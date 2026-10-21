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Beacon Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results


Date: 2026-10-21 04:17:17

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Net Income of $61.2 million, EPS of $0.73

Operating Earnings of $64.7 million , Operating EPS of $0.77

Quarterly Dividend of $0.3225

Board Increases Stock Buyback Authorization to $125 million

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) (the“Company”) today announced net income of $61.2 million, or $0.73 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $64.4 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and a net loss of $(4.2) million, or $(0.05) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2025. The Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $64.7 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $64.4 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and $34.0 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

“Our quarterly results reflect improvement in net interest income and net interest margin. My early conversations and feedback from our clients and frontline bankers indicate positive momentum to come. At the same time, continued macroeconomic uncertainty and the higher-rate environment contributed to greater caution amongst borrowers and weighed on our overall loan growth,” said Sean Gray, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

“Since stepping into the CEO role shortly before the end of the quarter, I have focused on continuing the Company's regular practice of engaging with shareholders, employees and clients, while aligning our senior leaders around the highest-impact opportunities to improve our financial and operating performance. Our immediate priorities are clear: greater expense discipline, stronger core funding, disciplined loan growth, continued credit vigilance, more diversified fee income and returning capital to shareholders. We're committed to identifying decisive management-controlled actions that accelerate near-term performance and strengthen long-term franchise value.”

“The board has decided to increase the stock repurchase authorization to $125 million to reflect its confidence in our franchise, our capital position and the significant value we see in our shares. Going forward, investors should expect a more structured approach to capital allocation, one that supports organic growth, maintains balance sheet strength, and delivers attractive returns to shareholders.”

Presentation of Results - The Merger

The Company's merger of equals (the“Merger”) with Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (“Brookline”), completed on September 1, 2025, was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with the Company treated as the legal acquirer and Brookline treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. The Company's financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2025 reflect one month of combined Company activity and eight months of legacy Brookline standalone results. As a result, the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2026 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets decreased $375.4 million during the quarter to $21.9 billion at September 30, 2026. Total assets decreased $991.9 million from September 30, 2025, primarily driven by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents relating to a decline in payroll deposits due to the timing of payroll activity relative to quarter-end.

Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2026 decreased $444.8 million to $771.4 million from June 30, 2026, and decreased $449.3 million from September 30, 2025.

Total loans and leases decreased $169.8 million to $17.7 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026, and decreased $653.0 million from September 30, 2025, primarily due to a decline in commercial real estate, consumer and equipment financing loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial loans. Total investor commercial real estate as a percentage of total risk based capital declined to 295 percent as of September 30, 2026, achieving the goal we outlined in our initial merger announcement.

Total investment securities at September 30, 2026 increased $195.2 million to $2.0 billion from June 30, 2026, primarily driven by a $335.5 million purchase during the quarter and increased $217.1 million from September 30, 2025.

Total deposits as of September 30, 2026 decreased $303.3 million from June 30, 2026, primarily driven by a decrease of $326.7 million in payroll deposits and a decrease of $120.0 million in customer deposits, partially offset by an increase of $143.4 million in brokered deposits. Total deposits decreased $721.5 million from September 30, 2025, consisting of a $531.2 million decrease in brokered deposits, a $159.0 million decrease in payroll deposits, and a small decline of $31.3 million in customer deposits. Average balance total deposits increased 1 percent linked quarter.

Total borrowed funds at September 30, 2026 decreased $113.1 million from June 30, 2026, and decreased $305.0 million from September 30, 2025.

The ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.52 percent at September 30, 2026, compared to 11.41 percent at June 30, 2026, and 10.76 percent at September 30, 2025. The ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.35 percent at September 30, 2026, compared to 9.25 percent at June 30, 2026, and 8.56 percent at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.17 from $23.98 at June 30, 2026 to $23.81 at September 30, 2026, and increased $1.06 from $22.75 at September 30, 2025.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $3.9 million to $197.2 million during the third quarter of 2026 from $193.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The net interest margin increased 4 basis points to 3.85 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from 3.81 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 remained consistent with the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The increase in the provision quarter over quarter was driven by the deterioration of three larger CRE loans that required specific reserves, offset by a decline in criticized and classified loans from $813 million to $763 million during the quarter.

