non-GAAP measure that is computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and a federal/state combined tax rate of 29.56%. The resulting adjustment to pre-tax income is $2.018 million and $1.868 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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