Getty Realty Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Completes More Than $500 Million of Year-to-Date Investment Activity - - Increases 2026 Full Year Earnings Guidance -

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the“Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net earnings: $0.40 per share

Funds From Operations (“FFO”): $0.61 per share

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”): $0.64 per share

Invested $297.4 million across 68 properties at a 6.9% initial cash yield, plus an additional $46.3 million at a 7.6% initial cash yield subsequent to quarter end Committed investment pipeline of more than $75 million for the development and/or acquisition of 29 convenience and automotive retail properties, as of October 21, 2026

“Getty has delivered strong results thus far in 2026, highlighted by a 5.0% increase in year-to-date AFFO per share, and more than $500 million of year-to-date investments,” stated Christopher J. Constant, Getty's President & Chief Executive Officer.“While the recently announced $261 million Refuel transaction was a milestone transaction for the Company, I am pleased that we continue to make investments and expand tenant relationships across all our target convenience and automotive retail sectors. The durability of our portfolio and strength of our balance sheet position us well as we reassess our investment pipeline and take a disciplined approach to capital allocation in the current market environment.” Net Earnings, FFO and AFFO All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted per common share basis, unless stated otherwise. FFO and AFFO are“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” which are defined and reconciled to net earnings at the end of this release.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net earnings $ 25,606 $ 23,348 $ 74,820 $ 52,148 Net earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.18 $ 0.89 FFO $ 38,865 $ 38,697 $ 118,639 $ 98,193 FFO per share $ 0.61 $ 0.66 $ 1.89 $ 1.70 AFFO $ 41,149 $ 36,102 $ 118,978 $ 103,866 AFFO per share $ 0.64 $ 0.62 $ 1.89 $ 1.80



Select Financial Results

Revenues from Rental Properties

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Rental income (a) $ 60,807 $ 53,477 $ 174,511 $ 155,384 Tenant reimbursement income 1,458 1,682 3,698 4,205 Revenues from rental properties $ 62,265 $ 55,159 $ 178,209 $ 159,589





(a) Rental income includes base rental income, additional rental income, if any, and certain non-cash revenue recognition adjustments.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, base rental income grew 13.8% to $59.3 million, as compared to $52.1 million for the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, base rental income grew 13.2% to $171.7 million, as compared to $151.7 million for the same period in 2025.

The growth in base rental income was driven by incremental revenue from recently acquired properties and contractual rent increases for in-place leases, partially offset by property dispositions.

Interest (Income) on Notes and Mortgages Receivable

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest on notes and mortgages receivable $ 725 $ 432 $ 1,676 $ 1,589



The change in interest earned on notes and mortgages receivable in both periods was due to a net increase in average notes and mortgages receivable outstanding as compared to the prior year.

Property Costs

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Property operating expenses $ 2,171 $ 2,251 $ 5,810 $ 6,361 Leasing and redevelopment expenses 53 155 445 470 Property costs $ 2,224 $ 2,406 $ 6,255 $ 6,831



The improvement in property operating expenses in both periods was due to a decrease in rent expense, as well as lower reimbursable and non-reimbursable expenses. The reduction in leasing and redevelopment expenses for both periods was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and write-offs for redevelopment projects, partially offset by an increase in demolitions costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Other Expenses

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Environmental expenses $ 320 $ (3,356 ) $ (6,889 ) $ 2,101 General and administrative expenses 8,327 6,441 24,680 20,161 Impairments 373 647 4,350 2,271



The change in environmental expenses in both periods was driven by changes in environmental estimates, including the removal of unknown reserve liabilities that had previously been accrued for certain properties. The change in environmental expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 also included a decrease in environmental litigation accruals. Environmental expenses vary from period to period and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the magnitude or the direction of changes in reported environmental expenses for any one period, or a comparison to prior periods.

The change in general and administrative expenses in both periods was driven by non-recurring costs related to the departure of former executive officers, as well as an increase in professional fees.