Total net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2026 were $13.5 million compared to $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The $13.5 million in net charge-offs were primarily driven by the restructuring of a large ABL transaction as well as smaller dollar charge-offs in the commercial portfolios. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 30 basis points for the third quarter of 2026 from 32 basis points for the second quarter of 2026.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.32 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.34 percent at June 30, 2026, and 1.39 percent at September 30, 2025.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.91 percent at September 30, 2026, an increase of 0.05 percent from 0.86 percent at June 30, 2026. Total nonaccrual loans and leases increased $7.9 million to $160.6 million at September 30, 2026, from $152.7 million at June 30, 2026. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.75 percent at September 30, 2026, an increase from 0.70 percent at June 30, 2026. Total nonperforming assets increased $7.9 million to $163.1 million at September 30, 2026 from $155.2 million at June 30, 2026. The increase in nonperforming assets was largely driven by two of the three larger CRE deals referenced above.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased $5.4 million to $132.7 million from $127.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, of which $5.1 million was related to restructuring expenses in the third quarter of 2026 compared to none in the second quarter of 2026. The remaining $0.3 million increase was primarily driven by elevated commercial loan servicing fees of $1.0 million, increases in marketing expense of $0.6 million and occupancy expense of $0.6 million, partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in technology expense and a decrease of $0.8 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 25.0 percent and 26.7 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 26.0 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 49.8 percent and 20.9 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 1.11 percent during the third quarter of 2026 from 1.17 percent for the second quarter of 2026.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 9.55 percent during the third quarter of 2026 from 10.15 percent for the second quarter of 2026. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) decreased to 12.02 percent for the third quarter of 2026 from 12.84 percent for the second quarter of 2026.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company's Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.3225 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The dividend will be paid on November 20, 2026 to stockholders of record on November 6, 2026.

STOCK REPURCHASE

The Company's Board of Directors approved an increase to its existing stock repurchase program bringing the total authorization up to $125 million. The stock repurchase program, which is subject to regulatory approval, authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $125 million of shares over 12 months following the authorization by regulatory authorities.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 22, 2026 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company's website at To listen to the call and view the Company's Earnings Presentation, please join the call via To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial (833) 461-5787 (United States) or (585) 542-9983 (internationally) and ask for the Beacon Financial Corporation conference call (Conference ID: 438 851 030). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company's website under“Investor Relations” or by dialing (833) 309-1852 (United States & Canada) or (929) 828-5978 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 438 851 030.

ABOUT BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is the holding company for Beacon Bank & Trust, commonly known as Beacon Bank, a full-service regional bank serving the Northeast. Headquartered in Boston, the Company has $21.9 billion in assets and more than 145 branches throughout New England and New York. Beacon Bank offers a full suite of tailored banking solutions including commercial, cash management, asset-based lending, retail, consumer and residential products and services. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary, SBA lending through its 44 Business Capital division, and private wealth services through Beacon Bank and Clarendon Private.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may also make forward-looking statements in other documents it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“assume,”“outlook,”“will,”“should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company's business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company's control. These include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company's investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Contact: Carl M. Carlson
Beacon Financial Corporation
Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
(617) 425-5331
...
MEDIA CONTACT:
Contact: Gary Levante
Beacon Financial Corporation
Chief Marketing Officer
(413) 447-1737
...


