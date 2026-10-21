1-800-GOT-JUNK? Brings Back Weird Junk: Nick Fox's Weird Inheritance Edition

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Weird Junk is back, this time with a twist: the Weird Inheritance Edition! 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the World's Largest Junk Removal Company, has spent more than 30 years hauling away just about everything, so its annual Weird Junk list is always a fan favorite. This year, it's going straight to the source of some of the strangest stuff out there: the attic, shed, and china cabinet of an estate clearout.For the inaugural Weird Inheritance list, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? teamed up with creator Nick Fox (@nickfoxradio), whose community of more than 270K followers swaps stories about the strange things people inherit, and asked what they found while cleaning out a house. His DMs blew up. Uranium glass that glows neon green, dolls sorted into "Maybe Haunted" and "Not Haunted" piles, a raccoon in a pirate bandana, and a shed of hanging chainsaws helped shape ten categories. (None of them are about ghosts.) All of them are about grief, curiosity, and the realization that maybe you didn't know Grandma as well as you thought.The list builds on 1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s research on The Great Junk Transfer, which found that nearly half of people (48%) would rather inherit nothing at all than wade through an entire estate. As the largest transfer of personal possessions in history gets underway, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? says you don't need to keep everything to keep the memory. Keep a few meaningful items, photograph the weird ones, and let the professionals handle the rest.The full Weird Inheritance list is now live, including photos and playful commentary from Nick Fox.About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer-first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They also care about the environment, making sure to recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates approximately 150 locations throughout North America and Australia.For more information:: stories@1800gotjunkAbout Nick FoxNick Fox ( ) is a Florida-based radio announcer, curator of the Millennial Inheritance Community, and is a leading voice on the hidden burden of inherited stuff. He started documenting the bizarre and baffling things his wife inherited, and the internet responded. Soon, his DMs were flooded with photos from around the world. Clown collections. Forty years of National Geographic magazines. A basement full of dolls and Beanie Babies. What started as a celebration of weird finds quickly uncovered something deeper: we are weighed down by inherited items, and the world is looking for a way to let go.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat should I do if I inherit something hazardous?If you find chemicals, mercury, sealed jars of unidentified liquid, or anything toxic, leave the container sealed and contact your local hazardous waste facility right away. Hazardous items are something 1-800-GOT-JUNK? isn't able to take.What is "The Great Junk Transfer"?The Great Junk Transfer is the largest handoff of personal belongings in history. As baby boomers downsize or pass away, tens of trillions of dollars in wealth are moving to the next generation; and so are the photo albums, china cabinets, and boxes that haven't been opened in decades. To understand what that really feels like, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? surveyed more than 2,000 people across the United States, Canada, and Australia for The Great Junk Transfer report, , a deep dive into the emotional weight of inheriting a loved one's things. One of its biggest findings: nearly half of people (48%) would rather inherit nothing at all than sort through an entire estate.What items can 1-800-GOT-JUNK? remove?The items 1-800-GOT-JUNK? most often helps people get rid of are mattresses, couches, other types of furniture, and electronics. They can take pretty much anything that two people can lift and load, as long as it's not toxic or hazardous. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? can remove your items from wherever they're located, whether it's your garage, backyard, attic, or anywhere else-all you have to do is point!What does 1-800-GOT-JUNK? do with all the junk they remove?1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s goal is always to be as environmentally responsible as possible, while being sure to follow local regulations. They do their best to keep items out of the landfill by recycling the recyclables and donating the donateables whenever possible.What items does 1-800-GOT-JUNK? not accept?The list of unaccepted items varies across locations, as 1-800-GOT-JUNK? needs to adhere to local regulations in each location. Generally, they don't take anything toxic or hazardous and are also unable to take car or truck chassis. Here are a few items we typically do not accept:. Chemicals, Solvents & Oils. Asbestos. Storage & Oil Drums (unless empty and top & bottom cut out). Oil & Waste Storage Tanks

Lisa Durrell

1-800-GOT-JUNK?

+1 800-468-5865

stories@1800gotjunk

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1-800-GOT-JUNK? Brings Back Weird Junk: Nick Fox's Weird Inheritance Edition News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 21, 2026, 20:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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