Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third quarter 2026 net income available to common stockholders of $99.4 million Record-level net interest income of $275.0 million Record-level fee income(5), up 14% year-over-year Capital ratios continue to be strong, achieving 12.2% CET1 and 14.8% Total Capital DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“Third quarter results exemplify a steadily improving, and increasingly diversified earnings profile, supported by a business model intentionally built to be resilient to market and rate cycles,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO.“We continue to effectively serve and grow our client base, leveraging our unique capabilities to support sustained momentum across the platform, despite the challenging economic backdrop.”

3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2026 2026 2025 Summary Income Statement Net interest income $ 274,983 $ 260,377 $ 271,771 Non-interest income 81,643 75,118 68,583 Total revenue 356,626 335,495 340,354 Non-interest expense 203,924 205,493 190,575 Pre-provision net revenue(1) $ 152,702 $ 130,002 $ 149,779 Provision for credit losses $ 17,000 $ 18,000 $ 12,000 Net income available to common stockholders $ 99,392 $ 80,636 $ 100,897 Non-interest expense, adjusted(2) $ 199,581 $ 202,772 $ 190,575 Pre-provision net revenue, adjusted(1)(2) 157,045 132,723 149,779 Net income available to common stockholders, adjusted(2) 102,700 82,698 100,897 Key Metrics Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.28 $ 1.83 $ 2.18 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted(2) $ 2.35 $ 1.88 $ 2.18 Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.03 % 1.30 % Return on average assets, adjusted(2) 1.29 % 1.06 % 1.30 % Return on average common equity 11.57 % 9.56 % 12.04 % Return on average common equity, adjusted(2) 11.95 % 9.80 % 12.04 % Efficiency ratio(3) 57.2 % 61.3 % 56.0 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(3) 56.0 % 60.4 % 56.0 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.28 % 3.47 % Book value per share $ 75.13 $ 77.01 $ 73.05 Tangible book value per share(4) $ 75.09 $ 76.98 $ 73.02 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.2 % 12.1 % 12.1 % Balance Sheet Total assets $ 32,345,107 $ 33,913,361 $ 32,536,980 Loans held for investment 18,641,301 18,563,845 18,134,059 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,441,689 6,383,381 6,057,804 Total deposits 27,715,655 28,911,388 27,505,398 Stockholders' equity 3,487,590 3,647,707 3,637,098





(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. (2) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Stockholders' equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end. (5) Includes service charges on deposit accounts, wealth management and trust fee income, investment banking and advisory fees and trading income.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2026

For the third quarter of 2026, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (the“Company”) reported net income available to common stockholders of $99.4 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, compared to $80.6 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026.

Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2026 was $17.0 million, compared to $18.0 million for the second quarter of 2026. The $17.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the third quarter of 2026 resulted primarily from an increase in criticized loans and $14.5 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income increased to $275.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $260.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to an increase in average earning asset yields and decreases in short-term and long-term borrowings, partially offset by an increase in funding costs. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.44%, an increase of 16 basis points from the second quarter of 2026. Loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 14 basis points from the second quarter of 2026 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 10 basis points from the second quarter of 2026. Total cost of deposits was 2.45% for the third quarter of 2026, a 5 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2026.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2026 increased $6.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2026 primarily due to increases in investment banking and advisory fees and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 decreased $1.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, legal and professional and other non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in communications and technology expense primarily resulting from restructuring expenses recognized in the third quarter of 2026.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2025

Net income available to common stockholders was $99.4 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $100.9 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

The third quarter of 2026 included a $17.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting a linked-quarter increase in criticized loans and $14.5 million in net charge-offs, compared to a $12.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income increased to $275.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $271.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by a decrease in earning asset yields and an increase in average interest bearing deposits. Net interest margin decreased 3 basis points to 3.44% for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to the third quarter of 2025. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 19 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 16 basis points from the third quarter of 2025. Total cost of deposits decreased 17 basis points to 2.45%, as compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2026 increased $13.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, investment banking and advisory fees, trading income and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 increased $13.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy and communications and technology expense, primarily as a result of the restructuring expenses discussed above, as well as an increase in other non-interest expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $14.5 million were recorded during the third quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $16.1 million and $13.7 million during the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $782.4 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $696.3 million at June 30, 2026 and $529.7 million at September 30, 2025. Non-accrual LHI totaled $122.3 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $124.0 million at June 30, 2026 and $96.1 million at September 30, 2025. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the third quarter of 2026 was 0.51%, compared to 0.50% for the second quarter of 2026 and 0.40% for the third quarter of 2025. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.39% at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.34% and 1.37% at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of“well capitalized” requirements as of September 30, 2026. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.2%, 13.7%, 14.8% and 11.7%, respectively, at September 30, 2026, compared to 12.1%, 13.5%, 14.7% and 11.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2026 and 12.1%, 13.6%, 16.1% and 11.9%, respectively, at September 30, 2025. At September 30, 2026, the Company's ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.9%, compared to 9.9% at June 30, 2026 and 10.3% at September 30, 2025.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 1,051,660 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $103.0 million, at a weighted average price of $96.99 per share.

