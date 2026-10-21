Truss Vet - Veterinary Urgent Care Is Bringing Compassionate, High-Quality Same-Day Pet Care To Knoxville

Truss Vet Knoxville

New clinic opened October 15, 2026, offering Knoxville pet parents same-day veterinary urgent care at up to 50% less than a typical veterinary ER visit

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truss Vet - Veterinary Urgent Care, the veterinary urgent care company bridging gaps in care to support pets and the people who love them, today announced the opening of its newest clinic in Knoxville on October 15, 2026. The launch marks Truss Vet's expansion beyond the Carolinas, bringing its reputation for low-stress medicine, transparent pricing, industry-leading client experience, and same-day access to a new community of pet parents. This will be Knoxville's first veterinary urgent care clinic, as Truss Vet is pioneering this new category in veterinary medicine.

"Our veterinary urgent care model fills a real gap for pet owners. It's a place to go when your pet is sick or hurting but your regular vet is booked, closed, or short-staffed. Just as importantly, it strengthens the whole local veterinary community. We deeply respect the primary care relationship, and we're here to support our general practice and ER care partners, not compete with them. By handling the cases that don't require an emergency room, we help reduce ER wait times so those teams can focus on truly life-threatening emergencies," said Dr. Brad Waffa, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer of Truss Vet.

What Knoxville pet owners can expect:

- High-quality veterinary care from an experienced team focused on delivering an exceptional experience for you and your pet

- Same-day, walk-in urgent care for dogs and cats with no referral needed

- Accessible hours, open 10am to 10pm with multiple ways to get an appointment (call, chat, book, walk-in)

- Transparent pricing and seamless communication pre- and post-treatment

- A modern, fear-free clinic, designed to keep pets calm and comfortable, including a dedicated cat-only exam room!

- Seamless coordination with local primary care vets and emergency hospitals, with medical notes shared within 24-48 hours

“We are so excited to join the Knoxville community. When we founded Truss Vet five years ago, we dreamed of entering vibrant cities like Knoxville. We have so much respect for the veterinary community here, and we can't wait to serve the broader pet community. If you're looking for high-quality, same-day care when your dog or cat is sick, our team is here to help!” said CJ Casselli, Co-Founder & CEO of Truss Vet.

Truss Vet was founded to bridge the gap between primary care veterinarians and the emergency room; a space where too many pet owners have felt stuck choosing between a days-long wait for a regular vet appointment or a costly ER bill for a condition that isn't life-threatening. The Knoxville clinic offers walk-in and same-day appointments for non-life-threatening conditions like vomiting, limping, ear infections, allergic reactions, and minor injuries, typically at 30–50% lower cost than a traditional emergency vet visit.

The Knoxville clinic is located at 11011 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN 37934 and is open 10:00AM to 10:00PM Sunday through Friday (closed Saturdays). Pet owners can book a same-day reservation online, call, or walk-in. For more information, visit .

About Truss Vet - Veterinary Urgent Care

Truss Vet is an independent veterinary urgent care company founded to fill the gap between general practice veterinarians and emergency animal hospitals. Since opening its first clinic in Cary, North Carolina, Truss Vet has grown to serve communities across North Carolina and South Carolina with same-day, walk-in urgent care built around compassion, transparency, and accountability. Truss Vet clinics treat non-life-threatening conditions in dogs and cats, while partnering closely with local veterinary hospitals to ensure pets receive continuity of care. Learn more at .

Truss Vet - Veterinary Urgent Care

Knoxville

+1 865-381-2283

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Truss Vet - Veterinary Urgent Care is Bringing Compassionate, High-Quality Same-Day Pet Care to Knoxville News Provided By Truss Vet - Veterinary Urgent Care October 21, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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