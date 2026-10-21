Getty Realty Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings
|$
|25,606
|$
|23,348
|$
|74,820
|$
|52,148
|Net earnings per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.89
|FFO
|$
|38,865
|$
|38,697
|$
|118,639
|$
|98,193
|FFO per share
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.89
|$
|1.70
|AFFO
|$
|41,149
|$
|36,102
|$
|118,978
|$
|103,866
|AFFO per share
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.89
|$
|1.80
Select Financial Results
Revenues from Rental Properties
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Rental income (a)
|$
|60,807
|$
|53,477
|$
|174,511
|$
|155,384
|Tenant reimbursement income
|1,458
|1,682
|3,698
|4,205
|Revenues from rental properties
|$
|62,265
|$
|55,159
|$
|178,209
|$
|159,589
|(a)
|Rental income includes base rental income, additional rental income, if any, and certain non-cash revenue recognition adjustments.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, base rental income grew 13.8% to $59.3 million, as compared to $52.1 million for the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, base rental income grew 13.2% to $171.7 million, as compared to $151.7 million for the same period in 2025.
The growth in base rental income was driven by incremental revenue from recently acquired properties and contractual rent increases for in-place leases, partially offset by property dispositions.
Interest (Income) on Notes and Mortgages Receivable
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Interest on notes and mortgages receivable
|$
|725
|$
|432
|$
|1,676
|$
|1,589
The change in interest earned on notes and mortgages receivable in both periods was due to a net increase in average notes and mortgages receivable outstanding as compared to the prior year.
Property Costs
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Property operating expenses
|$
|2,171
|$
|2,251
|$
|5,810
|$
|6,361
|Leasing and redevelopment expenses
|53
|155
|445
|470
|Property costs
|$
|2,224
|$
|2,406
|$
|6,255
|$
|6,831
The improvement in property operating expenses in both periods was due to a decrease in rent expense, as well as lower reimbursable and non-reimbursable expenses. The reduction in leasing and redevelopment expenses for both periods was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and write-offs for redevelopment projects, partially offset by an increase in demolitions costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
Other Expenses
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Environmental expenses
|$
|320
|$
|(3,356
|)
|$
|(6,889
|)
|$
|2,101
|General and administrative expenses
|8,327
|6,441
|24,680
|20,161
|Impairments
|373
|647
|4,350
|2,271
The change in environmental expenses in both periods was driven by changes in environmental estimates, including the removal of unknown reserve liabilities that had previously been accrued for certain properties. The change in environmental expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 also included a decrease in environmental litigation accruals. Environmental expenses vary from period to period and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the magnitude or the direction of changes in reported environmental expenses for any one period, or a comparison to prior periods.
The change in general and administrative expenses in both periods was driven by non-recurring costs related to the departure of former executive officers, as well as an increase in professional fees.
Impairment charges result from (i) the accumulation of asset retirement costs at certain properties due to changes in estimated environmental liabilities, which increases the carrying values of these properties in excess of their fair values, and (ii) decreases in the carrying value of certain properties based on third-party indications of potential selling prices or reductions in estimated undiscounted cash flows expected to be received during the assumed holding period.
Portfolio Activities
Acquisitions and Development Funding
During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company invested $297.4 million at a 6.9% initial cash yield, including:
- The acquisition of 53 properties for $286.0 million, including 42 convenience stores, nine auto service centers, and two drive-thru quick service restaurants. Incremental development funding of $11.3 million for the construction of new-to-industry auto service centers, drive-thru quick service restaurants, and convenience stores. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had advanced aggregate funding of $23.3 million for the development of new-to-industry properties that are either owned by the Company and under construction by its tenants, or which the Company expects to acquire via sale-leaseback transactions at the end of the respective construction periods.
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company invested $46.3 million at a 7.6% initial cash yield, and year-to-date, has invested a total of $502.3 million at a 7.2% initial cash yield.
