African American Memorial Conservancy Advances Environmental Sustainability In Historic Kendleton, TX

Baker Hughes employees volunteer at the African American Heritage Monument & Park in Kendleton, TX.

Employee volunteer initiative delivers measurable environmental improvements and creates opportunities for continued community engagement.

- Lucy J. Bremond, Board Chair and President of AAMCHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The African American Memorial Conservancy (AAMC) welcomed 32 Baker Hughes employees to the African American Heritage Monument & Park on October 16 for a volunteer initiative supporting environmental sustainability, one of AAMC's five programmatic pillars. Together, volunteers contributed 128 hours of service, planted 300 drought-resistant plants, cleared and prepared two existing flower beds, and spread 120 bales of straw mulch throughout designated landscaped areas. The Baker Hughes Foundation also generously provided the supplies and materials necessary to complete the project.Beyond the immediate landscape improvements, the initiative demonstrates the power of corporate-community collaboration to advance environmental stewardship, enhance public spaces, and create lasting community benefits. The project reinforces AAMC's Beyond the Monument vision of connecting historic preservation with education, community engagement, and long-term investment.A Day of Service, A Vision for the FutureLocated within Fort Bend County's Bates Allen Park, the 36-acre African American Heritage Monument & Park honors the history, resilience, and contributions of African Americans in Fort Bend County. Lucy J. Bremond, Board Chair and President of AAMC, reflected on the significance of the initiative:“Preserving our history was always the beginning-not the end-of our vision. This project demonstrates what Beyond the Monument means in action: people coming together to care for a place that honors our past while creating value for the community today. We see an exciting opportunity to build on this day of service through environmental education, employee engagement, and the sharing of expertise. The monument is the catalyst; community impact is the outcome.”AAMC views this inaugural volunteer initiative as an opportunity to explore continued collaboration with local companies or organizations, including recurring environmental stewardship activities, environmental and STEM education, and potential engagement with the Conservancy's planned Legacy Learning Center. AAMC also extends its appreciation to Fort Bend County Parks & Recreation, SpawGlass, the City of Kendleton, Mayor Veronica Melton Harris, and Team AAMC for their support and contributions to the success of the initiative.About the African American Memorial ConservancyThe African American Memorial Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, promoting and sustaining the African American Heritage Monument & Park in historic Kendleton, Texas. Its Beyond the Monument community impact initiatives encompass education; health and wellness; environmental sustainability; economic empowerment; and history, arts and culture. Learn more at africanamericanmc.

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African American Memorial Conservancy Advances Environmental Sustainability in Historic Kendleton, TX News Provided By Medley Inc. October 21, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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