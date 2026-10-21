First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|86,594
|$
|88,079
|Interest-bearing deposits
|262,503
|168,706
|Investment securities available for sale
|1,251,540
|1,386,903
|Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $245 in 2026 and 2025
|1,872,951
|1,995,488
|Loans held for sale
|87,300
|23,190
|Loans
|15,600,974
|13,591,174
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(215,526
|)
|(194,468
|)
|Net loans
|15,385,448
|13,396,706
|Premises and equipment
|145,030
|121,771
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|70,794
|47,264
|Interest receivable
|99,280
|89,102
|Goodwill
|788,186
|712,002
|Other intangibles
|36,320
|15,298
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|374,974
|306,583
|Other real estate owned
|1,605
|1,270
|Tax asset, deferred and receivable
|136,258
|89,758
|Other assets
|457,939
|369,509
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|21,056,722
|$
|18,811,629
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|3,752,990
|$
|2,100,570
|Interest-bearing
|13,175,942
|12,769,409
|Total Deposits
|16,928,932
|14,869,979
|Borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased
|-
|199,370
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|99,638
|122,226
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|903,941
|798,626
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|184,505
|57,632
|Total Borrowings
|1,188,084
|1,177,854
|Interest payable
|17,095
|18,240
|Other liabilities
|286,230
|333,154
|Total Liabilities
|18,420,341
|16,399,227
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares
|Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares
|125
|125
|Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
|Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|25,000
|25,000
|Common Stock, $0.125 stated value:
|Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding - 62,210,134 and 57,192,497 shares
|7,754
|7,149
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,347,943
|1,158,026
|Retained earnings
|1,483,496
|1,377,966
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(227,937
|)
|(155,864
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,636,381
|2,412,402
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|21,056,722
|$
|18,811,629
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans:
|Taxable
|$
|230,072
|$
|200,406
|$
|670,230
|$
|583,307
|Tax-exempt
|11,379
|11,173
|34,791
|32,510
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|7,331
|8,288
|22,233
|24,926
|Tax-exempt
|12,279
|12,460
|37,334
|37,493
|Deposits with financial institutions
|1,308
|1,676
|3,699
|5,940
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|1,578
|1,092
|5,068
|3,172
|Total Interest Income
|263,947
|235,095
|773,355
|687,348
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|91,313
|90,821
|261,660
|255,609
|Federal funds purchased
|225
|224
|1,532
|2,001
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|378
|654
|1,129
|2,059
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|9,537
|8,638
|33,775
|27,716
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|1,426
|1,093
|3,947
|3,014
|Total Interest Expense
|102,879
|101,430
|302,043
|290,399
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|161,068
|133,665
|471,312
|396,949
|Provision for credit losses
|3,300
|4,300
|41,200
|14,100
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|157,768
|129,365
|430,112
|382,849
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|9,775
|8,921
|28,184
|25,559
|Fiduciary and wealth management fees
|9,786
|8,842
|29,192
|26,317
|Card payment fees
|5,606
|5,007
|16,386
|14,465
|Net gains and fees on sales of loans
|7,428
|4,983
|21,681
|15,854
|Derivative hedge fees
|1,082
|1,097
|2,763
|2,332
|Other customer fees
|584
|414
|2,057
|1,230
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|2,353
|1,667
|8,124
|5,759
|Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities
|-
|-
|-
|(8
|)
|Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale
|-
|-
|(29,755
|)
|-
|Other income
|1,391
|1,546
|2,358
|2,320
|Total Noninterest Income
|38,005
|32,477
|80,990
|93,828
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|66,339
|57,317
|201,556
|166,826
|Net occupancy
|8,807
|7,057
|25,335
|21,118
|Equipment
|8,061
|6,998
|24,482
|20,933
|Marketing
|3,630
|2,120
|7,601
|5,470
|Outside data processing fees
|7,883
|6,943
|23,118
|19,979