Investment Pipeline
As of October 21, 2026, the Company had a committed investment pipeline of more than $75 million for the development and/or acquisition of 29 convenience and automotive retail properties. While the Company has fully executed agreements for each transaction, the timing and amount of each investment is dependent on its counterparties and the schedules under which they are able to complete development projects and certain business acquisitions for which the Company is providing sale leaseback financing.
Redevelopments
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had signed leases for four redevelopment projects, including two sites under construction and two sites pending recapture from its net lease portfolio. Other potential projects are in various stages of feasibility planning.
Dispositions
During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company sold eight properties for gross proceeds of $11.6 million, and recorded a gain of $3.4 million on the dispositions. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company sold 14 properties for gross proceeds of $23.5 million, and recorded a gain of $9.8 million on the dispositions.
Balance Sheet and Capital Markets
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $1.2 billion of total indebtedness, including (i) $1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 4.5% and a weighted average maturity of 5.5 years, and (ii) $200.0 million outstanding on the Company's $450.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility (the“Revolver”).
Debt Capital Markets
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company amended the terms of its existing credit agreement to, among other items, provide for a new $200.0 million senior unsecured term loan (the“Term Loan”).
The Term Loan matures October 16, 2028, subject to three twelve-month extensions exercisable at the Company's option, and bears interest at an effective rate of 5.03% based on the daily SOFR rate and Company's BBB- credit rating at the closing of the amendment. Proceeds from the Term Loan were used to repay borrowings under the Revolver.
The amendment also removed the additional 10 basis point SOFR credit spread adjustment from the effective interest rate charged for borrowings under the Revolver, and allowed the Company to elect for borrowings under the Term Loan and the Revolver to be priced off a ratings-based grid with the receipt of one investment grade rating, which the Company elected upon the closing of the amendment.
Equity Capital Markets
During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company settled approximately 5.1 million shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sale agreements for net proceeds of approximately $164.6 million, and entered into new forward sale agreements to sell approximately 0.8 million shares of common stock for anticipated gross proceeds of $28.0 million.
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had a total of approximately 1.5 million shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sales agreements which, upon settlement, are anticipated to raise gross proceeds of approximately $51.8 million.
2026 Guidance
The Company is increasing its 2026 AFFO guidance to a range of $2.53 to $2.54 per diluted share from the prior range of $2.52 to $2.54 per diluted share. The Company's outlook includes completed transaction activity as of the date of this release, but does not include prospective acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activities (including the settlement of outstanding forward sale agreements).
The guidance is based on current assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC.
AFFO per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because doing so would require unreasonable efforts due to the nature of the adjustments, which rely on assumptions and estimates that are subject to significant change throughout the year, necessary to calculate the non-GAAP measure.
Webcast Information
Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 22 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.
If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, October 22, 2026, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST through 11:59 p.m. EST, Thursday, November 5, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13762493.
About Getty Realty Corp.
Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2026, the Company's portfolio included 1,269 freestanding properties located in 46 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to measurements defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also focuses on Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) to measure its performance.
FFO and AFFO are generally considered by analysts and investors to be appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measures of the performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, FFO and AFFO are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Neither FFO nor AFFO represent cash generated from operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP and therefore these measures should not be considered an alternative for GAAP net earnings or as a measure of liquidity. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's performance in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.
FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net earnings before (i) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, (ii) gains or losses on dispositions of real estate assets, (iii) impairment charges, and (iv) the cumulative effect of accounting changes.
The Company defines AFFO as FFO excluding (i) certain revenue recognition adjustments (defined below), (ii) certain environmental adjustments (defined below), (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) amortization of debt issuance costs and (v) other non-cash and/or unusual items that are not reflective of the Company's core operating performance.
Other REITs may use definitions of FFO and/or AFFO that are different than the Company's and, accordingly, may not be comparable.
