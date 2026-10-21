VIP Systems Featured In CEO Time Magazine For Redefining Security, Automation And Smart Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Miramar based infrastructure company is recognized in the magazine's 2026 visionary leaders feature

- CEO Time MagazineMIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VIP Systems, Inc., a Miramar, Florida infrastructure company, is proud to announce that it is featured in CEO Time Magazine's 2026 feature“The Most Visionary Leader Redefining Security, Automation & Smart Infrastructure.” The feature profiles Edward Genin, and the company's work building the systems behind modern hotels, residences, venues and data centers.VIP Systems is an infrastructure enterprise, not only a low voltage provider. The company brings together low voltage systems, access control, CCTV, networking, and IoT with electrical contracting, including medium and high voltage work, and with automation, electrification and EV charging sales, installation, and service. Its hospitality team also consults with hotel operators and sets up equipment and software for their teams.Buildings now depend on infrastructure that guests and residents never see. As low voltage and electrical work converge, luxury residences and hotels are planning technology into the design from day one, and VIP Systems works at that intersection. The company sees AI data centers as a major opportunity ahead, because they demand both data cabling and electrical capacity, and it treats EV charging as a standard amenity and service, with VoltiE Group as its EV charging partner.Based in South Florida, VIP Systems serves hospitality, residential, stadium and mixed use clients in Miami and is expanding across the East Coast, Texas and California, with opportunities in the Caribbean under review.Read the full feature atAbout VIP SystemsVIP Systems, Inc. is a Miramar, Florida infrastructure company serving hospitality, residential, venue and commercial clients. Its services include low voltage systems, access control, CCTV, networking and IoT, electrical contracting including medium and high voltage work, automation, electrification, EV charging, and hospitality consulting. Learn more at .

Abraham Bencomo

VIP Systems Inc.

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VIP Systems Featured in CEO Time Magazine for Redefining Security, Automation and Smart Infrastructure News Provided By VIP Systems Inc. October 21, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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