DSV Opens New 853,000-Square-Foot Cross-Border Logistics Facility In Laredo, Texas

Photo Credit: Nord Media LLC; From Left to Right: Alexandar Petrov, Branch Manager, Laredo, Air & Sea Josh Summers, CEO, North America, Contract Logistics Christine Clermont, Vice President, Gulf Region, Air & Sea Rene Harboe, CEO, North America / Latin

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DSV, a global leader in transport and logistics, announces the opening of its new 853,000-square-foot logistics facility in Laredo, Texas, further strengthening its ability to support customers with integrated cross-border supply chain solutions across the United States and Mexico. The new facility serves as a strategic gateway for North American trade, combining warehousing, transportation, customs brokerage, fulfillment, inventory management, and distribution services under one roof.“Our Laredo facility is a milestone in DSV's strategy to lead with innovation and scale,” said Josh Summers, CEO, Contract Logistics, North America.“We're committed to helping our customers grow by providing smarter, more agile logistics solutions.”The state-of-the-art, multi-client facility is designed to help businesses streamline cross-border operations while improving speed, visibility, and overall supply chain performance. Located at one of the most critical trade corridors between the United States and Mexico, the facility serves as a key connection point for companies seeking to build faster, more resilient North American supply chains."The opening of our Laredo facility represents a significant commitment to the future of North American logistics," said Thomas Christensen, Managing Director, COO, Air & Sea, United States. "As supply chains become increasingly complex, customers need a trusted partner capable of providing seamless transportation, warehousing, customs clearance, and fulfillment services. Our new Laredo operation delivers exactly that."The facility offers a comprehensive range of logistics services, including:. Omni-channel fulfillment capabilities supporting eCommerce distribution. Standard pallet and master-case racking. WMS-enabled cross-dock operations and SKU-level fulfillment. Inventory management and order fulfillment services. Cross-border transportation solutions. Customs brokerage and trade compliance support. Bonded and Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) short- and long-term storage optionsIn addition to its warehousing and distribution capabilities, the facility provides northbound U.S. customs services and on-site Mexican customs processing, enabling customers to move freight more efficiently across borders while maintaining compliance with evolving trade requirements. DSV's integrated service model combines air & sea, road, contract logistics, customs brokerage, and trade compliance expertise to provide a single point of accountability across the supply chain.DSV – Global Transport and LogisticsAt DSV, our purpose is to keep customers' supply chains flowing and enable the business of our customers by ensuring reliable and efficient transport and logistics services through storage and transport of goods by air, sea and road. Our vision is to create long-term, sustainable growth and value for our customers, employees, shareholders and society.Close to 150,000 employees in over 90 countries work diligently to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services.As a global leader, our commitment to sustainable business practices is a central element of our overall business strategy.###Media Contacts:Jonatan Rying LarsenLead Communication Consultant, External Communication...+ 45 25 41 77 37Press...

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DSV Opens New 853,000-Square-Foot Cross-Border Logistics Facility in Laredo, Texas News Provided By 10 to 1 Public Relations October 21, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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