The Company believes that FFO and AFFO are helpful to analysts and investors in measuring the Company's performance because both FFO and AFFO exclude various items included in GAAP net earnings that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the core operating performance of the Company's portfolio. Specifically, FFO excludes items such as depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, gains or losses on dispositions of real estate assets, and impairment charges. With respect to AFFO, the Company further excludes the impact of (i) deferred rental revenue (straight-line rent), the net amortization of above-market and below-market leases, adjustments recorded for the recognition of rental income from direct financing leases, and the amortization of deferred lease incentives (collectively,“Revenue Recognition Adjustments”), (ii) environmental accretion expenses, environmental litigation accruals, insurance reimbursements, legal settlements and judgments, and changes in environmental remediation estimates (collectively,“Environmental Adjustments”), (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) amortization of debt issuance costs and (v) other items, which may include allowances for credit losses on notes and mortgages receivable and direct financing leases, losses on extinguishment of debt, retirement and severance costs, and other items that do not impact the Company's recurring cash flow and which are not indicative of its core operating performance.
The Company pays particular attention to AFFO which it believes provides the most useful depiction of the core operating performance of its portfolio. By providing AFFO, the Company believes it is presenting information that assists analysts and investors in their assessment of the Company's core operating performance, as well as the sustainability of its core operating performance with the sustainability of the core operating performance of other real estate companies. For a tabular reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to GAAP net earnings, see the table captioned“Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations” included herein.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. When the words“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“predicts,”“outlook” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the company's 2026 AFFO per share guidance, those made by Mr. Constant, statements regarding the recapture and transfer of certain net lease retail properties, statements regarding the ability to obtain appropriate permits and approvals, and statements regarding AFFO as a measure best representing core operating performance and its utility in comparing the sustainability of the company's core operating performance with the sustainability of the core operating performance of other REITs.
Information concerning factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found elsewhere from this press release, including, without limitation, those statements in the company's periodic reports filed with the securities and exchange commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
| GETTY REALTY CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS:
|Real Estate:
|Land
|$
|1,252,726
|$
|1,050,611
|Buildings and improvements
|1,289,457
|1,141,467
|Lease intangible assets
|267,243
|209,184
|Investment in direct financing leases, net
|34,788
|38,853
|Construction in progress
|144
|73
|Real estate held for use
|2,844,358
|2,440,188
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(441,455
|)
|(405,908
|)
|Real estate held for use, net
|2,402,903
|2,034,280
|Real estate held for sale, net
|1,057
|1,896
|Real estate, net
|2,403,960
|2,036,176
|Notes and mortgages receivable
|34,270
|19,466
|Cash and cash equivalents
|8,834
|8,361
|Restricted cash
|3,786
|4,419
|Deferred rent receivable
|77,558
|70,325
|Accounts receivable
|3,155
|2,366
|Right-of-use assets - operating
|10,819
|10,190
|Right-of-use assets - finance
|25
|60
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|29,741
|22,005
|Total assets
|$
|2,572,148
|$
|2,173,368
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Credit Facility
|$
|200,000
|$
|250,000
|Senior Unsecured Notes, net
|997,047
|748,351
|Environmental remediation obligations
|8,226
|15,928
|Dividends payable
|33,341
|29,828
|Lease liability - operating