|Printing and office supplies
|481
|311
|1,349
|930
|Intangible asset amortization
|2,652
|1,499
|7,660
|4,530
|FDIC assessments
|4,381
|3,526
|12,664
|10,726
|Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
|1,594
|121
|3,746
|750
|Professional and other outside services
|4,665
|3,718
|24,237
|10,720
|Other expenses
|7,761
|6,951
|24,998
|21,079
|Total Noninterest Expense
|116,254
|96,561
|356,746
|283,061
|Income Before Income Taxes
|79,519
|65,281
|154,356
|193,616
|Income tax expense
|11,204
|8,516
|13,905
|24,680
|NET INCOME
|68,315
|56,765
|140,451
|168,936
|Preferred stock dividends
|468
|468
|1,406
|1,406
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|67,847
|$
|56,297
|$
|139,045
|$
|167,530
|PER SHARE DATA:
|Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.98
|$
|2.25
|$
|2.91
|Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.98
|$
|2.24
|$
|2.90
|Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.07
|Tangible Common Book Value Per Share(1)
|$
|28.86
|$
|29.08
|$
|28.86
|$
|29.08
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|62,411
|57,448
|62,003
|57,817
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation
| FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|NET CHARGE-OFFS
|$
|29,389
|$
|5,148
|$
|43,550
|$
|12,389
|AVERAGE BALANCES:
|Assets
|$
|21,065,760
|$
|18,637,581
|$
|20,911,229
|$
|18,497,118
|Loans
|15,608,069
|13,376,214
|15,321,286
|13,162,668
|Earning Assets
|19,432,368
|17,282,901
|19,288,344
|17,135,301
|Deposits
|16,885,365
|14,907,861
|16,537,651
|14,654,894
|Stockholders' Equity
|2,695,943
|2,367,971
|2,684,796
|2,349,718
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on Average Assets
|1.30
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.22
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
|10.07
|9.51
|6.91
|9.51
|Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity(1)
|15.09
|14.21
|10.43
|14.27
|Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
|92.25
|92.73
|92.24
|92.64
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Loans
|1.38
|1.43
|1.38
|1.43
|Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|0.75
|0.15
|0.38
|0.13
|Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets
|12.80
|12.71
|12.84
|12.70
|Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Yield on Average Earning Assets
|5.56
|5.58
|5.48
|5.49
|Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
|2.12
|2.34
|2.09
|2.26
|Net Interest Margin FTE(1)
|3.44
|3.24
|3.39
|3.23
|Efficiency Ratio(1)
|54.55
|55.09
|60.44
|54.54
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation
| ASSET QUALITY
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Nonaccrual Loans
|$
|117,415
|$
|118,203
|$
|89,592
|$
|71,773
|$
|65,740
|Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions
|1,605
|1,562
|1,264
|658
|1,270
|Nonperforming Assets (NPA)
|119,020
|119,765
|90,856
|72,431
|67,010
|Accruing Loans 90+ Days Delinquent
|12,672
|9,738
|4,078
|2,042
|1,925
|NPAs & 90+ Days Delinquent
|$
|131,692
|$
|129,503
|$
|94,934
|$
|74,473
|$
|68,935
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
|$
|215,526
|$
|241,615
|$
|212,520
|$
|195,597
|$
|194,468
|Quarterly Net Charge-offs
|29,389
|3,905
|10,256
|6,021
|5,148
|NPAs / Assets %
|0.57
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.36
|%
|NPAs & 90+ Days / Assets %
|0.63
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.37
|%
|NPAs / Loans and OREO %
|0.76
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.49
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Loans
|1.38
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.43
|%
|Quarterly Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|0.75
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.15
|%
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|86,594
|$
|86,665
|$
|98,083
|$
|84,158
|$
|88,079
|Interest-bearing deposits
|262,503
|529,432
|175,354
|196,300
|168,706
|Investment securities available for sale
|1,251,540
|1,384,392
|1,372,417
|1,407,102
|1,386,903
|Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,872,951
|1,907,684
|1,937,485
|1,971,539
|1,995,488
|Loans held for sale
|87,300
|77,880
|401,839
|20,079
|23,190
|Loans
|15,600,974
|15,530,737
|15,261,889
|13,791,707
|13,591,174
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(215,526
|)
|(241,615
|)
|(212,520
|)
|(195,597
|)
|(194,468
|)
|Net loans
|15,385,448
|15,289,122
|15,049,369
|13,596,110
|13,396,706
|Premises and equipment
|145,030
|148,164
|146,013
|121,058
|121,771
