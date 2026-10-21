Ali Al Marzooqi: Abu Dhabi Is Turning Global Capital Into Lasting Economic Partnerships

Abu Dhabi Chamber Director General says stability, the real economy and long-term partnerships are strengthening the emirate's appeal to global family offices Chamber membership reaches 174,000 businesses; more than 1,000 members engaged in business matchmaking programmes since 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, October 2026 - Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said Abu Dhabi is cementing its position as a global destination for family capital and long-term investment, supported by a combination of economic stability, sustained growth and a strong real economy. Together, these strengths give investors the opportunity to build businesses and partnerships that endure across generations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Al Marzooqi made the remarks during a roundtable titled“Abu Dhabi: From Capital to Investment Opportunities” at the fourth Global Owners and Family Office Congress, organised by Campden Wealth with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi Chamber, as a main partner. The congress is taking place in Abu Dhabi from 19 to 22 October 2026. The roundtable brought together representatives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADGM and KEZAD Group to examine the economic and investment strengths underpinning the emirate's appeal to long-term capital.

He stressed that family capital seeks more than immediate returns: it also needs the confidence to plan for the future.“Investment families think in generations, not financial quarters. Abu Dhabi offers what that outlook demands: stability, real growth and partners with whom they can build,” he said.

Pointing to the strength of the emirate's economic fundamentals, Al Marzooqi noted that non-oil activity grew by more than 6% annually between 2021 and 2024 and accounted for 54% of GDP in the third quarter of 2025. The UAE, meanwhile, attracted US$48.3 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, ranking ninth globally.

Al Marzooqi said investor confidence is also evident in business activity on the ground. Abu Dhabi Chamber's membership has risen to approximately 174,000 companies, from 131,000 in 2021. Membership grew 10.4% in 2025, while new member registrations increased 27%.

He identified industry, supply chains, infrastructure, clean energy, digital transformation, tourism and real estate as promising areas for patient capital - sectors rooted in assets, production and economic activity. He cited ADNOC's plans to award AED 200 billion in new projects between 2026 and 2028, a pipeline of 24 public-private partnership projects worth AED 55 billion, and Abu Dhabi's AED 13 billion Digital Strategy.

The significance of these investments, he explained, extends beyond their headline values to the opportunities they create for suppliers, manufacturers, local businesses and international investors through productive partnerships, stronger value chains and the transfer of expertise and technology.

Turning to the Chamber's role, Al Marzooqi said setting up a company is the beginning of an investment journey, not its end. Success ultimately depends on gaining access to customers, partners, contracts and markets.“The Chamber's role begins where investment interest turns into a practical need to connect with the private sector and build business,” he said.

More than 1,000 Chamber members have participated in its business matchmaking programmes since 2025. Its Procurement Connect initiative helps businesses identify procurement opportunities with government entities and major corporations, while Global Tenders provides access to tenders across more than 170 countries. The Chamber also offers 14 services through TAMM, alongside legal advisory services, contract reviews, commercial mediation and advocacy on behalf of the business community.

Al Marzooqi highlighted the established role of family businesses in Abu Dhabi's economy, noting that international investors and family offices entering the emirate find an experienced family-business community active across trade, industry, energy, real estate, healthcare, education and hospitality.

He said the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council provides a platform for stronger governance, succession planning, next-generation leadership development and dialogue among business-owning families. The Chamber's international reach is supported by 87 agreements across 47 countries, as well as 32 incoming business delegations and 10 outbound missions during 2025 and 2026.

In closing, Al Marzooqi urged global investors and family offices to see Abu Dhabi not simply as a place to manage capital, but as a place to create economic value with it. He invited them to invest, forge partnerships and grow alongside the emirate's business community, reaffirming Abu Dhabi Chamber's readiness to serve as their first point of connection to the private sector.