Revolution Medicines To Report Financial Results For Third Quarter 2026 After Market Close On November 4, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a global, commercial-stage oncology company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. ET that day (1:30 p.m. PT), members of Revolution Medicines' senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter and provide an update on corporate progress.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: . Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a global, commercial-stage oncology company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. Leveraging its differentiated RAS(ON) tri-complex inhibitor platform, the company is advancing a broad, integrated portfolio of oral RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to directly target the active, cancer-driving state of RAS. Founded on rigorous scientific inquiry and a willingness to challenge long-held assumptions, Revolution Medicines is committed to changing the trajectory of disease for patients with RAS-addicted cancers worldwide. For more information, visit and follow Revolution Medicines on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:

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