Impairment charges result from (i) the accumulation of asset retirement costs at certain properties due to changes in estimated environmental liabilities, which increases the carrying values of these properties in excess of their fair values, and (ii) decreases in the carrying value of certain properties based on third-party indications of potential selling prices or reductions in estimated undiscounted cash flows expected to be received during the assumed holding period.

Portfolio Activities

Acquisitions and Development Funding

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company invested $297.4 million at a 6.9% initial cash yield, including:



The acquisition of 53 properties for $286.0 million, including 42 convenience stores, nine auto service centers, and two drive-thru quick service restaurants. Incremental development funding of $11.3 million for the construction of new-to-industry auto service centers, drive-thru quick service restaurants, and convenience stores. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had advanced aggregate funding of $23.3 million for the development of new-to-industry properties that are either owned by the Company and under construction by its tenants, or which the Company expects to acquire via sale-leaseback transactions at the end of the respective construction periods.



Subsequent to quarter end, the Company invested $46.3 million at a 7.6% initial cash yield, and year-to-date, has invested a total of $502.3 million at a 7.2% initial cash yield.

Investment Pipeline

As of October 21, 2026, the Company had a committed investment pipeline of more than $75 million for the development and/or acquisition of 29 convenience and automotive retail properties. While the Company has fully executed agreements for each transaction, the timing and amount of each investment is dependent on its counterparties and the schedules under which they are able to complete development projects and certain business acquisitions for which the Company is providing sale leaseback financing.

Redevelopments

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had signed leases for four redevelopment projects, including two sites under construction and two sites pending recapture from its net lease portfolio. Other potential projects are in various stages of feasibility planning.



Dispositions

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company sold eight properties for gross proceeds of $11.6 million, and recorded a gain of $3.4 million on the dispositions. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company sold 14 properties for gross proceeds of $23.5 million, and recorded a gain of $9.8 million on the dispositions.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $1.2 billion of total indebtedness, including (i) $1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 4.5% and a weighted average maturity of 5.5 years, and (ii) $200.0 million outstanding on the Company's $450.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility (the“Revolver”).

Debt Capital Markets

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company amended the terms of its existing credit agreement to, among other items, provide for a new $200.0 million senior unsecured term loan (the“Term Loan”).

The Term Loan matures October 16, 2028, subject to three twelve-month extensions exercisable at the Company's option, and bears interest at an effective rate of 5.03% based on the daily SOFR rate and Company's BBB- credit rating at the closing of the amendment. Proceeds from the Term Loan were used to repay borrowings under the Revolver.

The amendment also removed the additional 10 basis point SOFR credit spread adjustment from the effective interest rate charged for borrowings under the Revolver, and allowed the Company to elect for borrowings under the Term Loan and the Revolver to be priced off a ratings-based grid with the receipt of one investment grade rating, which the Company elected upon the closing of the amendment.

Equity Capital Markets

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company settled approximately 5.1 million shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sale agreements for net proceeds of approximately $164.6 million, and entered into new forward sale agreements to sell approximately 0.8 million shares of common stock for anticipated gross proceeds of $28.0 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had a total of approximately 1.5 million shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sales agreements which, upon settlement, are anticipated to raise gross proceeds of approximately $51.8 million.

2026 Guidance

The Company is increasing its 2026 AFFO guidance to a range of $2.53 to $2.54 per diluted share from the prior range of $2.52 to $2.54 per diluted share. The Company's outlook includes completed transaction activity as of the date of this release, but does not include prospective acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activities (including the settlement of outstanding forward sale agreements).

The guidance is based on current assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC.

AFFO per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because doing so would require unreasonable efforts due to the nature of the adjustments, which rely on assumptions and estimates that are subject to significant change throughout the year, necessary to calculate the non-GAAP measure.

Webcast Information

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 22 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, October 22, 2026, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST through 11:59 p.m. EST, Thursday, November 5, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13762493.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2026, the Company's portfolio included 1,269 freestanding properties located in 46 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to measurements defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also focuses on Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) to measure its performance.

