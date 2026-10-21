SUSE Brings Sovereign Control To Enterprise Agentic AI With NVIDIA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Updates give enterprise IT sovereign control over agentic AI workflows while accelerating AI workloads with NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture Integration and SLES for NVIDIA. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Governed Agentic AI: Zero-trust agent security via the NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture supports agent code execution within the corporate perimeter, with access policies that restrict transfers of enterprise IP and proprietary datasets outside private infrastructure.
Day-Zero Silicon Adoption: SLES for NVIDIA accelerates AI workloads on next-generation NVIDIA silicon, including NVIDIA Vera Rubin, backed by single-source enterprise support across the OS, kernel, and driver stack.
Expanded Sovereign Ecosystem: A SUSE AI Factory ISV certification program with 6 certified partners and a production hybrid quantum partnership with Fujitsu provide pre-validated pathways from experimentation into enterprise production.
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Active Zero-Trust Governance: Supervisor proxies continually inspect agent traffic, authorize access according to defined policies, and block unauthorized network requests to help prevent code or data exfiltration.
Data Sovereignty & Compliance: Supports agent code execution within the corporate perimeter, with access policies that restrict transfers of enterprise IP and proprietary datasets outside private infrastructure.
Predictable Cost Model: Private model serving, leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices, eliminates third-party per-token public API fees with predictable capacity-based infrastructure investments.
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Accelerates Day-Zero Hardware Adoption: Runs AI workloads on cutting-edge NVIDIA silicon immediately while leveraging a trusted enterprise SLES 16 base, delivering maximum productivity without compromising security or compliance.
Eliminates Production Deployment Friction: Bridges development and production into a unified enterprise footprint, ensuring complete compatibility without requiring replatforming or rewriting code.
Consolidates Enterprise Support: Delivers single-source technical support backed by continuous automated validation across the operating system, Linux kernel, GPU driver stack, and Kubernetes runtime, guaranteeing unbroken stack compatibility while eliminating support friction.
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Cognitive Government POC: The Secretariat is actively testing SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA to validate smart, AI-driven public services and streamline internal workflows.
Workload & Hardware Acceleration: The POC evaluates AI workload deployment on high-performance GPU infrastructure, bridging the gap between initial software testing and enterprise-grade production.
Sovereign Infrastructure Foundation: By integrating SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA into its broader SLES and SUSE Multi-Linux Manager strategy, Guanajuato maintains full data sovereignty, centralized management, and compliance across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments.
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“Ready for” Certification: Partner self-validation confirming software compatibility and committed vendor support on either SUSE AI Factory or SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA.
“Certified for” Certification: Jointly engineered and validated configurations featuring fully automated deployment and lifecycle management across both SUSE AI Factory and SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA.
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Klique (by ClearML): Serves as an enterprise AI control plane that provides LLM gateway routing, AI resource management, and governance across shared infrastructure.
Tensormesh: Provides high-performance Key-Value (KV) cache management designed to optimize AI inference for agentic AI, RAG, and long-context enterprise workloads.
Traefik Labs: Traefik Hub brings runtime governance to SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA, using its AI Gateway and MCP Gateway to route model and agent tool calls through a central control point that masks sensitive data, blocks unsafe prompts, and controls token budgets.
AlchemiStudio: Provides a comprehensive sovereign AI platform designed to deliver governance, real-time cost, budget, AI gateway, and compliance control on customer-controlled infrastructure.
Wiser Technology: Delivers a sovereign AI platform named Preslav that provides real-time decision support by ingesting live digital twins from vehicle fleets and sensors.
CloudCasa by Catalogic: Delivers enterprise backup and disaster recovery for AI workloads running on Kubernetes within the SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA ecosystem, protecting full inference stacks including vLLM chatbots and Milvus vector stores.
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SLES for NVIDIA: General availability is scheduled for November 2026 as an integrated capability of SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA. Partner certification specifications and blueprint documentation are available at suse/product-certification/ready/ai-certification-requirements.
NVIDIA Open Agent Safety Platform: Announced in September 2026.
Fujitsu Hybrid Quantum Solution: The joint solution will be available in late 2026.
NVIDIA GTC Berlin: SUSE is demonstrating NVIDIA OpenShell and various integrations, governed MCP agentic workflows, SLES for NVIDIA 16.1, and partner solutions live at Booth #3053 (Gold Sponsor, Oct. 20–22, 2026).
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