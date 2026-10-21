Beacon Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

Operating Earnings of $64.7 million , Operating EPS of $0.77

Quarterly Dividend of $0.3225

Board Increases Stock Buyback Authorization to $125 million

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) (the“Company”) today announced net income of $61.2 million, or $0.73 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $64.4 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and a net loss of $(4.2) million, or $(0.05) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2025. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $64.7 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $64.4 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and $34.0 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

“Our quarterly results reflect improvement in net interest income and net interest margin. My early conversations and feedback from our clients and frontline bankers indicate positive momentum to come. At the same time, continued macroeconomic uncertainty and the higher-rate environment contributed to greater caution amongst borrowers and weighed on our overall loan growth,” said Sean Gray, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

“Since stepping into the CEO role shortly before the end of the quarter, I have focused on continuing the Company's regular practice of engaging with shareholders, employees and clients, while aligning our senior leaders around the highest-impact opportunities to improve our financial and operating performance. Our immediate priorities are clear: greater expense discipline, stronger core funding, disciplined loan growth, continued credit vigilance, more diversified fee income and returning capital to shareholders. We're committed to identifying decisive management-controlled actions that accelerate near-term performance and strengthen long-term franchise value.”

“The board has decided to increase the stock repurchase authorization to $125 million to reflect its confidence in our franchise, our capital position and the significant value we see in our shares. Going forward, investors should expect a more structured approach to capital allocation, one that supports organic growth, maintains balance sheet strength, and delivers attractive returns to shareholders.”

Presentation of Results - The Merger

The Company's merger of equals (the“Merger”) with Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (“Brookline”), completed on September 1, 2025, was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with the Company treated as the legal acquirer and Brookline treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. The Company's financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2025 reflect one month of combined Company activity and eight months of legacy Brookline standalone results. As a result, the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2026 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets decreased $375.4 million during the quarter to $21.9 billion at September 30, 2026. Total assets decreased $991.9 million from September 30, 2025, primarily driven by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents relating to a decline in payroll deposits due to the timing of payroll activity relative to quarter-end.

Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2026 decreased $444.8 million to $771.4 million from June 30, 2026, and decreased $449.3 million from September 30, 2025.

Total loans and leases decreased $169.8 million to $17.7 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026, and decreased $653.0 million from September 30, 2025, primarily due to a decline in commercial real estate, consumer and equipment financing loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial loans. Total investor commercial real estate as a percentage of total risk based capital declined to 295 percent as of September 30, 2026, achieving the goal we outlined in our initial merger announcement.

Total investment securities at September 30, 2026 increased $195.2 million to $2.0 billion from June 30, 2026, primarily driven by a $335.5 million purchase during the quarter and increased $217.1 million from September 30, 2025.

Total deposits as of September 30, 2026 decreased $303.3 million from June 30, 2026, primarily driven by a decrease of $326.7 million in payroll deposits and a decrease of $120.0 million in customer deposits, partially offset by an increase of $143.4 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits decreased $721.5 million from September 30, 2025, consisting of a $531.2 million decrease in brokered deposits, a $159.0 million decrease in payroll deposits, and a small decline of $31.3 million in customer deposits. Average balance total deposits increased 1 percent linked quarter.

Total borrowed funds at September 30, 2026 decreased $113.1 million from June 30, 2026, and decreased $305.0 million from September 30, 2025.

The ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.52 percent at September 30, 2026, compared to 11.41 percent at June 30, 2026, and 10.76 percent at September 30, 2025. The ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.35 percent at September 30, 2026, compared to 9.25 percent at June 30, 2026, and 8.56 percent at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.17 from $23.98 at June 30, 2026 to $23.81 at September 30, 2026, and increased $1.06 from $22.75 at September 30, 2025.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $3.9 million to $197.2 million during the third quarter of 2026 from $193.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The net interest margin increased 4 basis points to 3.85 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from 3.81 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 remained consistent with the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The increase in the provision quarter over quarter was driven by the deterioration of three larger CRE loans that required specific reserves, offset by a decline in criticized and classified loans from $813 million to $763 million during the quarter.

Total net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2026 were $13.5 million compared to $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The $13.5 million in net charge-offs were primarily driven by the restructuring of a large ABL transaction as well as smaller dollar charge-offs in the commercial portfolios. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 30 basis points for the third quarter of 2026 from 32 basis points for the second quarter of 2026.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.32 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.34 percent at June 30, 2026, and 1.39 percent at September 30, 2025.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.91 percent at September 30, 2026, an increase of 0.05 percent from 0.86 percent at June 30, 2026. Total nonaccrual loans and leases increased $7.9 million to $160.6 million at September 30, 2026, from $152.7 million at June 30, 2026. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.75 percent at September 30, 2026, an increase from 0.70 percent at June 30, 2026. Total nonperforming assets increased $7.9 million to $163.1 million at September 30, 2026 from $155.2 million at June 30, 2026. The increase in nonperforming assets was largely driven by two of the three larger CRE deals referenced above.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased $5.4 million to $132.7 million from $127.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, of which $5.1 million was related to restructuring expenses in the third quarter of 2026 compared to none in the second quarter of 2026. The remaining $0.3 million increase was primarily driven by elevated commercial loan servicing fees of $1.0 million, increases in marketing expense of $0.6 million and occupancy expense of $0.6 million, partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in technology expense and a decrease of $0.8 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent and 26.7 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 26.0 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 49.8 percent and 20.9 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 1.11 percent during the third quarter of 2026 from 1.17 percent for the second quarter of 2026.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 9.55 percent during the third quarter of 2026 from 10.15 percent for the second quarter of 2026. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) decreased to 12.02 percent for the third quarter of 2026 from 12.84 percent for the second quarter of 2026.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company's Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.3225 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The dividend will be paid on November 20, 2026 to stockholders of record on November 6, 2026.

STOCK REPURCHASE

The Company's Board of Directors approved an increase to its existing stock repurchase program bringing the total authorization up to $125 million. The stock repurchase program, which is subject to regulatory approval, authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $125 million of shares over 12 months following the authorization by regulatory authorities.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 22, 2026 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company's website at To listen to the call and view the Company's Earnings Presentation, please join the call via To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial (833) 461-5787 (United States) or (585) 542-9983 (internationally) and ask for the Beacon Financial Corporation conference call (Conference ID: 438 851 030). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company's website under“Investor Relations” or by dialing (833) 309-1852 (United States & Canada) or (929) 828-5978 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 438 851 030.

ABOUT BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is the holding company for Beacon Bank & Trust, commonly known as Beacon Bank, a full-service regional bank serving the Northeast. Headquartered in Boston, the Company has $21.9 billion in assets and more than 145 branches throughout New England and New York. Beacon Bank offers a full suite of tailored banking solutions including commercial, cash management, asset-based lending, retail, consumer and residential products and services. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary, SBA lending through its 44 Business Capital division, and private wealth services through Beacon Bank and Clarendon Private.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may also make forward-looking statements in other documents it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“assume,”“outlook,”“will,”“should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company's business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company's control. These include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company's investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.