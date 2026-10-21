Ahead Of Holiday Gatherings, Paramus Dental Arts Highlights How Modern Dentures Restore Everyday Life

Dr. Olga Degtyareva of Paramus Dental Arts is urging New Jersey adults to seek preventive dental care before symptoms appear.

Before Thanksgiving, the Bergen County practice shares CDC data and research on how dentures that fit well restore eating, speech and a confident smile.

- Dr. Olga Degtyareva, Paramus Dental ArtsPARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A second helping of turkey. A story told across a crowded table. A family photo where nobody is hiding a smile. For older adults who have lost their natural teeth, these small holiday moments are often the first things to go, and often the first things a denture that fits well gives back.That is the message Paramus Dental Arts, a general, cosmetic and implant dentistry practice in Bergen County, is sharing with North Jersey families in the weeks before Thanksgiving.The national trend is encouraging. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, the share of Americans 65 and older with no natural teeth fell from 29.9 percent in 1999 and 2000 to 13.1 percent in 2017 and 2018, after adjusting for age. Even so, about 1 in 8 adults 65 and older has lost every natural tooth, and that rises to nearly 1 in 5 among adults 75 and older. The CDC notes that complete tooth loss can limit food choices and get in the way of social interaction.Those are the same places a properly made denture tends to make its first difference. A stable denture lets many wearers return to foods they had quietly stopped eating, such as fresh vegetables, fruit and lean proteins, supporting a more varied diet with age. Replacement teeth also support the lips and cheeks and help restore clearer speech, which matters for everything from phone calls with grandchildren to meetings at work. And because teeth frame the face, a denture that looks natural can make it easier to say yes to family photos, dinners out and a full holiday table.Paramus Dental Arts is candid that the change is not instant. New wearers typically need a few weeks to get comfortable chewing and speaking, and short follow up visits to ease sore spots are a normal part of the process. Removable dentures also need periodic relines or replacement as the jawbone changes over time, so regular checkups stay important after treatment.For patients frustrated by a loose lower denture, research points to a meaningful upgrade. A 2018 systematic review published in the Journal of Prosthodontic Research found that lower dentures held in place by two dental implants were rated significantly higher than conventional dentures for comfort, stability, speech, chewing ability and overall satisfaction. Paramus Dental Arts offers both approaches, along with implant restoration of the entire mouth, and evaluates each patient for the option that fits their oral health, goals and budget. For adults whose anxiety about dental visits has kept them from replacing missing teeth, the practice also offers sedation dentistry."People tend to talk about dentures as an ending, and that gets it backwards," said Dr. Olga Degtyareva of Paramus Dental Arts. "For most patients, a set of teeth that fits well is the beginning of eating what they want, talking without thinking about it and smiling in photos again. The holidays are a good reminder of how much of life happens around a table."Adults in Paramus and across Bergen County who are considering dentures, or who would like a current denture checked before the holidays, can learn more at or by calling (201) 845-5533.

Allan Concepcion

CONCEPCION WORK LLC

+1 512-221-9113

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Ahead of Holiday Gatherings, Paramus Dental Arts Highlights How Modern Dentures Restore Everyday Life News Provided By CONCEPCION WORK LLC October 21, 2026, 20:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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