Effective October 20, 2026, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $200.0 million in shares of its outstanding common stock through October 31, 2027. Remaining repurchase authorization under the December 12, 2025 share repurchase program was terminated upon authorization of this new program.

PREFERRED AND COMMON DIVIDENDS

The Company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the“Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary shares are traded on the Texas Stock Exchange LLC (“TXSE”) under the symbol“TCBI PRB.” The dividend is payable on December 15, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2026.

The Company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The common shares are traded on the TXSE under the symbol“TCBI.” The dividend is payable on December 15, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2026.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TXSE®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI's financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as“believes,”“projects,”“expects,”“may,”“estimates,”“should,”“plans,”“targets,”“intends,”“could,”“would,”“anticipates,”“potential,”“confident,”“optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management's expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including trade policies, geopolitical conflicts, inflation, including increased energy costs, unemployment rates and interest rates; TCBI's ability to innovate, to anticipate the needs of our current and future customers and to manage increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI's markets; TCBI's ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI's ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI's ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business, products and services; risks related to potential strategic acquisitions, including the risk that TCBI may not be able to consummate acquisitions on favorable terms, if at all, and the risk that TCBI may not realize the anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI's ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third-party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, outages, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI's ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI's securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI's risk management processes, strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI's loans; TCBI's ability to manage any unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits and avoid selling investment securities or other assets at an unfavorable time or at a loss; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees and to engage in adequate succession planning; the transfer of the listing of TCBI's securities to TXSE, a newly operational exchange, and its effect on the trading market, liquidity and price of TCBI's securities; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global or other geopolitical conflicts, or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 457,160 $ 439,930 $ 419,094 $ 444,314 $ 460,615 Interest expense 182,177 179,553 164,375 176,877 188,844 Net interest income 274,983 260,377 254,719 267,437 271,771 Provision for credit losses 17,000 18,000 16,000 11,000 12,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 257,983 242,377 238,719 256,437 259,771 Non-interest income 81,643 75,118 69,266 60,046 68,583 Non-interest expense 203,924 205,493 213,568 184,198 190,575 Income before income taxes 135,702 112,002 94,417 132,285 137,779 Income tax expense 31,997 27,054 20,629 31,626 32,569 Net income 103,705 84,948 73,788 100,659 105,210 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 Net income available to common stockholders $ 99,392 $ 80,636 $ 69,475 $ 96,347 $ 100,897 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.28 $ 1.83 $ 1.56 $ 2.12 $ 2.18 Diluted common shares 43,614,271 44,062,419 44,601,129 45,509,370 46,233,167 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 32,345,107 $ 33,913,361 $ 33,486,484 $ 31,540,274 $ 32,536,980 Loans held for investment 18,641,301 18,563,845 18,217,976 17,976,183 18,134,059 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,441,689 6,383,381 6,961,686 6,064,019 6,057,804 Loans held for sale 28,676 - 21,333 4,361 - Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,479,073 3,488,756 2,702,183 1,897,803 2,852,387 Debt and equity securities 4,810,743 4,564,584 4,673,355 4,723,099 4,601,654 Non-interest bearing deposits 7,006,314 7,573,788 7,634,618 6,959,097 7,689,598 Total deposits 27,715,655 28,911,388 28,516,688 26,448,767 27,505,398 Short-term borrowings - 350,000 - 330,000 275,000 Long-term debt 487,270 500,859 878,293 620,575 620,416 Stockholders' equity 3,487,590 3,647,707 3,606,207 3,631,382 3,637,098 End of period shares outstanding 42,429,657 43,470,167 43,671,305 44,253,688 45,679,863 Book value per share $ 75.13 $ 77.01 $ 75.71 $ 75.28 $ 73.05 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 75.09 $ 76.98 $ 75.67 $ 75.25 $ 73.02 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.28 % 3.43 % 3.38 % 3.47 % Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.03 % 0.95 % 1.22 % 1.30 % Return on average assets, adjusted(4) 1.29 % 1.06 % 0.97 % 1.20 % 1.30 % Return on average common equity 11.57 % 9.56 % 8.35 % 11.18 % 12.04 % Return on average common equity, adjusted(4) 11.95 % 9.80 % 8.48 % 10.98 % 12.04 % Efficiency ratio(2) 57.2 % 61.3 % 65.9 % 56.2 % 56.0 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(4) 56.0 % 60.4 % 65.5 % 56.9 % 56.0 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 1.02 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.88 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.55 % 2.59 % 2.87 % 2.33 % 2.44 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 2.49 % 2.55 % 2.85 % 2.35 % 2.44 % Common equity to total assets 9.9 % 9.9 % 9.9 % 10.6 % 10.3 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 9.9 % 9.9 % 9.9 % 10.6 % 10.3 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.2 % 12.1 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 12.1 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.7 % 13.5 % 13.4 % 13.6 % 13.6 % Total capital ratio 14.8 % 14.7 % 15.9 % 16.1 % 16.1 % Leverage ratio 11.7 % 11.6 % 12.1 % 11.7 % 11.9 %