|11,766
|11,300
|Lease liability - finance
|72
|174
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|43,834
|45,658
|Total liabilities
|1,294,286
|1,101,239
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 authorized; unissued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 67,123,296 and 59,815,921 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|671
|598
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,454,686
|1,229,340
|Dividends paid in excess of earnings
|(177,495
|)
|(157,809
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,277,862
|1,072,129
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,572,148
|$
|2,173,368
| GETTY REALTY CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues:
|Revenues from rental properties
|$
|62,265
|$
|55,159
|$
|178,209
|$
|159,589
|Interest on notes and mortgages receivable
|725
|432
|1,676
|1,589
|Total revenues
|62,990
|55,591
|179,885
|161,178
|Operating expenses:
|Property costs
|2,224
|2,406
|6,255
|6,831
|Impairments
|373
|647
|4,350
|2,271
|Environmental
|320
|(3,356
|)
|(6,889
|)
|2,101
|General and administrative
|8,327
|6,441
|24,680
|20,161
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,319
|15,040
|51,352
|45,998
|Total operating expenses
|29,563
|21,178
|79,748
|77,362
|Gain on dispositions of real estate
|5,433
|338
|11,883
|2,224
|Operating income
|38,860
|34,751
|112,020
|86,040
|Other income, net
|189
|47
|524
|194
|Interest expense
|(13,443
|)
|(11,450
|)
|(37,724
|)
|(34,086
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|25,606
|$
|23,348
|$
|74,820
|$
|52,148
|Basic net earnings per common share:
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.89
|Diluted net earnings per common share:
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.89
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|62,412
|56,693
|60,962
|55,767
|Diluted
|62,569
|56,757
|61,129
|55,906
| GETTY REALTY CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net earnings
|$
|25,606
|$
|23,348
|$
|74,820
|$
|52,148
|Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
|18,319
|15,040
|51,352
|45,998
|Gains on dispositions of real estate
|(5,433
|)
|(338
|)
|(11,883
|)
|(2,224
|)
|Impairments
|373
|647
|4,350
|2,271
|Funds from operations (FFO)
|38,865
|38,697
|118,639
|98,193
|Revenue recognition adjustments
|Deferred rental revenue (straight-line rent)
|(3,068
|)
|(2,557
|)
|(7,413
|)
|(6,906
|)
|Amortization of above and below market leases, net
|(59
|)
|(85
|)
|(178
|)
|(253
|)
|Amortization of investments in direct financing leases
|1,407
|1,190
|4,066
|3,436
|Amortization of lease incentives
|261
|236
|1,053
|644
|Total revenue recognition adjustments
|(1,459
|)
|(1,216
|)
|(2,472
|)
|(3,079
|)
|Environmental Adjustments
|Accretion expense
|67
|74
|223
|238
|Changes in environmental estimates
|(30
|)
|(4,155
|)
|(7,757
|)
|(4,382
|)
|Environmental litigation accruals
|-
|550
|(25
|)
|5,616
|Insurance reimbursements
|(80
|)
|-
|(86
|)
|(43
|)
|Total environmental adjustments
|(43
|)
|(3,531
|)
|(7,645
|)
|1,429
|Other Adjustments
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,529
|1,789
|4,256
|5,192
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|407
|363
|1,206
|2,131
|Retirement and severance costs
|1,850
|-
|4,994
|-
|Total other adjustments
|3,786
|2,152
|10,456
|7,323
|Adjusted Funds from operations (AFFO)
|$
|41,149
|$
|36,102
|$
|118,978
|$
|103,866
|Basic per share amounts:
|Net earnings
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.89
|FFO (a)
|0.61
|0.66
|1.89
|1.71
|AFFO (a)
|0.64
|0.62
|1.90
|1.81
|Diluted per share amounts:
|Net earnings
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.89
|FFO (a)
|0.61
|0.66
|1.89
|1.70
|AFFO (a)
|0.64
|0.62
|1.89
|1.80
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|62,412
|56,693
|60,962
|55,767
|Diluted
|62,569
|56,757
|61,129
|55,906
|(a)
|Dividends paid and undistributed earnings allocated, if any, to unvested restricted stockholders are deducted from FFO and AFFO for the computation of the per share amounts. The following amounts were deducted:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|FFO
|$
|1,061
|$
|1,121
|$
|3,373
|$
|2,891
|AFFO
|1,124
|1,046
|3,383
|3,058
|Contacts:
|Brian Dickman
|Investor Relations
|Chief Financial Officer
|(646) 349-0598
|(646) 349-6000
|...
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