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|70,794
|70,818
|70,835
|47,245
|47,264
|Interest receivable
|99,280
|101,927
|97,026
|93,374
|89,102
|Goodwill
|788,186
|788,186
|782,789
|712,002
|712,002
|Other intangibles
|36,320
|38,972
|41,678
|13,800
|15,298
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|374,974
|373,242
|371,238
|308,438
|306,583
|Other real estate owned
|1,605
|1,562
|1,264
|658
|1,270
|Tax asset, deferred and receivable
|136,258
|113,975
|116,814
|78,664
|89,758
|Other assets
|457,939
|436,744
|410,317
|374,574
|369,509
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|21,056,722
|$
|21,348,765
|$
|21,072,521
|$
|19,025,101
|$
|18,811,629
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|3,752,990
|$
|3,831,836
|$
|3,748,279
|$
|2,137,262
|$
|2,100,570
|Interest-bearing
|13,175,942
|12,921,545
|12,737,338
|13,157,593
|12,769,409
|Total Deposits
|16,928,932
|16,753,381
|16,485,617
|15,294,855
|14,869,979
|Borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased
|-
|-
|170,000
|40,000
|199,370
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|99,638
|103,340
|89,458
|103,755
|122,226
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|903,941
|1,414,059
|1,299,192
|798,549
|798,626
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|184,505
|86,350
|86,345
|57,630
|57,632
|Total Borrowings
|1,188,084
|1,603,749
|1,644,995
|999,934
|1,177,854
|Interest payable
|17,095
|17,491
|18,890
|18,235
|18,240
|Other liabilities
|286,230
|276,967
|250,454
|245,410
|333,154
|Total Liabilities
|18,420,341
|18,651,588
|18,399,956
|16,558,434
|16,399,227
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares
|Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares
|125
|125
|125
|125
|125
|Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
|Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|Common Stock, $0.125 stated value:
|Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding
|7,754
|7,776
|7,813
|7,119
|7,149
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,347,943
|1,358,975
|1,369,879
|1,150,816
|1,158,026
|Retained earnings
|1,483,496
|1,438,894
|1,418,609
|1,413,742
|1,377,966
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(227,937
|)
|(133,593
|)
|(148,861
|)
|(130,135
|)
|(155,864
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,636,381
|2,697,177
|2,672,565
|2,466,667
|2,412,402
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|21,056,722
|$
|21,348,765
|$
|21,072,521
|$
|19,025,101
|$
|18,811,629
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans:
|Taxable
|$
|230,072
|$
|226,531
|$
|213,627
|$
|203,120
|$
|200,406
|Tax-exempt
|11,379
|11,823
|11,589
|10,905
|11,173
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|7,331
|7,355
|7,547
|7,736
|8,288
|Tax-exempt
|12,279
|12,458
|12,597
|12,459
|12,460
|Deposits with financial institutions
|1,308
|1,147
|1,244
|2,187
|1,676
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|1,578
|1,525
|1,965
|1,037
|1,092
|Total Interest Income
|263,947
|260,839
|248,569
|237,444
|235,095
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|91,313
|86,254
|84,093
|88,670
|90,821
|Federal funds purchased
|225
|717
|590
|218
|224
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|378
|419
|332
|405
|654
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|9,537
|13,190
|11,048
|8,047
|8,638
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|1,426
|1,318
|1,203
|1,040
|1,093
|Total Interest Expense
|102,879
|101,898
|97,266
|98,380
|101,430
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|161,068
|158,941
|151,303
|139,064
|133,665
|Provision for credit losses
|3,300
|33,000
|4,900
|7,150
|4,300
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|157,768
|125,941
|146,403
|131,914
|129,365
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|9,775
|9,372
|9,037
|8,704
|8,921
|Fiduciary and wealth management fees
|9,786
|9,638
|9,768
|9,175
|8,842
|Card payment fees
|5,606
|5,505
|5,275
|5,325
|5,007
|Net gains and fees on sales of loans
|7,428
|7,742
|6,511
|5,421
|4,983
|Derivative hedge fees
|1,082
|1,117
|564
|1,053
|1,097
|Other customer fees
|584
|880
|593
|315
|414
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|2,353
|2,325
|3,446
|1,854
|1,667
|Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale
|-
|-
|(29,755
|)
|-
|-
|Other income
|1,391
|577
|390
|1,259
|1,546
|Total Noninterest Income
|38,005
|37,156
|5,829
|33,106
|32,477
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|66,339
|65,774