(1) Stockholders' equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end. (2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Stockholders' equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles. (4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 195,086 $ 209,512 $ 254,428 $ 201,315 $ 212,438 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,479,073 3,488,756 2,702,183 1,897,803 2,852,387 Available-for-sale debt securities 4,095,855 3,826,284 3,913,855 3,951,455 3,801,261 Held-to-maturity debt securities 672,881 692,332 709,594 725,722 743,120 Equity securities 42,007 43,429 42,024 41,998 55,054 Trading debt securities - 2,539 7,882 3,924 2,219 Debt and equity securities 4,810,743 4,564,584 4,673,355 4,723,099 4,601,654 Loans held for sale 28,676 - 21,333 4,361 - Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,441,689 6,383,381 6,961,686 6,064,019 6,057,804 Loans held for investment 18,641,301 18,563,845 18,217,976 17,976,183 18,134,059 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 270,333 268,268 270,441 270,557 274,026 Loans held for investment, net 23,812,657 24,678,958 24,909,221 23,769,645 23,917,837 Premises and equipment, net 89,012 91,852 85,698 88,003 88,348 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 928,364 878,203 838,770 854,552 862,820 Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496 1,496 1,496 1,496 1,496 Total assets $ 32,345,107 $ 33,913,361 $ 33,486,484 $ 31,540,274 $ 32,536,980 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,006,314 $ 7,573,788 $ 7,634,618 $ 6,959,097 $ 7,689,598 Interest bearing deposits 20,709,341 21,337,600 20,882,070 19,489,670 19,815,800 Total deposits 27,715,655 28,911,388 28,516,688 26,448,767 27,505,398 Accrued interest payable 8,556 19,291 9,420 6,716 9,360 Other liabilities 646,036 484,116 475,876 502,834 489,708 Short-term borrowings - 350,000 - 330,000 275,000 Long-term debt 487,270 500,859 878,293 620,575 620,416 Total liabilities 28,857,517 30,265,654 29,880,277 27,908,892 28,899,882 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares(1) 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares(2) 520 520 520 518 518 Additional paid-in capital 1,086,246 1,082,419 1,077,139 1,074,496 1,069,582 Retained earnings 3,040,853 2,950,049 2,878,120 2,808,645 2,712,298 Treasury stock(3) (689,410 ) (586,401 ) (562,833 ) (487,692 ) (361,076 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (250,619 ) (98,880 ) (86,739 ) (64,585 ) (84,224 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,487,590 3,647,707 3,606,207 3,631,382 3,637,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,345,107 $ 33,913,361 $ 33,486,484 $ 31,540,274 $ 32,536,980 (1) Preferred stock - issued shares 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 (2) Common stock - issued shares 52,023,856 52,012,706 51,974,496 51,786,456 51,767,419 (3) Treasury stock - shares at cost 9,594,199 8,542,539 8,303,191 7,532,768 6,087,556





