HCI Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid December 18, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business November 20, 2026.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group is a diversified holding company founded in 2006 which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate, insurance claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple property and casualty underwriters, exchanges, and captive reinsurers as well as a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and a leading insurance technology company, Exzeo Group, Inc.

HCI Group's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Indexes. HCI Group regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit . Exzeo's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“confident,”“prospects” and“project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance, for example, that changes in the company's cash flow and cash balances will not impact the ability or willingness of HCI Group to pay a dividend. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Nathaniel Otis

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 355-5341

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Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

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