|69,443
|58,254
|57,317
|Net occupancy
|8,807
|8,227
|8,301
|7,283
|7,057
|Equipment
|8,061
|8,603
|7,818
|7,681
|6,998
|Marketing
|3,630
|2,370
|1,601
|2,324
|2,120
|Outside data processing fees
|7,883
|8,045
|7,190
|7,509
|6,943
|Printing and office supplies
|481
|491
|377
|450
|311
|Intangible asset amortization
|2,652
|2,706
|2,302
|1,498
|1,499
|FDIC assessments
|4,381
|4,390
|3,893
|2,684
|3,526
|Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
|1,594
|1,052
|1,100
|775
|121
|Professional and other outside services
|4,665
|4,979
|14,593
|3,774
|3,718
|Other expenses
|7,761
|8,710
|8,527
|7,290
|6,951
|Total Noninterest Expense
|116,254
|115,347
|125,145
|99,522
|96,561
|Income Before Income Taxes
|79,519
|47,750
|27,087
|65,498
|65,281
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|11,204
|3,770
|(1,069
|)
|8,433
|8,516
|NET INCOME
|68,315
|43,980
|28,156
|57,065
|56,765
|Preferred stock dividends
|468
|469
|469
|469
|468
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|67,847
|$
|43,511
|$
|27,687
|$
|56,596
|$
|56,297
|PER SHARE DATA:
|Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.98
|Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.98
|Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|Tangible Common Book Value Per Share(1)
|$
|28.86
|$
|29.80
|$
|29.34
|$
|30.18
|$
|29.08
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|62,411
|62,574
|61,008
|57,442
|57,448
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on Average Assets
|1.30
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.55
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.22
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
|10.07
|6.44
|4.17
|9.23
|9.51
|Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity(1)
|15.09
|9.80
|6.39
|13.57
|14.21
|Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
|92.25
|92.14
|92.33
|92.69
|92.73
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Loans
|1.38
|1.56
|1.39
|1.42
|1.43
|Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|0.75
|0.10
|0.27
|0.18
|0.15
|Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets
|12.80
|12.71
|13.01
|12.88
|12.71
|Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets
|5.56
|5.46
|5.41
|5.52
|5.58
|Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
|2.12
|2.08
|2.06
|2.23
|2.34
|Net Interest Margin FTE(1)
|3.44
|3.38
|3.35
|3.29
|3.24
|Efficiency Ratio(1)
|54.55
|55.11
|74.45
|54.52
|55.09
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation
|LOANS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|4,578,572
|$
|4,720,441
|$
|4,611,596
|$
|4,478,282
|$
|4,604,895
|Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers
|339,723
|323,348
|310,788
|283,125
|275,817
|Real estate loans:
|Construction
|959,483
|874,419
|899,895
|804,775
|789,021
|Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
|3,208,902
|3,271,620
|3,192,337
|2,338,666
|2,304,889
|Commercial real estate, owner occupied
|1,440,264
|1,368,627
|1,334,959
|1,237,100
|1,232,117
|Residential
|2,419,376
|2,361,480
|2,273,860
|2,420,310
|2,412,783
|Home equity
|1,139,040
|1,118,662
|1,104,739
|710,980
|687,021
|Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures
|157,939
|149,878
|153,283
|155,436
|138,703
|Public finance and other commercial loans
|1,357,675
|1,342,262
|1,380,432
|1,363,033
|1,145,928
|Loans
|15,600,974
|15,530,737
|15,261,889
|13,791,707
|13,591,174
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(215,526
|)
|(241,615
|)
|(212,520
|)
|(195,597
|)
|(194,468
|)
|NET LOANS
|$
|15,385,448
|$
|15,289,122
|$
|15,049,369
|$
|13,596,110
|$
|13,396,706
|DEPOSITS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Interest-Bearing Deposits:
|Checking deposits
|$
|4,768,669
|$
|4,738,680
|$
|4,261,269
|$
|5,633,210
|$
|5,545,127
|Money market deposits
|4,780,359
|4,632,564
|4,761,930
|4,219,226
|3,908,199
|Savings deposits
|1,380,813
|1,410,997
|1,442,596
|1,262,560
|1,256,508
|Certificates and other time deposits
|2,246,101
|2,139,304
|2,271,543
|2,042,597
|2,059,575
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits(1)
|13,175,942
|12,921,545
|12,737,338
|13,157,593
|12,769,409
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|3,752,990
|3,831,836
|3,748,279
|2,137,262
|2,100,570
|TOTAL DEPOSITS
|$
|16,928,932
|$
|16,753,381
|$
|16,485,617
|$
|15,294,855
|$
|14,869,979
(1) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits contain brokered deposits of $1.4 billion, which includes brokered CDs of $409.8 million at September 30, 2026.
| CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Average Balance
| Interest
Income /
Expense
| Average
Rate
|Average Balance
| Interest
Income /
Expense
| Average
Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|234,715
|$
|1,308
|2.23
|%
|$
|229,271
|$
|1,676
|2.92
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|70,805
|1,578
|8.91
|47,278
|1,092
|9.24
|Investment Securities:(1)
|Taxable
|1,434,474
|7,331
|2.04
|1,567,594
|8,288
|2.11
|Tax-exempt(2)
|2,005,985
|15,543
|3.10
|2,036,379
|15,772
|3.10
|Total Investment Securities
|3,440,459
|22,874
|2.66
|3,603,973
|24,060
|2.67
|Loans held for sale
|78,320
|1,600
|8.17
|26,165
|401
|6.13
|Loans:(3)
|Commercial
|10,915,052
|177,309
|6.50
|9,165,241
|158,469
|6.92
|Real estate mortgage
|2,215,960
|27,989
|5.05
|2,217,524
|25,676
|4.63
|HELOC and installment
|1,317,354
|23,174
|7.04
|851,239
|15,860
|7.45
|Tax-exempt(2)
|1,159,703
|14,375
|4.96
|1,142,210
|14,070
|4.93
|Total Loans, including loans held for sale
|15,686,389
|244,447
|6.23
|13,402,379
|214,476
|6.40
|Total Earning Assets
|19,432,368
|270,207
|5.56
|%
|17,282,901
|241,304
|5.58
|%
|Total Non-Earning Assets
|1,633,392
|1,354,680
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|21,065,760
|$
|18,637,581
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-Bearing Deposits:
|Checking deposits
|$
|4,774,656
|$
|35,524
|2.98
|%
|$
|5,600,373
|$
|37,463
|2.68
|%
|Money market deposits
|4,702,730
|33,686
|2.87
|3,843,537
|31,709
|3.30
|Savings deposits
|1,396,706
|2,311
|0.66
|1,269,539
|2,605
|0.82
|Certificates and other time deposits
|2,249,894
|19,792
|3.52
|2,036,704
|19,044
|3.74
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|13,123,986
|91,313
|2.78
|12,750,153
|90,821
|2.85
|Borrowings
|1,191,522
|11,566
|3.88
|1,072,145
|10,609
|3.96
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|14,315,508
|102,879
|2.87
|13,822,298
|101,430
|2.94
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|3,761,379
|2,157,708
|Other liabilities
|292,930
|289,604
|Total Liabilities
|18,369,817
|16,269,610
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|2,695,943
|2,367,971
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|21,065,760
|$
|18,637,581
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|167,328
|$
|139,874
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)
|2.69
|%
|2.64
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE):
|Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
|5.56
|%
|5.58
|%
|Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
|2.12
|%
|2.34
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)
|3.44
|%
|3.24
|%
|(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
|(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2026 and 2025. These totals equal $6.3 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation.
|(3)Nonaccrual loans have been included in the average balances.
|(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation.
|(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation.
| CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Average Balance
| Interest
Income /
Expense
| Average
Rate
|Average Balance
| Interest
Income /
Expense
| Average
Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|225,198
|$
|3,699
|2.19
|%
|$
|258,396
|$
|5,940
|3.07
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|68,147
|5,068
|9.92
|45,964
|3,172
|9.20
|Investment Securities:(1)
|Taxable
|1,467,054
|22,233
|2.02
|1,602,343
|24,926
|2.07
|Tax-exempt(2)
|2,030,587
|47,258
|3.10
|2,041,755
|47,459
|3.10
|Total Investment Securities
|3,497,641
|69,491
|2.65
|3,644,098
|72,385
|2.65
|Loans held for sale
|176,072
|7,568
|5.73
|24,175
|1,109
|6.12
|Loans:(3)
|Commercial
|10,655,628
|514,636
|6.44
|8,982,171
|460,349
|6.83
|Real estate mortgage
|2,239,083
|82,763
|4.93
|2,203,263
|75,184
|4.55
|HELOC and installment
|1,241,618
|65,263
|7.01
|838,420
|46,665
|7.42
|Tax-exempt(2)
|1,184,957
|43,912
|4.94
|1,138,814
|41,079
|4.81
|Total Loans, including loans held for sale
|15,497,358
|714,142
|6.14
|13,186,843
|624,386
|6.31
|Total Earning Assets
|19,288,344
|792,400
|5.48
|%
|17,135,301
|705,883
|5.49
|%
|Total Non-Earning Assets
|1,622,885
|1,361,817
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|20,911,229
|$