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
September 30,
2026		 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025
(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:
Net interest income $ 197,153 $ 193,207 $ 190,774 $ 199,741 $ 128,850
Provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments 8,875 5,007 7,899 8,141 20,268
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments 53 (85) 47 (35) 32
Non-interest income 25,999 25,988 23,947 25,918 12,345
Non-interest expense 132,694 127,256 140,822 142,366 129,296
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 81,530 87,017 65,953 75,187 (8,401)
Net income (loss) 61,182 64,426 46,217 53,366 (4,221)
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin (1) 3.85 % 3.81 % 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.62 %
Interest-rate spread (1) 3.23 % 3.13 % 3.02 % 3.15 % 2.94 %
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.11 % 1.17 % 0.84 % 0.94 % (0.11)%
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.14 % 1.20 % 0.86 % 0.97 % (0.11)%
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 9.55 % 10.15 % 7.32 % 8.70 % (1.01)%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 12.02 % 12.84 % 9.30 % 11.19 % (1.27)%
Efficiency ratio (2) 59.46 % 58.06 % 65.58 % 63.09 % 91.57 %
Core efficiency ratio (3) 53.54 % 54.26 % 55.64 % 52.81 % 56.55 %
Per Common Share Data:
Net income (loss) - Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.77 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ (0.05)
Net income (loss) - Diluted 0.73 0.77 0.55 0.64 (0.05)
Cash dividends declared 0.3225 0.3225 0.3225 0.3225 0.3225
Book value per share (end of period) 30.04 30.30 29.88 29.78 29.33
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 23.81 23.98 23.48 23.32 22.75
Stock price (end of period) 27.99 30.45 30.00 26.37 23.71
Balance Sheet:
Total assets $ 21,875,584 $ 22,250,964 $ 22,227,616 $ 23,220,372 $ 22,867,458
Total loans and leases 17,652,416 17,822,218 17,924,156 18,029,552 18,305,379
Total deposits 18,182,560 18,485,864 18,292,280 19,514,657 18,904,063
Total stockholders' equity 2,519,589 2,539,796 2,504,781 2,496,061 2,461,015
Asset Quality:
Nonperforming assets $ 163,059 $ 155,155 $ 151,239 $ 116,747 $ 101,990
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.75 % 0.70 % 0.68 % 0.50 % 0.45 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 233,188 $ 238,189 $ 244,377 $ 252,839 $ 253,735
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.36 % 1.40 % 1.39 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs (4) 13,470 $ 14,280 $ 13,551 $ 9,019 $ 15,857
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.20 % 0.51 %
Capital Ratios:
Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.52 % 11.41 % 11.27 % 10.75 % 10.76 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.35 % 9.25 % 9.07 % 8.62 % 8.56 %
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3) Core efficiency ratio excludes amortization of identified intangible assets.
(4) The balance at September 30, 2025 excludes a $15.8 million Merger Day 1 charge-offs write up.


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30,
2026
June 30,
2026
March 31,
2026
December 31,
2025
September 30,
2025
ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks $ 273,493 $ 240,680 $ 185,692 $ 201,557 $ 182,251
Short-term investments 497,860 975,423 927,256 1,840,188 1,038,369
Total cash and cash equivalents 771,353 1,216,103 1,112,948 2,041,745 1,220,620
Investment securities available-for-sale 1,956,529 1,761,297 1,718,710 1,688,768 1,739,423
Total investment securities 1,956,529 1,761,297 1,718,710 1,688,768 1,739,423
Allowance for investment security losses (109 ) (56 ) (141 ) (94 ) (129 )
Net investment securities 1,956,420 1,761,241 1,718,569 1,688,674 1,739,294
Loans and leases held-for-sale - - - - 83,330
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate loans 9,710,208 9,884,139 9,957,408 10,012,094 10,247,090
Commercial loans and leases 4,050,789 3,981,803 4,011,974 3,947,363 3,950,693
Consumer loans 3,891,419 3,956,276 3,954,774 4,070,095 4,107,596
Total loans and leases 17,652,416 17,822,218 17,924,156 18,029,552 18,305,379
Allowance for loan and lease losses (233,188 ) (238,189 ) (244,377 ) (252,839 ) (253,735 )
Net loans and leases 17,419,228 17,584,029 17,679,779 17,776,713 18,051,644
Restricted equity securities 79,570 90,660 97,441 87,438 99,431
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 167,504 161,175 161,141 162,474 158,375
Right-of-use asset operating leases 80,249 82,909 84,851 82,817 84,238
Deferred tax asset 156,371 138,466 142,827 149,487 178,456
Goodwill 357,358 357,358 355,269 351,613 353,471
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 164,780 172,906 181,234 189,562 198,339
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 2,505 2,505 2,623 2,591 3,360
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies 337,791 335,523 336,980 334,442 332,840
Other assets 382,455 348,089 353,954 352,816 364,060
Total assets $ 21,875,584 $ 22,250,964 $ 22,227,616 $ 23,220,372 $ 22,867,458
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand checking accounts $ 3,886,512 $ 3,910,604 $ 3,861,000 $ 4,032,529 $ 3,905,559
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW accounts 1,570,468 1,569,862 1,520,600 1,445,894 1,470,808
Savings accounts 3,045,425 3,035,355 3,088,857 2,954,029 2,904,888
Money market accounts 4,351,324 4,461,990 4,393,607 4,636,548 4,545,231
Payroll deposit accounts 885,465 1,212,178 1,213,861 1,878,758 1,044,462
Certificate of deposit accounts 4,068,649 4,064,518 4,085,511 4,156,540 4,127,226
Brokered deposit accounts 374,717 231,357 128,844 410,359 905,889
Total interest-bearing deposits 14,296,048 14,575,260 14,431,280 15,482,128 14,998,504
Total deposits 18,182,560 18,485,864 18,292,280 19,514,657 18,904,063
Borrowed funds:
Advances from the FHLB 358,236 633,292 822,091 555,788 841,044
Subordinated debentures and notes 301,470 202,278 198,989 198,572 198,283
Other borrowed funds 115,767 53,022 51,423 34,000 41,189
Total borrowed funds 775,473 888,592 1,072,503 788,360 1,080,516
Operating lease liabilities 87,961 90,936 92,820 90,713 92,211
Reserve for unfunded credits 13,876 13,470 16,555 13,746 13,727
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 296,125 232,306 248,677 316,835 315,926
Total liabilities 19,355,995 19,711,168 19,722,835 20,724,311 20,406,443
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 89,576,403 shares issued, 89,576,403 shares issued, 89,576,403 shares issued, 89,576,403 shares issued, and 89,576,403 shares issued, respectively 896 896 896 896 896
Additional paid-in capital 2,167,725 2,164,080 2,172,982 2,171,885 2,171,912
Retained earnings 576,280 542,304 504,976 485,862 459,598
Accumulated other comprehensive income (91,478 ) (34,929 ) (31,411 ) (20,002 ) (28,905 )
Treasury stock, at cost;
5,254,101, 5,211,670, 5,548,772, 5,545,511, and 5.449,039, shares, respectively (133,834 ) (132,555 ) (142,662 ) (142,580 ) (142,486 )
Total stockholders' equity 2,519,589 2,539,796 2,504,781 2,496,061 2,461,015
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,875,584 $ 22,250,964 $ 22,227,616 $ 23,220,372 $ 22,867,458


