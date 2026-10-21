California's Madison Knight Wins Gold In France As Martial Artists Unite To Overcome Tournament Shutdown

Madison Knight at the ICO World Championships, Thonon-les-Bains, France, 2026

Fourteen-year-old Team USA athlete returns from France with 10 medals following an unforgettable display of international unity

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Madison Knight, a 14-year-old martial artist from Azusa, earned four gold medals, five silver medals and one bronze at the 2026 International Combat Organisation (ICO) World Championships in Thonon-les-Bains, France. Representing Team USA, Knight medaled in all 10 divisions she entered and finished 39th in the overall competitor standings.

Her success followed an emotional start to a championship that nearly did not happen.

At tournament check-in, Madison and her Team USA teammates learned that French authorities had banned the event over permitting and regulatory issues. Athletes who had spent months preparing and traveled from around the world suddenly faced the possibility of returning home without competing.

As ICO leadership worked with local government officials toward a resolution the following day, Team USA and Team Scotland gathered to train in a park. The practice grew into a gathering of martial artists from 35 countries, training side by side and encouraging one another. Their demonstration of unity drew the attention of the prefect and mayor, who witnessed the gathering.

That evening, due to a combination of negotiations, political support from multiple countries and the display of unity by the competitors, teams learned the championship would proceed the following day. The tournament was compressed into three days instead of four and with modified rules for some divisions.

“Martial arts give us an opportunity to adapt to situations beyond our control. With the events that transpired at the beginning of the tournament, Madison held her head high. She continued to train with her USA teammates and other countries, adding to the supportive culture that while we may represent different countries and schools, we're also part of one big martial arts team.” said Sensei Matt Erolin, California representative for ICO USA. "I'm proud of her focus, determination and positive spirit. For me, anytime I see her, it's like seeing sunshine on a cloudy day."

Knight earned medals across traditional, creative, musical and weapons events despite the demanding schedule.

“Competing in 10 divisions requires versatility, endurance and focus, even under ideal circumstances,” said Samuel Diaz III, Madison's coach with Karate from the Heart.“After everything that happened, she brought her best to every division. These results reflect her preparation and determination to keep growing.”

A NASKA National Champion and World Top 10 competitor, Knight previously earned three gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the 2025 World Martial Arts Games in Oslo, Norway. She also captured the overall weapons Grand Champion title in the combined boys' and girls' 17-and-under competition with her traditional katana performance.

Knight earned her black belt in 2023 and her second-degree black belt in April 2026 from Red Dragon Karate in Glendora, California.

“I couldn't be prouder of Madison,” said Sensei Jack Zych of Red Dragon Karate Glendora.“I've watched her put in countless hours, work through frustrations and keep pushing herself to improve. To see her represent Team USA and medal in every division against incredible competitors after such an uncertain start is incredibly rewarding. She's earned this moment, and all of us at Red Dragon Glendora are proud to celebrate it with her.”

Madison credits her success to the dedication and encouragement of her coaches and teams. She extends heartfelt thanks to Red Dragon Karate's Sensei Jack Zych, Sensei Jared Sawamura and Sensei Isaac Lopez Jr.; Team Karate from the Heart and Coach Samuel Diaz III; and Sensei Rocky Whatule, Sensei Matt Erolin and Cameron Whittington for their guidance, support and belief in her.

She also thanked ICO USA, the International Combat Organisation, and its leadership, including President President Wesley Lawrence, Acting President Joshua Alcorn, and Team Captain Clarissa DeHoyos, as well as the coaches, volunteers, teammates, family, and community supporters who helped make the championship possible.“The amount of support and love I received back home throughout this journey is what helped me keep pushing and win gold,” said Knight.

Madison returned home with 10 medals and a lasting memory of martial artists from around the world standing together when their opportunity to compete seemed lost.

For more information about Madison, visit madisonknightkarate.

Adam Knight

Curo Managed Print Production

ICO World Championship - multi-nation training in the park

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California's Madison Knight Wins Gold in France as Martial Artists Unite to Overcome Tournament Shutdown News Provided By Curo Managed Print Production October 21, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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