MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Joyce E. Smithey appeared on MPT's Direct Connection on Monday, October 19, at 7 p.m. to discuss Maryland's two-party consent recording law.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joyce E. Smithey appeared on Maryland Public Television's Direct Connection with host Jeff Salkin on Monday, October 19, at 7:00 p.m. to discuss Maryland's two-party consent recording law.The broadcast follows a recent public debate after U.S. Representative Andy Harris threatened an accredited journalist with criminal prosecution for recording a public press conference, claiming a violation of state wiretap statutes. Addressing the incident, Joyce noted that Maryland's law requires consent only when there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, which does not apply to public exchanges with reporters.To learn more about the situation, watch Joyce's MPT's Direct Connection episode.

Joyce Smithey

Smithey Law Group LLC

+1 410-881-8814

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Joyce Smithey Discussed Maryland's Two-Party Consent Law on MPT's Direct Connection News Provided By Juris Digital October 21, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.