Yyforce Unveils Workforce OS Robotics Architecture Powered By NVIDIA Physical AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration of NVIDIA Jetson Edge Computing and RTX Accelerators Establishes High-Performance Foundation for Commercial Human-and-Robot Workforces

Workforce OS Leverages NVIDIA Project GR00T, Isaac Sim, Isaac ROS, and TensorRT to Accelerate Sim-to-Real Deployments Across Enterprise Hospitality with Unitree Humanoid Robotics

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YYFORCE Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the“Company”), a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services, today announced its strategic plans to develop and scale its modular robotics operating architecture, Workforce OS. Designed to integrate human workforces with embodied artificial intelligence, the software stack leverages NVIDIA compute and robotics technologies to power commercial autonomous deployments, including integrations with Unitree humanoid robots and specialized service automation platforms.

Rather than building isolated software for single-purpose hardware, YYForce is architecting Workforce OS as a standardized, hardware-agnostic platform spanning computer vision, high-precision SLAM navigation, multi-axis manipulation, natural language interaction, and multi-agent fleet orchestration.

High-Performance Physical AI Architecture Powered by NVIDIA

To establish a resilient foundation for real-time edge autonomy and scalable model training, Workforce OS integrates full-stack NVIDIA robotics and AI platforms:

Edge and Acceleration Hardware: Real-time onboard perception, sensor fusion, and low-latency motor control will be driven by NVIDIA Jetson edge AI modules deployed on robotic bodies, backed by high-performance NVIDIA RTX GPUs for accelerated inference and local edge processing.

Embodied AI & Humanoid Foundations: YYForce is adopting the NVIDIA Project GR00T foundation model framework alongside NVIDIA Isaac Sim-powered by Omniverse-to execute rapid simulation-to-real (Sim-to-Real) training, synthetic data generation, and digital-twin task validation before physical rollout.

Operational Acceleration: By utilizing NVIDIA Isaac ROS for hardware-accelerated VSLAM and navigation, as well as NVIDIA TensorRT for deep learning inference optimization, the platform is designed to maximizes computational efficiency across both stationary manipulators and Unitree bipedal humanoid platforms.

Pragmatic Execution: Phased Roadmaps from Structured Operations to Full Humanoid Integration

To minimize the prolonged research cycles typical of unstructured automation tasks (such as autonomous wet-facility cleaning), YYForce is executing a phased commercialization roadmap that is designed to validate real-world stability across controlled enterprise hospitality environments:



Phase 1 (Months 0–2): Foundation & Intelligent Concierge - Establishing real-time navigation, guest-facing conversational workflows, and front-desk integration using Jetson edge modules and Isaac ROS.

Phase 2 (Months 2–4): Mobile Manipulation & Beverage Service - Deploying stationary and wheeled robotic arms equipped with fine-motor grasping, dynamic load balancing, and handover mechanics for banquet and food & beverage environments.

Phase 3 (Months 4–6): Banquet & Hospitality Event MVP - Orchestrating multi-robot collaborative operations-combining mobile bases, arm manipulation, and pilot-stage Unitree humanoid robots for live hotel banquet and event operations. Long-Term Target: Autonomous IFM & Humanoid Field Operations - Transitioning mature Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models, learned humanoid locomotion, and system orchestration layers into complex, unstructured physical tasks, including automated facility maintenance and industrial cleaning.

Expanding Core Engineering Strength

"Our strategic objective is to own the software intelligence layer that makes diverse commercial robots truly useful in live business environments," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. "By combining NVIDIA's industry-defining physical AI computing stack with versatile hardware like Unitree humanoid platforms, we aim to bridge the gap between simulation and real-world execution. Our existing footprint across hotels and enterprise facilities can provide a valuable real-world testbed and data-flywheel engine, turning bleeding-edge robotics into practical human workforce augmentation."

To spearhead this technical roadmap, the Company is deploying a specialized core engineering task force comprising domain leads across Autonomous Navigation, Perception & Multimodal Interaction, Motion & Manipulation Control, Embodied VLA Models, and Distributed Systems Architecture. We expect that this focused engineering structure will prioritize continuous fleet orchestration, dynamic labor allocation, and deep interoperability with YYForce's operational network.

About YYFORCE

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce management and integrated facility management provider headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. Through its workforce technology and IFM businesses, YYForce provides workforce deployment, management and facility services solutions across multiple service industries.

The Company's workforce platform, YY Circle, supports workforce deployment and management across sectors including hospitality, food and beverage, retail and other service industries. Within its IFM operations, YYForce combines frontline facility services with technology solutions designed to improve workforce productivity and operational efficiency.

YYForce's long-term strategy is centered on building an integrated future workforce ecosystem in which human workers, intelligent software, automation and robotics increasingly work together to deliver services more efficiently.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Statements regarding the planned development, features, timelines and commercialization of the Workforce OS platform and related robotics applications are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's ability to successfully develop, test and commercialize Workforce OS and related robotics offerings on the anticipated timeline or at all, including risks associated with transferring simulation-based training to real-world environments; the Company's dependence on third-party hardware, software and technology providers, including NVIDIA and Unitree, and the availability and terms of such technologies; the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified engineering personnel; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital to fund its robotics initiatives; safety, liability, privacy and regulatory risks associated with deploying robotics in customer-facing environments; competition from other robotics and automation providers; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, expected changes in the Company's revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company's products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company's industry, and other factors that may affect the Company's financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. Readers should also consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

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Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YYForce Inc.

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