SUSE Brings Sovereign Control To Enterprise Agentic AI With NVIDIA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Updates give enterprise IT sovereign control over agentic AI workflows while accelerating AI workloads with NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture Integration and SLES for NVIDIA. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Governed Agentic AI: Zero-trust agent security via the NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture supports agent code execution within the corporate perimeter, with access policies that restrict transfers of enterprise IP and proprietary datasets outside private infrastructure. Day-Zero Silicon Adoption: SLES for NVIDIA accelerates AI workloads on next-generation NVIDIA silicon, including NVIDIA Vera Rubin, backed by single-source enterprise support across the OS, kernel, and driver stack. Expanded Sovereign Ecosystem: A SUSE AI Factory ISV certification program with 6 certified partners and a production hybrid quantum partnership with Fujitsu provide pre-validated pathways from experimentation into enterprise production.

Key Takeaways:

Dubai UAE- Oct, 2026 – SUSE®, the leading sovereign open infrastructure company, today introduced new capabilities enabling enterprises to adopt Private Enterprise AI while maintaining complete operational control, security, and governance over their systems. SUSE is enhancing enterprise security for autonomous AI agents by integrating the new NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture into SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA. The architecture brings together NVIDIA Vera Rubin for model inference, NVIDIA Vera CPUs running OpenShell for agent execution, and NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPUs running NVIDIA DOCA-powered NVIDIA Sentry for host-independent monitoring and in-silicon policy enforcement.

Active Zero-Trust Governance: Supervisor proxies continually inspect agent traffic, authorize access according to defined policies, and block unauthorized network requests to help prevent code or data exfiltration. Data Sovereignty & Compliance: Supports agent code execution within the corporate perimeter, with access policies that restrict transfers of enterprise IP and proprietary datasets outside private infrastructure. Predictable Cost Model: Private model serving, leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices, eliminates third-party per-token public API fees with predictable capacity-based infrastructure investments.

As a launch partner for the OpenShell Reference Architecture, SUSE is helping deliver an open, industrial-scale architecture for building, isolating, observing, and governing autonomous AI agents with enterprise-grade security. By leveraging Kubernetes sandboxing and API gateways alongside OpenShell, SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA provides a governed environment that controls agent execution while maintaining peak performance. Key capabilities include:

Available with SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA, the latest release introduces zero-trust agent security via the NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture alongside SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) for NVIDIA. The solution is designed to deliver immediate support for next-generation NVIDIA silicon. Together, these innovations provide a unified, enterprise-ready foundation for developers to build production AI applications and autonomous agents, platform engineering teams to deploy them, and enterprise IT to govern them across any footprint.

“As autonomous AI agents and next-generation silicon advancements reshape enterprise operations, AI sovereignty becomes non-negotiable,” said Dr. Thomas Di Giacomo, Chief Technology and Product Officer at SUSE.“By combining enterprise Linux engineered for bleeding-edge hardware with active agent security, SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA OpenShell equips IT teams to scale AI rapidly while keeping proprietary data, system availability, and budgets strictly under their control.”

Purpose-Built Infrastructure: SLES for NVIDIA

SLES for NVIDIA empowers enterprises to accelerate AI workloads with immediate access to NVIDIA's latest hardware innovations, including the NVIDIA Vera Rubin infrastructure at the heart of the NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture. As a proven, trusted, enterprise-grade Linux foundation, SLES for NVIDIA is designed to scale seamlessly to rack-scale architectures, bridging rapid silicon innovation with strict operational stability and security.

Accelerates Day-Zero Hardware Adoption: Runs AI workloads on cutting-edge NVIDIA silicon immediately while leveraging a trusted enterprise SLES 16 base, delivering maximum productivity without compromising security or compliance. Eliminates Production Deployment Friction: Bridges development and production into a unified enterprise footprint, ensuring complete compatibility without requiring replatforming or rewriting code. Consolidates Enterprise Support: Delivers single-source technical support backed by continuous automated validation across the operating system, Linux kernel, GPU driver stack, and Kubernetes runtime, guaranteeing unbroken stack compatibility while eliminating support friction.

Key benefits include:

Securing Public Sector Innovation with Sovereign AI

Cognitive Government POC: The Secretariat is actively testing SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA to validate smart, AI-driven public services and streamline internal workflows. Workload & Hardware Acceleration: The POC evaluates AI workload deployment on high-performance GPU infrastructure, bridging the gap between initial software testing and enterprise-grade production. Sovereign Infrastructure Foundation: By integrating SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA into its broader SLES and SUSE Multi-Linux Manager strategy, Guanajuato maintains full data sovereignty, centralized management, and compliance across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments.

According to Gartner®,“by 2027, 35% of countries will be locked into region-specific AI platforms using proprietary contextual data.”1 Building on its existing relationship with SUSE, Mexico's Guanajuato Secretariat of Finance is leveraging SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA to validate sovereign AI capabilities to build a cognitive government for its citizens.

