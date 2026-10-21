Netapp Delivers Secure, Zero-Copy Data Activation For The Agentic Enterprise
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Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, United Arab Emirates. – October 21, 2026 – NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, NetApp announced new capabilities that enable enterprises to accelerate their adoption of agentic AI with secure, in-place, zero-copy data activation. The heterogeneous metadata capability of NetApp AI Data Engine (AIDE) helps organizations discover, understand, govern, and operationalize data where it lives, while an expanded integration with Commvault connects the NetApp Platform with Commvault recovery orchestration workflow to help customers detect attacks earlier and recover cleaner data faster. As AI agents move from experimentation into production, enterprise data infrastructure has become a critical business dependency. Agents can read, retrieve, and act on data at machine speed, but most enterprise data estates were built for human-paced workflows: fragmented across file, object, cloud, on-premises, and sovereign environments; governed through inconsistent controls; and activated through pipelines that copy, move, and transform data before it can be used. That traditional approach creates latency, cost, compliance risk, and answers that may already be stale by the time they reach a model or agent. “The agentic enterprise will be defined by how quickly and safely organizations can turn their data into intelligence,” said Asad Khan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, AI at NetApp.“For too long, AI initiatives have depended on complex pipelines that move data away from where it is created, governed, and protected. NetApp is taking a different approach: activating data in place with the governance, resiliency, and openness enterprises require. With AI Data Engine and our expanded work with Commvault, we are helping customers give agents trusted business context while strengthening the recovery foundation AI-driven operations depend on.” These latest NetApp Platform updates help customers move beyond copy-first AI architectures and toward a governed, protected, zero-copy operating model for enterprise data. Key updates include:
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NetApp AI Data Engine is a core intelligence service within the NetApp Platform's AI Data Services layer, helping organizations transform fragmented, unstructured enterprise data into trusted, AI-ready assets for analytics, assistants, and AI agents. With the new update, NetApp is expanding the availability of metadata discovery across the full enterprise data estate, including NetApp ONTAP®, StorageGRID®, and non-NetApp storage. These capabilities help customers discover and understand data in place across NFS, SMB, and S3 repositories, immediately enabling them to uncover data, reduce security risk, optimize storage, accelerate data migrations, and identify AI-ready data. NetApp is also previewing upcoming AIDE innovations, including expanded AI-powered data understanding capabilities, deeper governance intelligence, open analytics integrations with analytics engines such as Starburst and Onehouse, and new agentic services designed to help enterprises securely turn data into actionable AI context at scale.
Expanded NetApp and Commvault Joint Solution enables customers to protect and restore the data they use for AI workloads. Powered by the NetApp Platform, the solution delivers near-real-time threat detection, deeper scans that uncover evasive threats, cleanroom validation with advanced AI threat detection technology in an isolated environment, and advanced clean recovery, all from the Commvault console. It connects the NetApp Platform's autonomous ransomware protection signals on primary storage directly to Commvault recovery workflows to enable joint customers to recover in minutes rather than days or weeks without introducing reinfection.
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