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter

2026 2nd Quarter

2026 1st Quarter

2026 4th Quarter

2025 3rd Quarter

2025 3rd Quarter

YTD 2026 3rd Quarter

YTD 2025 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 379,297 $ 368,416 $ 348,020 $ 367,481 $ 379,017 $ 1,095,733 $ 1,077,525 Debt and equity securities 50,927 46,307 49,590 47,012 49,396 146,824 141,952 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 26,936 25,207 21,484 29,821 32,202 73,627 107,994 Total interest income 457,160 439,930 419,094 444,314 460,615 1,316,184 1,327,471 Interest expense Deposits 174,517 167,027 153,904 167,259 180,779 495,448 530,513 Short-term borrowings 84 3,552 2,360 2,153 534 5,996 12,224 Long-term debt 7,576 8,974 8,111 7,465 7,531 24,661 23,534 Total interest expense 182,177 179,553 164,375 176,877 188,844 526,105 566,271 Net interest income 274,983 260,377 254,719 267,437 271,771 790,079 761,200 Provision for credit losses 17,000 18,000 16,000 11,000 12,000 51,000 44,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 257,983 242,377 238,719 256,437 259,771 739,079 717,200 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 9,418 8,853 9,223 8,411 8,111 27,494 24,133 Wealth management and trust fee income 4,562 5,136 4,388 4,216 3,989 14,086 11,683 Brokered loan fees 2,075 2,103 2,006 2,467 2,419 6,184 6,766 Investment banking and advisory fees 35,294 31,522 32,016 30,015 33,985 98,832 74,572 Trading income 11,417 11,313 10,251 6,020 7,238 32,981 21,073 Available-for-sale debt securities gains/(losses), net - - - - - - (1,886 ) Other 18,877 16,191 11,382 8,917 12,841 46,450 30,755 Total non-interest income 81,643 75,118 69,266 60,046 68,583 226,027 167,096 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 121,625 123,339 139,347 108,851 119,856 384,311 371,651 Occupancy expense 13,230 12,359 12,405 12,803 11,828 37,994 34,816 Marketing 4,266 4,786 4,972 5,404 3,412 14,024 12,045 Legal and professional 12,000 14,700 11,980 11,580 12,474 38,680 38,532 Communications and technology 32,029 28,494 27,172 26,303 24,594 87,695 72,550 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 5,234 4,586 4,877 2,276 5,198 14,697 15,635 Other 15,540 17,229 12,815 16,981 13,213 45,584 38,642 Total non-interest expense 203,924 205,493 213,568 184,198 190,575 622,985 583,871 Income before income taxes 135,702 112,002 94,417 132,285 137,779 342,121 300,425 Income tax expense 31,997 27,054 20,629 31,626 32,569 79,680 70,840 Net income 103,705 84,948 73,788 100,659 105,210 262,441 229,585 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 12,938 12,938 Net income available to common stockholders $ 99,392 $ 80,636 $ 69,475 $ 96,347 $ 100,897 $ 249,503 $ 216,647 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.30 $ 1.85 $ 1.58 $ 2.14 $ 2.21 $ 5.72 $ 4.72 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.28 $ 1.83 $ 1.56 $ 2.12 $ 2.18 $ 5.66 $ 4.67





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 268,268 $ 270,441 $ 270,557 $ 274,026 $ 277,648 Loans charged-off: Commercial 14,851 9,998 17,489 14,417 13,794 Commercial real estate - 7,098 - 524 - Total charge-offs 14,851 17,096 17,489 14,941 13,794 Recoveries: Commercial 313 822 131 4,202 50 Commercial real estate - 184 - - - Consumer - 7 - 12 4 Total recoveries 313 1,013 131 4,214 54 Net charge-offs 14,538 16,083 17,358 10,727 13,740 Provision for credit losses on loans 16,603 13,910 17,242 7,258 10,118 Ending balance $ 270,333 $ 268,268 $ 270,441 $ 270,557 $ 274,026 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 65,103 $ 61,013 $ 62,255 $ 58,513 $ 56,631 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 397 4,090 (1,242 ) 3,742 1,882 Ending balance $ 65,500 $ 65,103 $ 61,013 $ 62,255 $ 58,513 Total allowance for credit losses $ 335,833 $ 333,371 $ 331,454 $ 332,812 $ 332,539 Total provision for credit losses $ 17,000 $ 18,000 $ 16,000 $ 11,000 $ 12,000 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.13 % 1.13 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.16 % 1.12 % 1.15 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.18 % 0.23 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.21 % Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.39 % 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.38 % 1.37 %





