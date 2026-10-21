Global Fragrance And Flavour Company Takasago Opens Its New Creative Centre In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New hub strengthens the company's presence in the Middle East's dynamic fragrance market, while bringing its global expertise closer to regional customers and partners Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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. The opening coincides with Beautyworld Dubai 2026, where Takasago unveiled 13 new fragrance creations

Dubai, UAE – October 2026 – Takasago International Corporation, one of the world's leading fragrance and flavour companies, has opened its new Creative Centre in Dubai, marking a major milestone in the Group's expansion in the region.

Designed as an integrated hub for fragrance creation, the facility incorporates advanced laboratories – including a Fragrance Application Lab, a Fragrance Compounding Lab, and a dedicated Analytical Lab – bringing Takasago's global expertise closer to its customers and regional partners, while combining its international capabilities with a deeper understanding of local cultures, olfactive traditions, and consumer preferences.

“Takasago's new Creative Centre in Dubai reflects the emirate's position as a global hub for business and innovation,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group.“We continue to provide a specialised ecosystem, underpinned by state-of-the-art infrastructure, that enables companies as they grow their presence in Dubai and pursue new opportunities across regional and international markets, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'.”

“The Middle East is no longer simply one of the fastest-growing fragrance markets in the world. It has become one of perfumery's most powerful creative forces,” said Bassel Kouchacji, Managing Director Fragrance Middle East, Takasago.“Opening our new Creative Centre in Dubai reflects our long-term commitment to the region. We want to be closer to our partners, closer to consumers, and closer to the extraordinary fragrance culture that makes this part of the world so unique.”

Takasago's presence in the Middle East has grown steadily over the past decade, following the establishment of its Dubai presence in 2015. With its new Creative Centre in Dubai, Takasago aims to respond with greater agility to the specific needs of its regional customers and develop fragrances that resonate locally while reaching audiences beyond the region.

Founded in Japan in 1920 and operating through subsidiaries across 28 countries, Takasago has built its fragrance expertise on a distinctive combination of Japanese refinement, creative audacity, and scientific excellence. The Dubai Creative Centre adds a new dimension to this global creative network, connecting teams and expertise throughout Dubai, Paris, and Japan.

This cross-cultural approach is particularly meaningful in the Middle East, where centuries-old traditions around oud, incense, amber, precious woods, and fragrance layering coexist with evolving consumer preferences for innovation and performance. In one of the world's most dynamic and fragrance-driven regions, Takasago is turning its long-term ambition into a permanent creative presence – one designed to foster closer partnerships, accelerate innovation and encourage new forms of olfactive expression.

The Creative Centre in Dubai will work in close connection with Takasago's international network of perfumers, evaluators, scientists, and technical experts, creating a continuous exchange of expertise within its global network. This integrated approach builds on more than a century of innovation, from pioneering work in green chemistry to proprietary fragrance ingredients designed to enhance performance, diffusion, and long-lastingness, alongside decades of research into fragrance and human emotions.

The inauguration of Takasago's Creative Centre in Dubai coincided with Beautyworld Dubai 2026, where the company presented its latest creative vision through 13 new fragrances. The collection brought together Middle Eastern olfactive heritage, an Asian palette and the House's proprietary captive ingredients – a vivid expression of the creative dialogue that the new Dubai centre is designed to nurture.