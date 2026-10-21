A Legacy In Humanitarianism: Journeys Of Genuine Connections Through Creative Purpose Debuts As A #1 Int'l Bestseller

A Legacy in Humanitarianism: Journeys of Genuine Connections Through Creative Purpose debuts as a #1 International Bestseller

Dr. Nellie C. Reyes (h.c.)

Second collection from Filipino humanitarians shows how everyday skills, spaces, and time become lasting service.

- Dr. Nellie C. Reyes (h.c.)GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Legacy in Humanitarianism: Journeys of Genuine Connections Through Creative Purpose, the second book in a series led by Dr. Nellie C. Reyes (h.c.), has debuted as a #1 International Bestseller. The collection features accomplished Filipino and Filipino American professionals who describe how simple things like a skill, venue, spare room, or Saturday morning became lasting contributions to their communities.The Legacy in Humanitarianism series is led by Dr. Reyes, founder of the nonprofit AssistNA and editorial force behind the first bestselling volume in the series, Journeys to Genuine Connections Through Purpose, People, and Passion (2025).In this second bestseller, she has reunited Van Gerard Dichoso, CPA, as her principal co-author; Leonor Magtolis Briones, former Secretary of Education of the Republic of the Philippines, who wrote the foreword; Hon. Adelio Angelito S. Cruz, Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General of Los Angeles, who contributed a special message; Rory Carruthers from The Bestseller Method, who wrote the Preface, and seven co-authors: Dr. Katherine Bercasio (h.c.), Antonio“Nonie” Belarmino, Dr. Juliette Barredo-Rucker (h.c.), Dr. Henrick Macalintal, DPT, Dr. Jhoyce Saberon (h.c.), Sweeney Mae Montinola, and Jhonna“Janna” Sacote.ABOUT A LEGACY IN HUMANITARISM: JOURNEYS OF GENUINE CONNECTIONS THROUGH CREATIVE PURPOSEThe book's themes include using personal talents to help others, the immigrant experience, giving back to the community, leadership for creative teams, and entrepreneurship among Filipinos in America. The authors write candidly about starting over in new countries and careers, and how those experiences shaped their commitment to service. Their stories span Eastern Samar, Iligan City, and Manila in the Philippines, and Los Angeles, Carson, and Georgia in the United States.The collection starts with a question many readers ask themselves: what will remain because you were here? It speaks to people who want to give back but believe they lack a cause, money, or platform, and it shows that service can start with what you already have.Each story focuses on finding purpose through creativity. For example, a boy who carried water and sold rice cakes in a village without electricity later turns his Los Angeles dance studio into a home for twenty dancers. A prom dress drive that did not succeed becomes a free Zumba class that has drawn fifty to a hundred participants every Saturday since 2011. A physical therapist applies a“stretch zone” rule to muscles, businesses, and a life of service. A CPA moves from an office in Manila to graveyard shifts in Canada and finds a spark in vulnerability. A bullied girl from a small city becomes a professor on three continents and then a bridge for Filipino businesses in America, guided by the principle“Learn. Solve. Share. Empower.” A reflection on why legacy is created while we live, and how to build one that continues without us.“Legacy isn't about fame or recognition. It's about the lives we touch, the stories we share, and the inspirational healing we leave behind. If we can help even one person amplify their truth and that creates a massive ripple of change, that's genuine success to me.” Dr. Nellie C. Reyes (h.c.)A Legacy in Humanitarianism: Journeys of Genuine Connections Through Creative Purpose is currently available in digital and paperback formats. For more information or to purchase, visit:ABOUT ASSISTNAAssistance Services Institute for Asians N.A. (AssistNA) is a nonprofit organization founded by Dr. Nellie C. Reyes (h.c.) that regroups a diverse cultural community of highly skilled experts who support global families in building legacies through economic and social upliftment.PUBLISHED AND MARKETED BY:Writers and Artists Collab ( W A C ), a nonprofit publishing platform and creative initiative of Assistance Services Institute for Asians N.AOFFICIAL BOOK LAUNCH: October 20, 2026

Dr. Nellie Reyes Schwab (h.c.)

Founder, CEO & President of AssistNA

+1 217-201-2385

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A Legacy in Humanitarianism: Journeys of Genuine Connections Through Creative Purpose Debuts as a #1 Int'l Bestseller News Provided By Rory Carruthers Marketing October 21, 2026, 20:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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