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2026
June 30,
2026
March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025
September 30,
2025
(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans and leases $ 270,278 $ 265,596 $ 266,935 $ 285,795 $ 194,517
Debt securities 19,748 18,370 16,510 16,335 10,984
Restricted equity securities 1,107 1,506 843 1,160 1,466
Short-term investments 7,780 8,162 8,096 9,293 5,438
Total interest and dividend income 298,913 293,634 292,384 312,583 212,405
Interest expense:
Deposits 91,559 88,959 93,056 102,439 71,901
Borrowed funds 10,201 11,468 8,554 10,403 11,654
Total interest expense 101,760 100,427 101,610 112,842 83,555
Net interest income 197,153 193,207 190,774 199,741 128,850
Provision for credit losses on loans 8,875 5,007 7,899 8,141 20,268
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments 53 (85 ) 47 (35 ) 32
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 188,225 188,285 182,828 191,635 108,550
Non-interest income:
Deposit fees 8,594 8,510 8,347 9,843 5,005
Loan fees 2,606 2,619 2,366 2,189 1,004
Loan level derivative income (loss) 1,094 1,391 775 721 635
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 3,669 3,869 2,689 4,154 1,175
Wealth management fees 4,739 4,860 4,464 4,370 2,466
Other 5,297 4,739 5,306 4,641 2,060
Total non-interest income 25,999 25,988 23,947 25,918 12,345
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits 69,439 70,280 69,650 70,204 49,999
Occupancy 12,380 11,791 13,097 11,877 6,921
Equipment and data processing 16,999 18,300 20,127 19,754 11,110
Professional services 2,659 2,769 2,462 2,778 2,114
FDIC insurance 2,841 3,332 4,320 1,924 1,971
Advertising and marketing 1,722 1,152 1,679 2,157 1,583
Amortization of identified intangible assets 8,126 8,328 8,328 8,777 3,587
Other 13,427 11,304 8,134 10,471 6,148
Total non-interest operating expense 127,593 127,256 127,797 127,942 83,433
Merger and restructuring expense 5,101 - 13,025 14,424 45,863
Total non-interest expense 132,694 127,256 140,822 142,366 129,296
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 81,530 87,017 65,953 75,187 (8,401 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 20,348 22,591 19,736 21,821 (4,180 )
Net Income (loss) $ 61,182 $ 64,426 $ 46,217 $ 53,366 $ (4,221 )
Earnings per common share:
Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.77 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ (0.05 )
Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.77 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ (0.05 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic 83,837,909 83,816,086 83,816,086 83,851,381 87,508,517
Diluted 83,997,567 83,939,430 83,903,440 83,878,047 87,832,552
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.3225 $ 0.3225 $ 0.3225 $ 0.3225 $ 0.3225