|18,497,118
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-Bearing Deposits:
|Checking deposits
|$
|4,904,249
|$
|96,544
|2.62
|%
|$
|5,556,274
|$
|107,372
|2.58
|%
|Money market deposits
|4,667,252
|99,003
|2.83
|3,633,314
|86,375
|3.17
|Savings deposits
|1,397,781
|6,823
|0.65
|1,283,856
|7,563
|0.79
|Certificates and other time deposits
|2,245,010
|59,290
|3.52
|1,996,406
|54,299
|3.63
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|13,214,292
|261,660
|2.64
|12,469,850
|255,609
|2.73
|Borrowings
|1,412,602
|40,383
|3.81
|1,194,498
|34,790
|3.88
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|14,626,894
|302,043
|2.76
|13,664,348
|290,399
|2.83
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|3,323,359
|2,185,044
|Other liabilities
|276,180
|298,008
|Total Liabilities
|18,226,433
|16,147,400
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|2,684,796
|2,349,718
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|20,911,229
|$
|18,497,118
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|490,357
|$
|415,484
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)
|2.72
|%
|2.66
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE):
|Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
|5.48
|%
|5.49
|%
|Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
|2.09
|%
|2.26
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)
|3.39
|%
|3.23
|%
|(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
|(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2026 and 2025. These totals equal $19.0 million and $18.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation.
| (3)Nonaccrual loans have been included in the average balances.
|(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation.
|(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation.
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (NON-GAAP)
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|67,847
|$
|43,511
|$
|27,687
|$
|56,596
|$
|56,297
|$
|139,045
|$
|167,530
|Adjustments:
|Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale
|-
|-
|29,755
|-
|-
|29,755
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses
|862
|3,830
|16,968
|524
|276
|21,660
|276
|Non-core expenses(1)(2)
|-
|-
|-
|(743
|)
|633
|-
|633
|Tax on adjustments
|(208
|)
|(925
|)
|(11,279
|)
|53
|(220
|)
|(12,412
|)
|(222
|)
|Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|68,501
|$
|46,416
|$
|63,131
|$
|56,430
|$
|56,986
|$
|178,048
|$
|168,225
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|62,411
|62,574
|61,008
|57,442
|57,448
|62,003
|57,817
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (GAAP)
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.98
|$
|2.24
|$
|2.90
|Adjustments:
|Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale
|-
|-
|0.49
|-
|-
|0.48
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses
|0.01
|0.06
|0.28
|-
|-
|0.35
|-
|Non-core expenses(1)(2)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|Tax on adjustments
|-
|(0.02
|)
|(0.19
|)
|-
|-
|(0.20
|)
|-
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.10
|$
|0.74
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.99
|$
|2.87
|$
|2.91
(1)Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 included a $0.7 million reduction in the FDIC special assessment
(2) Non-core expenses in the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs
|PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION ("PTPP") EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED (NON-GAAP)
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|161,068
|$
|158,941
|$
|151,303
|$
|139,064
|$
|133,665
|$
|471,312
|$
|396,949
|Noninterest Income (GAAP)
|38,005
|37,156
|5,829
|33,106
|32,477
|80,990
|93,828
|Total Revenue
|199,073
|196,097
|157,132
|172,170
|166,142
|552,302
|490,777
|Noninterest Expense (GAAP)
|116,254
|115,347
|125,145
|99,522
|96,561
|356,746
|283,061
|Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP)
|82,819
|80,750
|31,987
|72,648
|69,581
|195,556
|207,716
|Provision for Credit Losses (GAAP)
|3,300
|33,000
|4,900
|7,150
|4,300
|41,200
|14,100
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (GAAP)
|11,204
|3,770
|(1,069
|)
|8,433
|8,516
|13,905
|24,680
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|68,315