(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS (dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 122,337 $ 123,981 $ 144,947 $ 116,880 $ 96,084 Non-accrual loans held for sale(1) - - 21,333 4,361 - Other real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 122,337 $ 123,981 $ 166,280 $ 121,241 $ 96,084 Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.58 % 0.49 % 0.40 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.38 % 0.30 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 2.2x 2.2x 1.9x 2.3x 2.9x Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment 2.7x 2.7x 2.3x 2.8x 3.5x LOANS PAST DUE Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 53,207 $ 451 $ 18,030 $ 19,353 $ 126 Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment 0.22 % - % 0.07 % 0.08 % - % Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - CRITICIZED LOANS Criticized loans $ 782,408 $ 696,326 $ 650,615 $ 634,919 $ 529,732 Criticized loans to total loans held for investment 3.25 % 2.79 % 2.58 % 2.64 % 2.19 % Special mention loans $ 526,290 $ 479,341 $ 366,422 $ 346,643 $ 249,592 Special mention loans to total loans held for investment 2.19 % 1.92 % 1.46 % 1.44 % 1.03 %





(1) First quarter 2026 and fourth quarter 2025 includes non-accrual loans previously reported in loans held for investment that were transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1) (dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2026 2nd Quarter 2026 3rd Quarter 2025 YTD September 30, 2026 YTD September 30, 2025 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Debt and equity securities(2) $ 4,582,191 $ 50,936 4.31 % $ 4,544,249 $ 46,317 4.03 % $ 4,635,066 $ 49,401 4.14 % $ 4,587,108 $ 146,851 4.22 % $ 4,557,996 $ 141,965 4.05 % Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,905,372 26,936 3.68 % 2,777,654 25,207 3.64 % 2,920,102 32,202 4.38 % 2,702,628 73,627 3.64 % 3,274,086 107,994 4.41 % Loans held for sale(3) 11,434 213 7.39 % 3,080 4 0.54 % - - - % 5,901 217 4.92 % 110 2 2.97 % Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,769,930 60,493 4.16 % 6,309,596 63,862 4.06 % 5,472,467 59,604 4.32 % 5,774,820 175,928 4.07 % 4,929,539 156,838 4.25 % Loans held for investment(3) 18,759,118 319,511 6.76 % 18,490,750 305,403 6.62 % 18,253,451 319,921 6.95 % 18,476,249 922,266 6.67 % 17,935,710 922,154 6.87 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 267,448 - - % 271,925 - - 277,385 - - % 269,261 - - 276,076 - - Loans held for investment, net 24,261,600 380,004 6.21 % 24,528,421 369,265 6.04 % 23,448,533 379,525 6.42 % 23,981,808 1,098,194 6.12 % 22,589,173 1,078,992 6.39 % Total earning assets 31,760,597 458,089 5.70 % 31,853,404 440,793 5.54 % 31,003,701 461,128 5.88 % 31,277,445 1,318,889 5.63 % 30,421,365 1,328,953 5.82 % Cash and other assets 1,171,805 1,190,251 1,159,008 1,178,643 1,144,443 Total assets $ 32,932,402 $ 33,043,655 $ 32,162,709 $ 32,456,088 $ 31,565,808 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Transaction deposits $ 3,830,036 $ 27,428 2.84 % $ 2,762,965 $ 16,865 2.45 % $ 2,251,217 $ 13,987 2.46 % $ 3,070,779 $ 59,273 2.58 % $ 2,209,490 $ 41,626 2.52 % Savings deposits 14,159,289 123,103 3.45 % 13,902,996 118,592 3.42 % 14,650,152 143,327 3.88 % 14,070,148 360,390 3.42 % 13,916,232 411,176 3.95 % Time deposits 2,396,968 23,986 3.97 % 3,172,354 31,570 3.99 % 2,158,228 23,465 4.31 % 2,531,404 75,785 4.00 % 2,282,419 77,711 4.55 % Total interest bearing deposits 20,386,293 174,517 3.40 % 19,838,315 167,027 3.38 % 19,059,597 180,779 3.76 % 19,672,331 495,448 3.37 % 18,408,141 530,513 3.85 % Short-term borrowings 8,804 84 3.75 % 378,022 3,552 3.77 % 44,022 534 4.82 % 214,026 5,996 3.75 % 364,641 12,224 4.48 % Long-term debt 497,635 7,576 6.04 % 642,689 8,974 5.60 % 620,348 7,531 4.82 % 604,715 24,661 5.45 % 643,274 23,534 4.89 % Total interest bearing liabilities 20,892,732 182,177 3.46 % 20,859,026 179,553 3.45 % 19,723,967 188,844 3.80 % 20,491,072 526,105 3.43 % 19,416,056 566,271 3.90 % Non-interest bearing deposits 7,875,652 8,058,149 8,351,524 7,809,264 8,141,135 Other liabilities 454,891 442,543 463,034 466,648 496,644 Stockholders' equity 3,709,127 3,683,937 3,624,184 3,689,104 3,511,973 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,932,402 $ 33,043,655 $ 32,162,709 $ 32,456,088 $ 31,565,808 Net interest income $ 275,912 $ 261,240 $ 272,284 $ 792,784 $ 762,682 Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.28 % 3.47 % 3.38 % 3.34 %