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026 2025
(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans and leases $ 802,809 $ 481,759
Debt securities 54,628 24,440
Restricted equity securities 3,456 3,731
Short-term investments 24,038 10,275
Total interest and dividend income 884,931 520,205
Interest expense:
Deposits 273,574 178,061
Borrowed funds 30,223 38,779
Total interest expense 303,797 216,840
Net interest income 581,134 303,365
Provision for credit losses on loans 21,781 33,239
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments 15 47
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 559,338 270,079
Non-interest income:
Deposit fees 25,451 9,838
Loan fees 7,591 1,869
Loan level derivative income (loss) 3,260 701
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 10,227 1,463
Wealth management fees 14,063 5,378
Other 15,342 4,726
Total non-interest income 75,934 23,975
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits 209,369 120,999
Occupancy 37,268 17,991
Equipment and data processing 55,426 24,963
Professional services 7,890 5,311
FDIC insurance 10,493 5,888
Advertising and marketing 4,553 3,822
Amortization of identified intangible assets 24,782 6,448
Other 32,865 14,684
Total non-interest operating expense 382,646 200,106
Merger and restructuring expense 18,126 47,273
Total non-interest expense 400,772 247,379
Income before provision for income taxes 234,500 46,675
Provision for income taxes 62,675 9,770
Net income $ 171,825 $ 36,905
Earnings per common share:
Basic $ 2.05 $ 0.42
Diluted $ 2.05 $ 0.41
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic 83,823,440 88,566,368
Diluted 83,946,890 88,998,517
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.9675 $ 0.5925