“Using SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA in our environment gives us a clear path toward becoming a truly cognitive government,” said José Luis Huerta Santos, Planning and IT Architecture, Secretariat of Finance of Guanajuato.“Having a sovereign, open source foundation allows us to rapidly evaluate AI workloads while ensuring our citizens' data, infrastructure availability, and operational costs remain strictly under our control.”

ISV Certifications Expand the SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA Ecosystem

“Ready for” Certification: Partner self-validation confirming software compatibility and committed vendor support on either SUSE AI Factory or SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA. “Certified for” Certification: Jointly engineered and validated configurations featuring fully automated deployment and lifecycle management across both SUSE AI Factory and SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA.

To simplify software validation, eliminate integration hurdles, and ensure dependable long-term support, SUSE is introducing a two-tiered ISV certification structure. This framework gives customers complete confidence that SUSE AI Factory operates seamlessly alongside partner technologies, backed by joint validation and firmly aligned vendor commitments that ensure clear support accountability and streamlined issue resolution:

“To drive real AI transformation, enterprises need more than baseline infrastructure, they need an expansive, trusted ecosystem,” said Rhys Oxenham, general manager of AI at SUSE.“By establishing a rigorous ISV certification program for SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA, and expanding our partner catalogue with top-tier third-party software, we are enriching our portfolio with pre-validated capabilities. Together with our ISV partners, we offer a deeply-integrated fully supported platform that allows customers to move seamlessly from experimentation into sovereign, enterprise-grade production.”

Klique (by ClearML): Serves as an enterprise AI control plane that provides LLM gateway routing, AI resource management, and governance across shared infrastructure. Tensormesh: Provides high-performance Key-Value (KV) cache management designed to optimize AI inference for agentic AI, RAG, and long-context enterprise workloads. Traefik Labs: Traefik Hub brings runtime governance to SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA, using its AI Gateway and MCP Gateway to route model and agent tool calls through a central control point that masks sensitive data, blocks unsafe prompts, and controls token budgets. AlchemiStudio: Provides a comprehensive sovereign AI platform designed to deliver governance, real-time cost, budget, AI gateway, and compliance control on customer-controlled infrastructure. Wiser Technology: Delivers a sovereign AI platform named Preslav that provides real-time decision support by ingesting live digital twins from vehicle fleets and sensors. CloudCasa by Catalogic: Delivers enterprise backup and disaster recovery for AI workloads running on Kubernetes within the SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA ecosystem, protecting full inference stacks including vLLM chatbots and Milvus vector stores.

Newly Integrated Ecosystem Partners & Use Cases:

Operationalizing Hybrid Quantum Intelligence with Fujitsu

SUSE and Fujitsu (FSAS) are partnering to deliver an AI-driven hybrid quantum platform integrating SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA and NVIDIA CUDA-Q software on Fujitsu servers, designed to bring hybrid quantum intelligence out of the research lab and into the enterprise data center. This represents the first time enterprise-grade hybrid quantum computing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise are delivered as a unified, production-ready stack on sovereign infrastructure.

“As Fujitsu expands its technology portfolio with our new quantum computer and Digital Annealer, this partnership delivers the secure infrastructure foundation enterprises need,” said Udo Wuertz, CTO Fsas Technologies EMEA at FSAS.“Running this stack on Fujitsu servers allows customers to supercharge their existing hardware investments and connect quantum simulation directly to production applications.”

SLES for NVIDIA: General availability is scheduled for November 2026 as an integrated capability of SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA. Partner certification specifications and blueprint documentation are available at suse/product-certification/ready/ai-certification-requirements. NVIDIA Open Agent Safety Platform: Announced in September 2026. Fujitsu Hybrid Quantum Solution: The joint solution will be available in late 2026. NVIDIA GTC Berlin: SUSE is demonstrating NVIDIA OpenShell and various integrations, governed MCP agentic workflows, SLES for NVIDIA 16.1, and partner solutions live at Booth #3053 (Gold Sponsor, Oct. 20–22, 2026).

Availability & Event Information

About SUSE:

SUSE is the leading sovereign open infrastructure company where hybrid AI runs. Backed by 30 years of community collaboration, we transform open source innovation into secure, enterprise-grade solutions for mission-critical environments. Built on choice and neutrality, SUSE is the only platform that manages any Linux and Kubernetes distribution. Through our open infrastructure platform and partner ecosystem, IT leaders gain control over their data, budgets, and sovereign AI strategies. Our solutions deploy across hybrid environments, from developer workstations and on-premises data centers to multi-cloud and the farthest edge, and are optimized and certified for SAP. With SUSE, choice happens.

1 Gartner, Inc., Predicts 2026: AI Sovereignty, Gaurav Gupta, Katja Ruud, Ran Xu, Mukul Saha, October 16, 2025.