|$
|43,980
|$
|28,156
|$
|57,065
|$
|56,765
|$
|140,451
|$
|168,936
|Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP)
|82,819
|80,750
|31,987
|72,648
|69,581
|195,556
|207,716
|Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale
|-
|-
|29,755
|-
|-
|29,755
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses
|862
|3,830
|16,968
|524
|276
|21,660
|276
|Non-core expenses(1)(2)(non-GAAP)
|-
|-
|-
|(743
|)
|633
|-
|633
|Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision ("Adjusted PTPP") Earnings (non-GAAP)
|$
|83,681
|$
|84,580
|$
|78,710
|$
|72,429
|$
|70,490
|$
|246,971
|$
|208,633
|Average Assets (GAAP)
|$
|21,065,760
|$
|21,253,171
|$
|20,407,523
|$
|19,039,989
|$
|18,637,581
|$
|20,911,229
|$
|18,497,118
|Average Equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,695,943
|$
|2,702,249
|$
|2,655,756
|$
|2,452,005
|$
|2,367,971
|$
|2,684,796
|$
|2,349,718
|Adjusted PTPP / Average Assets (Adjusted PTPP ROA)
|1.59
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.50
|%
|Adjusted PTPP / Average Equity (Adjusted PTPP ROE)
|12.42
|%
|12.52
|%
|11.86
|%
|11.82
|%
|11.91
|%
|12.27
|%
|11.84
|%
(1)Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 included a $0.7 million reduction in the FDIC special assessment
(2) Non-core expenses in the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs
|NET INTEREST SPREAD AND MARGIN (FTE ADJUSTED) (NON-GAAP)
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Interest income (GAAP)
|$
|263,947
|$
|260,839
|$
|248,569
|$
|237,444
|$
|235,095
|$
|773,355
|$
|687,348
|FTE adjustment
|6,260
|6,391
|6,394
|6,185
|6,209
|19,045
|18,535
|Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|270,207
|267,230
|254,963
|243,629
|241,304
|792,400
|705,883
|Interest Expense (GAAP)
|102,879
|101,898
|97,266
|98,380
|101,430
|302,043
|290,399
|Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|$
|167,328
|$
|165,332
|$
|157,697
|$
|145,249
|$
|139,874
|$
|490,357
|$
|415,484
|Average Earning Assets (GAAP)
|$
|19,432,368
|$
|19,583,204
|$
|18,842,984
|$
|17,648,233
|$
|17,282,901
|$
|19,288,344
|$
|17,135,301
|Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (GAAP)
|$
|14,315,508
|$
|14,553,001
|$
|15,019,911
|$
|14,109,091
|$
|13,822,298
|$
|14,626,894
|$
|13,664,348
|Net Interest Spread (GAAP)
|2.56
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.69
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.50
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.51
|%
|FTE adjustment
|0.13
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.15
|%
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|2.69
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.66
|%
|Net Interest Margin (GAAP)
|3.32
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.09
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.09
|%
|FTE adjustment
|0.12
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.14
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|3.44
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.23
|%
|EFFICIENCY RATIO (NON-GAAP)
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Noninterest Expense (GAAP)
|$
|116,254
|$
|115,347
|$
|125,145
|$
|99,522
|$
|96,561
|$
|356,746
|$
|283,061
|Less: Intangible asset amortization
|(2,652
|)
|(2,706
|)
|(2,302
|)
|(1,498
|)
|(1,499
|)
|(7,660
|)
|(4,530
|)
|Less: OREO and foreclosure expenses
|(1,594
|)
|(1,052
|)
|(1,100
|)
|(775
|)
|(121
|)
|(3,746
|)
|(750
|)
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|112,008
|$
|111,589
|$
|121,743
|$
|97,249
|$
|94,941
|$
|345,340
|$
|277,781
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|161,068
|$
|158,941
|$
|151,303
|$
|139,064
|$
|133,665
|$
|471,312
|$
|396,949
|Plus: Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
|6,260
|6,391
|6,394
|6,185
|6,209
|19,045
|18,535
|Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (non-GAAP)
|$
|167,328
|$
|165,332
|$
|157,697
|$
|145,249
|$
|139,874
|$
|490,357
|$
|415,484
|Noninterest Income (GAAP)
|$
|38,005
|$
|37,156
|$
|5,829
|$
|33,106
|$
|32,477
|$
|80,990
|$
|93,828
|Less: Investment securities (gains) losses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Adjusted Noninterest Income (non-GAAP)
|$
|38,005
|$
|37,156
|$
|5,829
|$
|33,106
|$
|32,477
|$
|80,990
|$
|93,836