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
September 30,
2026
June 30,
2026
March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025
September 30,
2025
(Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:
Commercial real estate mortgage $ 77,443 $ 67,645 $ 65,127 $ 41,246 $ 30,213
Multi-family mortgage 8,673 9,484 12,995 4,065 2,994
Construction - - - - 535
Total commercial real estate loans 86,116 77,129 78,122 45,311 33,742
Commercial 20,396 20,873 22,626 16,716 14,035
Equipment financing 44,862 45,493 38,633 42,718 41,793
Total commercial loans and leases 65,258 66,366 61,259 59,434 55,828
Residential mortgage 5,876 5,991 5,807 6,465 6,597
Home equity 2,954 3,041 3,222 2,739 2,220
Other consumer 350 123 206 207 243
Total consumer loans 9,180 9,155 9,235 9,411 9,060
Total nonaccrual loans and leases 160,554 152,650 148,616 114,156 98,630
Other real estate owned 70 70 - - 824
Other repossessed assets 2,435 2,435 2,623 2,591 2,536
Total nonperforming assets $ 163,059 $ 155,155 $ 151,239 $ 116,747 $ 101,990
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 27,849 $ 7,785 $ 5,834 $ 37,823 $ 23,570
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.91 % 0.86 % 0.83 % 0.63 % 0.54 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.75 % 0.70 % 0.68 % 0.50 % 0.45 %
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 238,189 $ 244,377 $ 252,839 $ 253,735 $ 126,725
Merger Day 1 allowance on non-PCD loans * - - - - 67,229
Merger Day 1 allowance on PCD loans - - - - 64,511
Charge-offs (14,714 ) (15,353 ) (15,880 ) (10,917 ) (16,661 )
Recoveries 1,244 1,073 2,329 1,898 804
Net charge-offs** (13,470 ) (14,280 ) (13,551 ) (9,019 ) (15,857 )
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *** 8,469 8,092 5,089 8,123 11,127
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 233,188 $ 238,189 $ 244,377 $ 252,839 $ 253,735
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.36 % 1.40 % 1.39 %
NET CHARGE-OFFS:
Commercial real estate loans $ 3,431 $ 7,416 $ 6,997 $ 6,598 $ 819
Commercial loans and leases 10,088 6,897 6,611 2,799 15,116
Consumer loans (49 ) (33 ) (57 ) (378 ) (78 )
Total net charge-offs** $ 13,470 $ 14,280 $ 13,551 $ 9,019 $ 15,857
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.20 % 0.51 %
*As a result of the adoption of ASU 2025-08, this amount, related to seasoned non-PCD loans, is recorded as part of purchase accounting adjustments, not through the provision.
** Excludes the impact of Merger Day 1 purchase accounting that resulted in $15.8 million of charge-offs during the three months ended September 30, 2025.
***Provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision (credit) of $0.4 million, $(3.1 million), $2.8 million, $(0.0 million), and $9.1 million of which $8.4 million was related to Merger Day 1 for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Average
Balance		 Interest
(1)		 Average Yield/ Cost Average
Balance		 Interest
(1)		 Average Yield/ Cost Average
Balance		 Interest
(1)		 Average Yield/ Cost
(Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investments:
Debt securities (2) $ 1,866,739 $ 20,403 4.37 % $ 1,750,455 $ 19,013 4.35 % $ 1,165,022 $ 11,273 3.87 %
Restricted equity securities (2) 83,794 1,110 5.30 % 95,840 1,507 6.29 % 73,853 1,467 7.95 %
Short-term investments 820,295 7,780 3.79 % 860,874 8,162 3.79 % 448,044 5,438 4.85 %
Total investments 2,770,828 29,293 4.23 % 2,707,169 28,682 4.24 % 1,686,919 18,178 4.31 %
Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate loans (3) 9,786,763 144,375 5.77 % 9,865,901 142,453 5.71 % 7,013,916 105,287 5.87 %
Commercial loans (3) 2,996,699 48,836 6.38 % 2,952,686 46,038 6.17 % 1,818,012 30,115 6.48 %
Equipment financing (3) 1,015,449 20,138 7.93 % 1,052,189 21,675 8.24 % 1,209,797 24,692 8.16 %
Consumer loans (3) 3,916,588 57,959 5.91 % 3,935,888 56,399 5.73 % 2,505,760 35,103 5.59 %
Total loans and leases 17,715,499 271,308 6.13 % 17,806,664 266,565 5.99 % 12,547,485 195,197 6.22 %
Total interest-earning assets 20,486,327 300,601 5.87 % 20,513,833 295,247 5.76 % 14,234,404 213,375 6.00 %
Non-interest-earning assets 1,558,531 1,526,851 975,676
Total assets $ 22,044,858 $ 22,040,684 $ 15,210,080
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
NOW accounts $ 1,588,380 3,536 0.88 % $ 1,535,148 3,622 0.95 % $ 917,794 1,786 0.77 %
Savings accounts 3,044,938 14,342 1.87 % 3,057,585 14,045 1.84 % 2,201,808 12,867 2.32 %
Money market accounts 4,470,968 27,316 2.42 % 4,396,223 26,245 2.39 % 3,324,253 23,131 2.76 %
Certificates of deposit 4,075,397 35,397 3.45 % 4,051,332 34,862 3.45 % 2,607,493 24,956 3.80 %