FFO and AFFO are generally considered by analysts and investors to be appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measures of the performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, FFO and AFFO are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Neither FFO nor AFFO represent cash generated from operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP and therefore these measures should not be considered an alternative for GAAP net earnings or as a measure of liquidity. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's performance in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net earnings before (i) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, (ii) gains or losses on dispositions of real estate assets, (iii) impairment charges, and (iv) the cumulative effect of accounting changes.

The Company defines AFFO as FFO excluding (i) certain revenue recognition adjustments (defined below), (ii) certain environmental adjustments (defined below), (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) amortization of debt issuance costs and (v) other non-cash and/or unusual items that are not reflective of the Company's core operating performance.

Other REITs may use definitions of FFO and/or AFFO that are different than the Company's and, accordingly, may not be comparable.

The Company believes that FFO and AFFO are helpful to analysts and investors in measuring the Company's performance because both FFO and AFFO exclude various items included in GAAP net earnings that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the core operating performance of the Company's portfolio. Specifically, FFO excludes items such as depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, gains or losses on dispositions of real estate assets, and impairment charges. With respect to AFFO, the Company further excludes the impact of (i) deferred rental revenue (straight-line rent), the net amortization of above-market and below-market leases, adjustments recorded for the recognition of rental income from direct financing leases, and the amortization of deferred lease incentives (collectively,“Revenue Recognition Adjustments”), (ii) environmental accretion expenses, environmental litigation accruals, insurance reimbursements, legal settlements and judgments, and changes in environmental remediation estimates (collectively,“Environmental Adjustments”), (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) amortization of debt issuance costs and (v) other items, which may include allowances for credit losses on notes and mortgages receivable and direct financing leases, losses on extinguishment of debt, retirement and severance costs, and other items that do not impact the Company's recurring cash flow and which are not indicative of its core operating performance.

The Company pays particular attention to AFFO which it believes provides the most useful depiction of the core operating performance of its portfolio. By providing AFFO, the Company believes it is presenting information that assists analysts and investors in their assessment of the Company's core operating performance, as well as the sustainability of its core operating performance with the sustainability of the core operating performance of other real estate companies. For a tabular reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to GAAP net earnings, see the table captioned“Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations” included herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. When the words“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“predicts,”“outlook” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the company's 2026 AFFO per share guidance, those made by Mr. Constant, statements regarding the recapture and transfer of certain net lease retail properties, statements regarding the ability to obtain appropriate permits and approvals, and statements regarding AFFO as a measure best representing core operating performance and its utility in comparing the sustainability of the company's core operating performance with the sustainability of the core operating performance of other REITs.

Information concerning factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found elsewhere from this press release, including, without limitation, those statements in the company's periodic reports filed with the securities and exchange commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

GETTY REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS: Real Estate: Land $ 1,252,726 $ 1,050,611 Buildings and improvements 1,289,457 1,141,467 Lease intangible assets 267,243 209,184 Investment in direct financing leases, net 34,788 38,853 Construction in progress 144 73 Real estate held for use 2,844,358 2,440,188 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (441,455 ) (405,908 ) Real estate held for use, net 2,402,903 2,034,280 Real estate held for sale, net 1,057 1,896 Real estate, net 2,403,960 2,036,176 Notes and mortgages receivable 34,270 19,466 Cash and cash equivalents 8,834 8,361 Restricted cash 3,786 4,419 Deferred rent receivable 77,558 70,325 Accounts receivable 3,155 2,366 Right-of-use assets - operating 10,819 10,190 Right-of-use assets - finance 25 60 Prepaid expenses and other assets 29,741 22,005 Total assets $ 2,572,148 $ 2,173,368 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Credit Facility $ 200,000 $ 250,000 Senior Unsecured Notes, net 997,047 748,351 Environmental remediation obligations 8,226 15,928 Dividends payable 33,341 29,828 Lease liability - operating 11,766 11,300 Lease liability - finance 72 174 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 43,834 45,658 Total liabilities 1,294,286 1,101,239 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 authorized; unissued - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 67,123,296 and 59,815,921 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 671 598 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - - Additional paid-in capital 1,454,686 1,229,340 Dividends paid in excess of earnings (177,495 ) (157,809 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,277,862 1,072,129 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,572,148 $ 2,173,368