|Adjusted Revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|205,333
|$
|202,488
|$
|163,526
|$
|178,355
|$
|172,351
|$
|571,347
|$
|509,320
|Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|54.55
|%
|55.11
|%
|74.45
|%
|54.52
|%
|55.09
|%
|60.44
|%
|54.54
|%
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|112,008
|$
|111,589
|$
|121,743
|$
|97,249
|$
|94,941
|$
|345,340
|$
|277,781
|Less: Acquisition-related expenses
|(862
|)
|(3,830
|)
|(16,968
|)
|(524
|)
|(276
|)
|(21,660
|)
|(276
|)
|Less: Non-core expenses(1)(2)
|-
|-
|-
|743
|(633
|)
|-
|(633
|)
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|111,146
|$
|107,759
|$
|104,775
|$
|97,468
|$
|94,032
|$
|323,680
|$
|276,872
|Adjusted Revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|205,333
|$
|202,488
|$
|163,526
|$
|178,355
|$
|172,351
|$
|571,347
|$
|509,320
|Add: Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale
|-
|-
|29,755
|-
|-
|29,755
|-
|Adjusted Revenue Excluding Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale (non-GAAP)
|$
|205,333
|$
|202,488
|$
|193,281
|$
|178,355
|$
|172,351
|$
|601,102
|$
|509,320
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|54.13
|%
|53.22
|%
|54.21
|%
|54.65
|%
|54.56
|%
|53.85
|%
|54.36
|%
(1) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 included a $0.7 million reduction in the FDIC special assessment
(2) Non-core expenses in the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs
|TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY (NON-GAAP)
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,636,381
|$
|2,697,177
|$
|2,672,565
|$
|2,466,667
|$
|2,412,402
|Less: Preferred stock
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|Less: Intangible assets
|(824,506
|)
|(827,158
|)
|(824,467
|)
|(725,802
|)
|(727,300
|)
|Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,786,750
|$
|1,844,894
|$
|1,822,973
|$
|1,715,740
|$
|1,659,977
|Total Assets (GAAP)
|$
|21,056,722
|$
|21,348,765
|$
|21,072,521
|$
|19,025,101
|$
|18,811,629
|Less: Intangible assets
|(824,506
|)
|(827,158
|)
|(824,467
|)
|(725,802
|)
|(727,300
|)
|Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|20,232,216
|$
|20,521,607
|$
|20,248,054
|$
|18,299,299
|$
|18,084,329
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
|8.83
|%
|8.99
|%
|9.00
|%
|9.38
|%
|9.18
|%
|TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE (NON-GAAP)
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,636,381
|$
|2,697,177
|$
|2,672,565
|$
|2,466,667
|$
|2,412,402
|Less: Preferred stock
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|Less: Intangible assets
|(824,506
|)
|(827,158
|)
|(824,467
|)
|(725,802
|)
|(727,300
|)
|Plus: Tax benefit
|8,470
|9,084
|11,069
|2,966
|3,290
|Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,795,220
|$
|1,853,978
|$
|1,834,042
|$
|1,718,706
|$
|1,663,267
|Common Shares Outstanding
|62,210,134
|62,205,528
|62,508,055
|56,951,939
|57,192,497
|Tangible Common Equity per Share, Net of Tax (non-GAAP)
|$
|28.86
|$
|29.80
|$
|29.34
|$
|30.18
|$
|29.08
|RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY (NON-GAAP)
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,695,943
|$
|2,702,249
|$
|2,655,756
|$
|2,452,005
|$
|2,367,971
|$
|2,684,796
|$
|2,349,718
|Less: Average preferred stock
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|Less: Average intangible assets, net of tax
|(817,139
|)
|(813,608
|)
|(784,490
|)
|(723,466
|)
|(724,619
|)
|(805,198
|)
|(725,775
|)
|Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,853,679
|$
|1,863,516
|$
|1,846,141
|$
|1,703,414
|$
|1,618,227
|$
|1,854,473
|$
|1,598,818
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|67,847
|$
|43,511
|$
|27,687
|$
|56,596
|$
|56,297
|$
|139,045
|$
|167,530
|Plus: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax
|2,095
|2,137
|1,819
|1,183
|1,185
|6,051
|3,579
|Tangible Net Income (non-GAAP)
|$
|69,942
|$
|45,648
|$
|29,506
|$
|57,779
|$
|57,482
|$
|145,096
|$
|171,109
|Return on Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|15.09
|%
|9.80
|%
|6.39
|%
|13.57
|%
|14.21
|%
|10.43
|%
|14.27
|%
For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, First Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
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