Payroll deposit accounts (4) 1,000,373 7,725 3.06 % 1,127,661 8,570 3.05 % NA NA NA
Brokered deposit accounts 317,741 3,243 4.05 % 174,146 1,615 3.72 % 823,059 9,161 4.42 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 14,497,797 91,559 2.51 % 14,342,095 88,959 2.49 % 9,874,407 71,901 2.89 %
Borrowings
Advances from the FHLB 461,293 4,451 3.78 % 742,763 7,169 3.82 % 792,455 8,709 4.30 %
Subordinated debentures and notes 258,936 5,042 7.79 % 199,243 3,693 7.41 % 121,526 2,394 7.88 %
Other borrowed funds 76,963 708 3.65 % 54,565 606 4.46 % 42,303 551 5.16 %
Total borrowings 797,192 10,201 5.01 % 996,571 11,468 4.55 % 956,284 11,654 4.77 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,294,989 101,760 2.64 % 15,338,666 100,427 2.63 % 10,830,691 83,555 3.06 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand checking accounts 3,829,078 3,813,559 2,414,119
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 358,987 348,856 287,062
Total liabilities 19,483,054 19,501,081 13,531,872
Stockholders' equity 2,561,804 2,539,603 1,678,208
Total liabilities and equity $ 22,044,858 $ 22,040,684 $ 15,210,080
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (5) 198,841 3.23 % 194,820 3.13 % 129,820 2.94 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 1,688 1,613 970
Net interest income $ 197,153 $ 193,207 $ 128,850
Net interest margin (6) 3.85 % 3.81 % 3.62 %
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Payroll deposit accounts, if any, in periods prior to June 30, 2026, are included in the average money market account balance.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Average
Balance		 Interest
(1)		 Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest
(1)		 Average
Yield/Cost
(Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investments:
Debt securities (2) $ 1,767,860 $ 56,569 4.27 % $ 977,060 $ 24,839 3.39 %
Restricted equity securities (2) 87,970 3,462 5.25 % 69,802 3,733 7.13 %
Short-term investments 835,739 24,038 3.84 % 304,870 10,275 4.49 %
Total investments 2,691,569 84,069 4.16 % 1,351,732 38,847 3.83 %
Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate loans (3) 9,874,879 429,887 5.74 % 6,071,163 259,666 5.64 %
Commercial loans (3) 2,942,577 139,520 6.25 % 1,449,490 70,600 6.42 %
Equipment financing (3) 1,061,285 65,358 8.21 % 1,243,492 75,696 8.12 %
Consumer loans (3) 3,952,764 171,022 5.77 % 1,873,834 77,401 5.51 %
Total loans and leases 17,831,505 805,787 6.03 % 10,637,979 483,363 6.06 %
Total interest-earning assets 20,523,074 889,856 5.78 % 11,989,711 522,210 5.81 %
Non-interest-earning assets 1,550,392 742,502
Total assets $ 22,073,466 $ 12,732,213
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
NOW accounts $ 1,539,776 10,688 0.93 % $ 729,035 3,825 0.70 %
Savings accounts 3,045,217 41,999 1.84 % 1,910,457 33,732 2.36 %
Money market accounts 5,567,366 105,821 2.54 % 2,571,233 50,708 2.64 %
Certificates of deposit 4,087,458 107,129 3.50 % 2,127,184 62,986 3.96 %
Brokered deposit accounts 266,394 7,937 3.98 % 779,717 26,810 4.60 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 14,506,211 273,574 2.52 % 8,117,626 178,061 2.93 %
Borrowings
Advances from the FHLB 560,108 16,298 3.84 % 900,666 30,978 4.54 %
Subordinated debentures and notes 219,199 12,323 7.50 % 96,887 5,813 8.00 %
Other borrowed funds 53,017 1,602 4.04 % 53,177 1,988 5.00 %
Total borrowings 832,324 30,223 4.79 % 1,050,730 38,779 4.87 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,338,535 303,797 2.65 % 9,168,356 216,840 3.16 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand checking accounts 3,836,271 1,919,100
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 356,724 254,646
Total liabilities 19,531,530 11,342,102
Stockholders' equity 2,541,936 1,390,111
Total liabilities and equity $ 22,073,466 $ 12,732,213
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 586,059 3.13 % 305,370 2.65 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 4,925 2,005
Net interest income $ 581,134 $ 303,365
Net interest margin (5) 3.82 % 3.41 %
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
September 30,		 At and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information
Reported Pretax Income $ 81,530 $ (8,401 ) $ 234,500 $ 46,675
Less:
Gain/(Loss) - Other* 542 - 645 -
Add:
Merger Day 1 CECL provision - 8,415 - 8,415
Merger and restructuring expense 5,101 45,863 18,126 47,273
Operating Pretax income $ 86,089 $ 45,877 $ 251,981 $ 102,363
Effective tax rate 24.9 % 25.9 % 25.5 % 25.9 %
Provision for income taxes 21,436 11,864 64,255 26,471
Operating earnings after tax $ 64,653 $ 34,013 $ 187,726 $ 75,892
Operating earnings per common share:
Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.39 $ 2.24 $ 0.86
Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.39 $ 2.24 $ 0.85
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic 83,837,909 87,508,517 83,823,440 88,566,368
Diluted 83,997,567 87,832,552 83,946,890 88,998,517
Return on average assets ** 1.11 % (0.11 )% 1.04 % 0.39 %
Less:
Gain/(Loss) - Other (after-tax) ** 0.01 % - % - % - %
Add:
Merger Day 1 CECL provision (after-tax) ** - % 0.16 % - % 0.07 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) ** 0.07 % 0.89 % 0.08 % 0.37 %
Operating return on average assets ** 1.17 % 0.94 % 1.12 % 0.83 %
Return on average tangible assets ** 1.14 % (0.11 )% 1.06 % 0.40 %
Less:
Gain/(Loss) - Other (after-tax) ** 0.01 % - % - % - %
Add:
Merger Day 1 CECL provision (after-tax) ** - % 0.17 % - % 0.07 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) ** 0.07 % 0.92 % 0.08 % 0.38 %
Operating return on average tangible assets ** 1.20 % 0.98 % 1.14 % 0.85 %
Return on average stockholders' equity ** 9.55 % (1.01 )% 9.01 % 3.54 %
Less:
Gain/(Loss) - Other (after-tax) ** 0.06 % - % 0.03 % - %
Add:
Merger Day 1 CECL provision (after-tax) ** - % 1.49 % - % 0.60 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) ** 0.60 % 8.10 % 0.71 % 3.36 %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity ** 10.09 % 8.58 % 9.69 % 7.50 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity ** 12.02 % (1.27 )% 11.40 % 4.47 %
Less:
Gain/(Loss) - Other (after-tax) ** 0.08 % - % 0.03 % - %
Add:
Merger Day 1 CECL provision (after-tax) ** - % 1.88 % - % 0.76 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) ** 0.75 % 10.26 % 0.90 % 4.25 %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity ** 12.69 % 10.87 % 12.27 % 9.48 %
* Driven by the sale of three buildings.
** Ratios at and for the three months and nine months ended are annualized.
At and for the Three Months Ended
September 30,
2026
June 30,
2026
March 31,
2026
December 31,
2025
September 30
2025
(Dollars in Thousands)
Net income (loss), as reported $ 61,182 $ 64,426 $ 46,217 $ 53,366 $ (4,221 )
Average total assets $ 22,044,858 $ 22,040,684 $ 22,135,857 $ 22,644,481 $ 15,210,080
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 526,015 532,255 536,900 546,276 353,189
Average tangible assets $ 21,518,843 $ 21,508,429 $ 21,598,957 $ 22,098,205 $ 14,856,891
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.14 % 1.20 % 0.86 % 0.97 % (0.11 )%
Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,561,804 $ 2,539,603 $ 2,523,986 $ 2,453,480 $ 1,678,208
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 526,015 532,255 536,900 546,276 353,189
Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 2,035,789 $ 2,007,348 $ 1,987,086 $ 1,907,204 $ 1,325,019
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) 12.02 % 12.84 % 9.30 % 11.19 % (1.27 )%
Total stockholders' equity $ 2,519,589 $ 2,539,796 $ 2,504,781 2,496,061 2,461,015
Less:
Goodwill 357,358 357,358 355,269 351,613 353,471
Identified intangible assets, net 164,780 172,906 181,234 189,562 198,339
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,997,451 $ 2,009,532 $ 1,968,278 $ 1,954,886 $ 1,909,205
Total assets $ 21,875,584 $ 22,250,964 $ 22,227,616 $ 23,220,372 $ 22,867,458
Less:
Goodwill 357,358 357,358 355,269 351,613 353,471
Identified intangible assets, net 164,780 172,906 181,234 189,562 198,339
Tangible assets $ 21,353,446 $ 21,720,700 $ 21,691,113 $ 22,679,197 $ 22,315,648
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 9.35 % 9.25 % 9.07 % 8.62 % 8.56 %
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,997,451 $ 2,009,532 $ 1,968,278 $ 1,954,886 $ 1,909,205
Number of common shares issued 89,576,403 89,576,403 89,576,403 89,576,403 89,576,403
Less:
Treasury shares 5,254,101 5,211,670 5,548,772 5,545,511 5,449,039
Unvested restricted shares 439,292 548,647 211,545 214,806 218,503
Number of common shares outstanding 83,883,010 83,816,086 83,816,086 83,816,086 83,908,861
Tangible book value per common share $ 23.81 $ 23.98 $ 23.48 $ 23.32 $ 22.75
Non-interest expense $ 132,694 $ 127,256 $ 140,822 $ 142,366 $ 129,296
Less:
Merger and restructuring expense 5,101 - 13,025 14,424 45,863
Total non-interest operating expense $ 127,593 $ 127,256 $ 127,797 $ 127,942 $ 83,433
Less:
Amortization of identified intangible assets 8,126 8,328 8,328 8,777 3,587
Non-interest expense for operating efficiency ratio $ 119,467 $ 118,928 $ 119,469 $ 119,165 $ 79,846
Efficiency ratio 59.46 % 58.06 % 65.58 % 63.09 % 91.57 %
Core efficiency ratio 53.54 % 54.26 % 55.64 % 52.81 % 56.55 %


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