GETTY REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Revenues from rental properties $ 62,265 $ 55,159 $ 178,209 $ 159,589 Interest on notes and mortgages receivable 725 432 1,676 1,589 Total revenues 62,990 55,591 179,885 161,178 Operating expenses: Property costs 2,224 2,406 6,255 6,831 Impairments 373 647 4,350 2,271 Environmental 320 (3,356 ) (6,889 ) 2,101 General and administrative 8,327 6,441 24,680 20,161 Depreciation and amortization 18,319 15,040 51,352 45,998 Total operating expenses 29,563 21,178 79,748 77,362 Gain on dispositions of real estate 5,433 338 11,883 2,224 Operating income 38,860 34,751 112,020 86,040 Other income, net 189 47 524 194 Interest expense (13,443 ) (11,450 ) (37,724 ) (34,086 ) Net earnings $ 25,606 $ 23,348 $ 74,820 $ 52,148 Basic net earnings per common share: $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.18 $ 0.89 Diluted net earnings per common share: $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.18 $ 0.89 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 62,412 56,693 60,962 55,767 Diluted 62,569 56,757 61,129 55,906





GETTY REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net earnings $ 25,606 $ 23,348 $ 74,820 $ 52,148 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 18,319 15,040 51,352 45,998 Gains on dispositions of real estate (5,433 ) (338 ) (11,883 ) (2,224 ) Impairments 373 647 4,350 2,271 Funds from operations (FFO) 38,865 38,697 118,639 98,193 Revenue recognition adjustments Deferred rental revenue (straight-line rent) (3,068 ) (2,557 ) (7,413 ) (6,906 ) Amortization of above and below market leases, net (59 ) (85 ) (178 ) (253 ) Amortization of investments in direct financing leases 1,407 1,190 4,066 3,436 Amortization of lease incentives 261 236 1,053 644 Total revenue recognition adjustments (1,459 ) (1,216 ) (2,472 ) (3,079 ) Environmental Adjustments Accretion expense 67 74 223 238 Changes in environmental estimates (30 ) (4,155 ) (7,757 ) (4,382 ) Environmental litigation accruals - 550 (25 ) 5,616 Insurance reimbursements (80 ) - (86 ) (43 ) Total environmental adjustments (43 ) (3,531 ) (7,645 ) 1,429 Other Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense 1,529 1,789 4,256 5,192 Amortization of debt issuance costs 407 363 1,206 2,131 Retirement and severance costs 1,850 - 4,994 - Total other adjustments 3,786 2,152 10,456 7,323 Adjusted Funds from operations (AFFO) $ 41,149 $ 36,102 $ 118,978 $ 103,866 Basic per share amounts: Net earnings $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.18 $ 0.89 FFO (a) 0.61 0.66 1.89 1.71 AFFO (a) 0.64 0.62 1.90 1.81 Diluted per share amounts: Net earnings $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.18 $ 0.89 FFO (a) 0.61 0.66 1.89 1.70 AFFO (a) 0.64 0.62 1.89 1.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 62,412 56,693 60,962 55,767 Diluted 62,569 56,757 61,129 55,906





(a) Dividends paid and undistributed earnings allocated, if any, to unvested restricted stockholders are deducted from FFO and AFFO for the computation of the per share amounts. The following amounts were deducted:





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 FFO $ 1,061 $ 1,121 $ 3,373 $ 2,891 AFFO 1,124 1,046 3,383 3,058





Contacts: Brian Dickman Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer (646) 349-0598 (646) 349-6000 ...