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Biocryst To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 4


Date: 2026-10-21 04:17:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will report its third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast and replay of the call will be available online in the investors section of the company website at .

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other rare diseases, driven by its deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with these conditions. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor and is advancing a pipeline of potential first-in-class or best-in-class therapeutics for rare diseases. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

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