(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable. (2) Yields are calculated using available-for-sale debt securities at amortized cost. (3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about the Company to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter

2026 2nd Quarter

2026 1st Quarter

2026 4th Quarter

2025 3rd Quarter

2025 Net interest income $ 274,983 $ 260,377 $ 254,719 $ 267,437 $ 271,771 Non-interest income 81,643 75,118 69,266 60,046 68,583 Total revenue 356,626 335,495 323,985 327,483 340,354 Non-interest expense 203,924 205,493 213,568 184,198 190,575 FDIC special assessment - - - 2,242 - Restructuring expenses (4,343 ) (564 ) (1,401 ) - - Debt extinguishment expense - (2,157 ) - - - Non-interest expense, adjusted 199,581 202,772 212,167 186,440 190,575 Provision for credit losses 17,000 18,000 16,000 11,000 12,000 Income tax expense 31,997 27,054 20,629 31,626 32,569 Tax effect of adjustments 1,035 659 339 (526 ) - Income tax expense, adjusted 33,032 27,713 20,968 31,100 32,569 Net income(1) $ 103,705 $ 84,948 $ 73,788 $ 100,659 $ 105,210 Net income, adjusted(1) $ 107,013 $ 87,010 $ 74,850 $ 98,943 $ 105,210 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 Net income available to common stockholders(2) $ 99,392 $ 80,636 $ 69,475 $ 96,347 $ 100,897 Net income available to common stockholders, adjusted(2) $ 102,700 $ 82,698 $ 70,537 $ 94,631 $ 100,897 PPNR(3) $ 152,702 $ 130,002 $ 110,417 $ 143,285 $ 149,779 PPNR, adjusted(3) $ 157,045 $ 132,723 $ 111,818 $ 141,043 $ 149,779 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 43,614,271 44,062,419 44,601,129 45,509,370 46,233,167 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.28 $ 1.83 $ 1.56 $ 2.12 $ 2.18 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted $ 2.35 $ 1.88 $ 1.58 $ 2.08 $ 2.18 Average total assets $ 32,932,402 $ 33,043,655 $ 31,375,093 $ 32,606,318 $ 32,162,709 Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.03 % 0.95 % 1.22 % 1.30 % Return on average assets, adjusted 1.29 % 1.06 % 0.97 % 1.20 % 1.30 % Average common equity $ 3,409,127 $ 3,383,937 $ 3,373,860 $ 3,419,967 $ 3,324,184 Return on average common equity 11.57 % 9.56 % 8.35 % 11.18 % 12.04 % Return on average common equity, adjusted 11.95 % 9.80 % 8.48 % 10.98 % 12.04 % Efficiency ratio(4) 57.2 % 61.3 % 65.9 % 56.2 % 56.0 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4) 56.0 % 60.4 % 65.5 % 56.9 % 56.0 % Average earning assets $ 31,760,597 $ 31,853,404 $ 30,201,198 $ 31,413,694 $ 31,003,701 Non-interest income to average earning assets 1.02 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.88 % Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted 1.02 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.88 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.55 % 2.59 % 2.87 % 2.33 % 2.44 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted 2.49 % 2.55 % 2.85 % 2.35 % 2.44 %





(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense, adjusted. (2) Net income, less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income, adjusted, less preferred stock dividends. (3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, adjusted. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544...